Salem man dies in I-5 rollover crash

kezi.com
One male body found in Willamette River
EUGENE, Ore.-- A male body was recovered in the Willamette River Sunday morning, Eugene Springfield Fire officials confirmed. The body was found floating in the river near River Wood Park in Eugene around 10:20 a.m. At this time, it is unclear what the person was doing in the water and...
kezi.com
Several structures lost in large Springfield fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Eugene Springfield Fire crews battled a large fire involving multiple buildings in the 1800 block of Inland Way near Dorris Ranch in Springfield Sunday afternoon. Firefighters were hampered by a lack of hydrants in the area and used water tenders to bring water in to the scene,...
Driver, 15, unhurt in crash that critically hurt motorcyclist, 22
A motorcyclist was critically hurt in a collision with a Dodge Nitro driven by a 15-year-old girl, Vancouver police said.
oregontoday.net
Fatal Crash I-5, Linn Co., Aug. 4
On Tuesday August 2, 2022, at about 1:15 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 5 north of Albany. Preliminary investigation revealed that a white box truck operated by, Jay Ward, age 46, from Salem, was northbound near milepost 236 when for unknown reasons left the roadway onto the median shoulder. After going on the median shoulder, the truck rolled multiple times before coming to rest. Jay Ward was pronounced deceased at the scene. A passenger identified as Davis Ward, age 20, from Salem, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. OSP was assisted by Albany Fire Department and ODOT.
Sellwood motorcyclist dead in McLoughlin Blvd crash
A motorcyclist from Sellwood has a collision south of Milwaukie on McLoughlin Blvd; is killed in the mishapJames Robert Sheehan, 57, identified as a resident of Sellwood, was killed in a traffic accident on S.E. McLoughlin Boulevard south of the City of Milwaukie on Sunday evening, June 26. The crash occurred near S.E. Jennings Avenue, north of Gladstone in the Jennings Lodge area. Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded. According to OSP, James Robert Sheehan was riding northbound on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he was unable to stop before hitting a Mazda MZ3 which was reportedly turning left across traffic. Sheehan was killed by the impact. The driver of the Mazda was 76-year-old David Norby, who was not injured in the crash. There is no report about whether any citation was issued, or if there were any contributing factors in the fatal mishap. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Oregon utility worker’s sharp hearing leads police to missing newborn
PORTLAND, Ore. — A newborn boy reported missing from a Portland area hospital earlier this week was located safe on Thursday, officials with the Oregon Department of Human Services confirmed. Kanon Zee went missing from the medical facility on Monday, along with his mother, Kara Zee, and father, Jonathan...
kptv.com
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in rollover crash on I-5 near Albany
LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died and another was seriously injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 5 on Tuesday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police. The crash happened at about 1:15 p.m. near milepost 236, just north of Albany. OSP said a white box truck was northbound when it left the roadway for unknown reasons and went onto the median shoulder, then rolled multiple times before coming to a rest.
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH IN LINN COUNTY, OREGON ON INTERSTATE 5
LINN COUNTY, OR (August 3, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday. August 2, 2022, at about 1:15 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 5 north of Albany. The preliminary investigation revealed that a white box truck operated by,...
oregontoday.net
Death Investigation, Lane Co., Aug. 5
Thursday morning at approximately 1:05am, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call that someone had been stabbed at a residence in the 84000blk of Cloverdale Rd. The caller advised that her ex-husband had stabbed her boyfriend before departing the location on foot. Deputies quickly arrived on scene and attempted life-saving measures including CPR. Medics arrived and also attempted to revive him, but the victim did not survive. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification. An extensive area search was conducted however the suspect was not immediately located. He was identified as 42 year old Brandon Travis Lamb. Later in the morning detectives from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, and Springfield Police Department tracked Lamb to an apartment complex near 1st St. and F St. in Springfield. He was found in a vehicle in the parking lot and taken into custody without incident. Lamb will be lodged at the Lane County Jail on charges including Assault in the Second Degree. This case is still under active investigation.
Body of Mt. Hood climber recovered in dangerous mission
The body of a climber who died on Mount Hood in March was recovered Saturday once rescuers saw there was adequate melt in the area to complete the mission.
kezi.com
One dead, one injured after rollover crash on Interstate 5
MILLERSBURG, Ore. -- One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a wreck on Interstate 5 Tuesday, August 2, Oregon State Police said. OSP said their investigation revealed a white box truck driven by Jay Ward, 46, of Salem, was northbound on I-5 when it left the roadway near milepost 236 and drifted onto the median. OSP says after the truck hit the median, it rolled several times before coming to a stop.
kptv.com
Police investigating homicide after 1 found dead in N Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating after one person was found dead in a shooting in north Portland early Saturday morning. The Portland Police Bureau said just after 2 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of North Schmeer Road. When they arrived, they found a person dead.
clayconews.com
SWIMMER DIES FOLLOWING WATER RESCUE FROM A TRIBUTARY OF THE COLUMBIA RIVER IN OREGON
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR - The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is reporting that just after 4:00 P.M., on Friday, July 29, 2022, Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies and firefighters from the Corbett and Gresham Fire Departments responded to the Sandy River near Dabney State Park for a report of a water rescue.
Rescue in Willamette River near Sellwood Bridge
The crash was not fatal, but it did leave a jet-skiier uncoscious in the river; he's recovering in a local hospitalOn Friday evening, July 1st, two people were enjoying the clear and warm weather by jet skiing near Sellwood Riverfront Park on the Willamette River. The idyll was interrupted when one of them ran into a sailboat. Central Precinct officers and Portland Fire and Rescue responded to the accident. The involved jet skier was conscious after the collision, but was taken to the hospital with "serious" injuries, according to PF&R. There is no further report on their condition due to federal privacy laws. The fire officials added the involved sailboat was "immobilized", and was towed to shore. No other injuries were reported. {loadposition sub-article-01}
oregontoday.net
Lane Co. Fatal, Aug. 4
Deputies responded to the area of Territorial Hwy. and Demming Rd. Tuesday night at about 11:30pm after receiving the report of a motorcycle vs. passenger vehicle traffic crash. Initial reports indicated that a motorcycle passed a vehicle at a high rate of speed before colliding with a second vehicle that was making a turn. The motorcyclist was found to be unresponsive and not breathing following the impact. Upon arrival, responding paramedics determined the motorcyclist to be deceased. Investigation revealed that a 1998 Kawasaki motorcycle had been southbound on Territorial Hwy. when it struck the rear passenger quarter-panel of a northbound Honda CRV that was turning westbound onto Demming Rd. The motorcycle did not appear to have a functioning headlight prior to the impact. Speed, alcohol, and defective lighting are all being investigated as factors contributing to the crash. The driver of the CRV is cooperating with the investigation. The names of the involved are being withheld at this time.
Son mourned after falling off paddleboard, drowning in Columbia River
This summer, the Portland metro area has witnessed many fatal drownings, including one that claimed the life of 30-year-old Jason Karr at Frenchman’s Bar Park in Vancouver.
kezi.com
Motorcycle versus car collision leaves one dead
VENETA, Ore. -- One person is dead after a fatal crash in Veneta late Tuesday night, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. The LCSO says the crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. on August 2 at the intersection of Territorial Highway and Demming Road. Officials say a motorcyclist was headed south on Territorial Highway, passed a vehicle at high speeds, and collided with a Honda CR-V that was turning onto Demming Road. Deputies say the motorcycle did not appear to have a functional headlight prior to the crash.
MAX train crashes into barrier, injures operator
Riders on two different MAX lines can expect delays Friday morning after a collision in Milwaukie.
kptv.com
Salem man dies after being hit by train
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died after a train hit him Tuesday morning along the Union Pacific rail line in Southeast Salem, according to the Salem Police Department. Emergency personnel was called to Southeast 14th street and Southeast Hines Street just after 6 a.m. on a report of a train hitting a man who was walking along the railroad tracks.
kptv.com
Police looking for 31-year-old man missing from Marion County transition center
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Marion County Sherriff’s Office asked for community tips to help find a 31-year-old man who left a county transition center without permission on Saturday afternoon. Brent Breshears was being held for a parole violation, the sheriff’s office said. Breshears is 6 feet tall and...
