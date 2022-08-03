ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's a look at the activities happening in August in Milwaukee

CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigate multiple shootings

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating multiple shootings that happened last night and overnight. This happened at 7:40 p.m. The 23-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. This is an ongoing investigation. 17th and Scott. This happened at 7:50 p.m. The 23-year-old Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Downtown mid-year review and more!

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine is booming with new businesses in the downtown area. Kelly Kruse, the executive director of Downtown Racine Corporation, joined us in the studio to discuss the details of her "Downtown Mid-Year Review." Kruse says 25 new businesses have opened this year and they've held...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Meet 'Stone Theory'

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The members of Stone Theory joined CBS 58's Alex Corradetti for Racine & Me this week. The group's members are Jacob Saal, Jake Cole, Kelly Cole, Matt Phillips and Kade Kozak. Jake and Kelly are siblings and have been playing music together since they can...
RACINE, WI
WISN

Five people shot in 75 minutes Saturday in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for shooters in five separate shootings that happened within 75 minutes of each other Saturday evening. Police said the first shooting happened near 16th and Mitchell streets at about 7:40 p.m. A 23-year-old man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings: 8 injured in 8 incidents Saturday

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating eight shootings that left eight injured Saturday, August 6 in the city of Milwaukee. Five of those shootings happened within 70 minutes, police say. 22nd and National. A 40-year-old Milwaukee man was injured in a shooting near 22nd and National around 12:40 a.m. Saturday. Police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: Delafield is our next stop on the tour

DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The next stop on our CBS 58 Hometowns tour is Delafield in Waukesha County. We'll be there on Thursday, Aug. 11. Where do we need to stop while we're there? Send your recommendations to Hometowns@cbs58.com, or comment on our posts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
DELAFIELD, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58's Feel Good Friday: Festivals and free fun happening this weekend

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We're talking to Joe Krauss from B93.3 about all of the positive things happening across Southeast Wisconsin this weekend. Krauss joined CBS 58 on Friday, Aug. 5 to talk about all of the free fun events going on. Plus, The what to check out during the first weekend of the Wisconsin State Fair.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Milwaukee selected to host 2024 Republican National Convention

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) – Milwaukee has been officially selected to host the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC). Earlier this week, Nashville’s Metro Council chose not to approve an agreement to host the convention, effectively paving the way for Milwaukee to take on the role. Bringing the RNC to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: 1 hurt, 1 dead Sunday

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead, another injured near 76th and Grantosa early Sunday morning. A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. A 32-year-old Milwaukee man did succumb to his injuries. This investigation is ongoing and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
AdWeek

Brandice Bailey Named News Director at WITI in Milwaukee

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Brandice Bailey has been named vice president and news director of Milwaukee Fox owned station WITI. Bailey will oversee all editorial, business,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Overnight shooting near 76th and Grantosa leaves one dead

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting around 1:03 am. that left one dead overnight near 76th and Grantosa. Police say a 29-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-fatal injuries while a 32-year-old Milwaukee man died from the shooting. This is an ongoing investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Day 2 of Bronzeville week brings arts and culture to North Ave.

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Bronzeville neighborhood has started their first Bronzeville week since before COVID-19, Sunday, Aug. 7, West North Avenue became the arts and culture festival. With day two of Bronzeville Week, everyone in the community came out, including businesses, local artists and families. "Bronzeville has a strong...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Sap Sap owner has mission to give back to community

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58 ) -- Alex Hanesakda is the owner of Sap Sap, a restaurant in Racine County serving up meals with the goal of educating others about Lao's food and history. He joined CBS 58 in-studio to talk more about his mission to help others through food. Hanesakda...
CBS 58

MCSO: Driver shot on I-94 eastbound near 25th Street

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A driver was shot on I-94 eastbound near North 25th Street in Milwaukee Sunday evening, Aug. 7. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office reports it happened near the 25th Street off-ramp. All eastbound traffic was diverted off the freeway at 35th Street. The victim was taken to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Germantown boy sells lemonade for cancer research 4 years running

GERMANTOWN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- There's nothing that screams summer more than kids on a corner selling lemonade. A boy in Germantown has been serving up the sweet and refreshing drink for several years, not for personal profit but for charity. On CBS 58 Sunday Morning, Melissa Zygowicz showed how...
GERMANTOWN, WI

