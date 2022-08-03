Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias – Back On Tour at Moody Center ATX in Austin Oct 07, 2022 – presale password

Read on www.tmpresale.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pinballz presents classic arcade and modern games, live events
Pinballz has three locations with a staggering array of games and experiences.
TikTok Comedian Skewers Killeen, Texas In List of Cities Not to Visit
Anybody who knows me knows I am extremely proud to be from Killeen, Texas. Even when you hear the worst things about this town, you’ll never hear them from me. However, I do have a good sense of humor about Killeen. I'm fully aware that it doesn't have the best reputation, and while I think there's a lot to love here if you know where to look, I can laugh when comedians point out our flaws.
Austin joins million-dollar lawsuit against Disney, Hulu, Netflix
The lawsuit was filed in Dallas County on behalf of Abilene, Allen, Amarillo, Arlington, Austin, Beaumont, Carrollton, Dallas, Denton, Frisco, Fort Worth, Garland, Grand Prairie, Houston, Irving, Lewisville, McKinney, Mesquite, Nacogdoches, Pearland, Plano, Rowlett, Sugar Land, Tyler and Waco.
austinot.com
Horseback Riding in Austin: Horse Riding Lessons For Adults and Kids Near You
If you’ve always been captivated by cowboy movies about the Wild West and are looking for adult horse riding lessons near me, Austin is the place to be! There are a ton of places that offer horseback riding in Austin with a range of adult horseback riding lessons, including picking your own horse, learning different riding techniques, and leisure rides for experienced riders. Most ranches are on large acres of land and retain well-kept horses, so you may explore the lovely pastures with ease!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
9 events and dates to know in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto in August, early September
Round Rock Market Days will be in downtown Round Rock on Sept. 3. (Courtesy Round Rock Market Days) Dallas-based country musician Corey Kent will perform at Mavericks Dance Hall as part of the venue’s summer music series. Kent has performed with several noteworthy musicians, including the Eli Young Band, Cody Johnson and Koe Wetzel. 7 p.m. Tickets start at $10. Mavericks Dance Hall, 1700 Grand Avenue Parkway, Ste. 240, Pflugerville. 512-514-5650. www.marvericksdancehall.com.
luxury-houses.net
Brand New Spectacular 2-story Home with 5 Beds and 5 Baths in Austin Hits The Market at $4.15 Million
The Home in Austin, a new construction designed by Davey McEathron offers a wide open floor plan and floor-to-ceiling windows allowing for abundant natural light is now available for sale. This home located at 2104 Ann Arbor Ave, Austin, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 4,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ryanne Vaughan (Phone: 512-222-3015) & Anthony Gibson (Phone: 512-699-8507) at Keller Williams Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Austin.
‘Walker’ prequel set to film in New Mexico, Jared Padalecki to be part of the new series
The New Mexico Film Office announced Monday that the first season of "Walker: Independence," a prequel to the CW series “Walker” filmed in Austin, began principal photography July in and around Santa Fe, New Mexico.
La Popular Taqueria to open first Texas location in Austin
La Popular Taqueria is coming to Austin this winter. (Courtesy of La Popular Taqueria) La Popular Taqueria is coming to the Lantana Place shopping center at 7415 Southwest Parkway, Bldg. 5, Ste. 100, Austin. The restaurant is set to be done in January and will start receiving customers in February.
RELATED PEOPLE
Eater
Mega-Dog-Friendly Bar Haven Is Coming to Austin
Mutts Canine Cantina, the Dallas-based dog park, restaurant, and bar, is looking to open three locations in Austin. The first will be found in the Lakeline area at 9825 North Lake Creek Parkway sometime in the fall. The other two could potentially be found in four other areas: Round Rock, West Lake, Leander/Cedar Park, and central/downtown.
Here are some back-to-school thrift store finds around Austin
At the same time that inflation is the highest it has been in 41 years, students need to check items off their back-to-school shopping list to prepare for the approaching school year. During this year’s tax-free weekend, students and parents might be able to save some money on supplies and clothes for school.
Texas Man Breaks Into BBQ Restaurant, Steals Over $3,000 Worth Of Brisket
This is the restaurant's fifth break-in this week.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Austin warehouse showcases Texas' ancient past
AUSTIN, Texas — Inside every drawer and on every shelf at UT Austin’s Vertebrate Paleontology Collections is a hidden piece of the past. “So, this is the right hind leg, this is the thigh bone, and the femur,” said Collections Director Matthew Brown, describing one drawer full of old bones.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Texas History
Here's a look at who won the largest lottery prize in Texas.
Houston Chronicle
Video shows calf riding shotgun down Texas highway
Texans are used to seeing some unusual things while driving on the highway: hairy tarantulas, sweet proposals and even dancing on top of cars. Now, people are going wild on TikTok after a pickup truck driver was seen cruising down the freeway with an unusual passenger next to him. TikTok...
QUIZ: How well do you know these Austin landmarks?
From scenic views and buildings to historic streets, Austin has quite a few recognizable landmarks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Winning Lottery Tickets Were Sold In Texas And The Cash Is Up For Grabs
Three $25,000 tickets were sold in Texas on Monday night.
Will Central Texas See a Repeat of the February 2021 Winter Storm?
I'm not sure what the Farmers Almanac had planned for Killeen or Temple, Texas for the summer of 2022, but I do hope they have it right for the winter months cause it's so hot outside, I saw a chicken lay a hard boiled egg. So what does the Farmers...
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
fox7austin.com
Nearly $3K worth of brisket stolen from la Barbecue in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - 20 briskets were stolen from la Barbecue, an East Austin barbecue, early Thursday morning. General Manager Alison Clem says the thief hopped a fence around 4 a.m. and beelined for a smoker. "We're kind of speculating that he's been watching. You know, somebody that used to cook...
Comments / 1