Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias – Back On Tour at Moody Center ATX in Austin Oct 07, 2022 – presale password

Anybody who knows me knows I am extremely proud to be from Killeen, Texas. Even when you hear the worst things about this town, you’ll never hear them from me. However, I do have a good sense of humor about Killeen. I'm fully aware that it doesn't have the best reputation, and while I think there's a lot to love here if you know where to look, I can laugh when comedians point out our flaws.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO