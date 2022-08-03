Here's a look at the activities happening in August in Milwaukee

Read on cbs58.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate multiple shootings
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating multiple shootings that happened last night and overnight. This happened at 7:40 p.m. The 23-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. This is an ongoing investigation. 17th and Scott. This happened at 7:50 p.m. The 23-year-old Milwaukee...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Downtown mid-year review and more!
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine is booming with new businesses in the downtown area. Kelly Kruse, the executive director of Downtown Racine Corporation, joined us in the studio to discuss the details of her "Downtown Mid-Year Review." Kruse says 25 new businesses have opened this year and they've held...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Meet 'Stone Theory'
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The members of Stone Theory joined CBS 58's Alex Corradetti for Racine & Me this week. The group's members are Jacob Saal, Jake Cole, Kelly Cole, Matt Phillips and Kade Kozak. Jake and Kelly are siblings and have been playing music together since they can...
CBS 58
'They chose the right city': Restaurant, hotel professionals excited for Milwaukee to host RNC
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's no secret those working in the restaurant and hotel industries have had a tough couple of years caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain issues and staffing shortages. The announcement of the Republican National Convention being hosted in Milwaukee in 2024 could be considered a breath of fresh air.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISN
Five people shot in 75 minutes Saturday in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for shooters in five separate shootings that happened within 75 minutes of each other Saturday evening. Police said the first shooting happened near 16th and Mitchell streets at about 7:40 p.m. A 23-year-old man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings: 8 injured in 8 incidents Saturday
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating eight shootings that left eight injured Saturday, August 6 in the city of Milwaukee. Five of those shootings happened within 70 minutes, police say. 22nd and National. A 40-year-old Milwaukee man was injured in a shooting near 22nd and National around 12:40 a.m. Saturday. Police...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Delafield is our next stop on the tour
DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The next stop on our CBS 58 Hometowns tour is Delafield in Waukesha County. We'll be there on Thursday, Aug. 11. Where do we need to stop while we're there? Send your recommendations to Hometowns@cbs58.com, or comment on our posts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
CBS 58
CBS 58's Feel Good Friday: Festivals and free fun happening this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We're talking to Joe Krauss from B93.3 about all of the positive things happening across Southeast Wisconsin this weekend. Krauss joined CBS 58 on Friday, Aug. 5 to talk about all of the free fun events going on. Plus, The what to check out during the first weekend of the Wisconsin State Fair.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 58
Milwaukee selected to host 2024 Republican National Convention
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) – Milwaukee has been officially selected to host the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC). Earlier this week, Nashville’s Metro Council chose not to approve an agreement to host the convention, effectively paving the way for Milwaukee to take on the role. Bringing the RNC to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: 1 hurt, 1 dead Sunday
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead, another injured near 76th and Grantosa early Sunday morning. A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. A 32-year-old Milwaukee man did succumb to his injuries. This investigation is ongoing and...
CBS 58
Not a fading fad: Return of vinyl lasts with revival of former Exclusive Company locations
GREENFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- When Jennifer Young learned the owner of Greenfield's Exclusive Company location had passed away, she did whatever she could to keep the music playing. Jennifer is one of a handful of music-lovers who have stepped up in recent months to keep record stores in southeast Wisconsin open.
AdWeek
Brandice Bailey Named News Director at WITI in Milwaukee
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Brandice Bailey has been named vice president and news director of Milwaukee Fox owned station WITI. Bailey will oversee all editorial, business,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 58
Overnight shooting near 76th and Grantosa leaves one dead
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting around 1:03 am. that left one dead overnight near 76th and Grantosa. Police say a 29-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-fatal injuries while a 32-year-old Milwaukee man died from the shooting. This is an ongoing investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek...
CBS 58
Day 2 of Bronzeville week brings arts and culture to North Ave.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Bronzeville neighborhood has started their first Bronzeville week since before COVID-19, Sunday, Aug. 7, West North Avenue became the arts and culture festival. With day two of Bronzeville Week, everyone in the community came out, including businesses, local artists and families. "Bronzeville has a strong...
CBS 58
Milwaukee gets another chance to host political convention after DNC dud in 2020
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee has been selected to host the Republican National Convention in 2024. If it seems like we've been down this road before, we have. The 2020 Democratic National Convention was just a fraction of what the city hoped it would be due to the pandemic. On...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Sap Sap owner has mission to give back to community
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58 ) -- Alex Hanesakda is the owner of Sap Sap, a restaurant in Racine County serving up meals with the goal of educating others about Lao's food and history. He joined CBS 58 in-studio to talk more about his mission to help others through food. Hanesakda...
CBS 58
MCSO: Driver shot on I-94 eastbound near 25th Street
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A driver was shot on I-94 eastbound near North 25th Street in Milwaukee Sunday evening, Aug. 7. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office reports it happened near the 25th Street off-ramp. All eastbound traffic was diverted off the freeway at 35th Street. The victim was taken to...
CBS 58
Germantown boy sells lemonade for cancer research 4 years running
GERMANTOWN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- There's nothing that screams summer more than kids on a corner selling lemonade. A boy in Germantown has been serving up the sweet and refreshing drink for several years, not for personal profit but for charity. On CBS 58 Sunday Morning, Melissa Zygowicz showed how...
Polling location change for Milwaukee Wards 2, 3, 5
One of the Milwaukee polling locations for the August 9 primary has changed due to building construction.
20-year-old shot 11 times in Milwaukee looks back at her trials, tribulations
One year ago, today, Deanna Isom was shot 11 times while sitting in a car with her best friend on Milwaukee's northside. She survived, but her friend did not.
Comments / 0