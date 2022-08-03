Culver's food truck rolls in to Milwaukee's Deer District

Read on cbs58.com
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some good seafood in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
CBS 58
Crops on Top brings the farm to Riverwest neighborhood
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two brothers are bringing the farm to Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood. Jamie and Joel Lichoski are the green thumbs behind Crops on Top, an organic urban farm working on its second harvest season this summer. "We raise everything organically, there's no chemicals," said Jamie. The small business...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Sap Sap owner has mission to give back to community
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58 ) -- Alex Hanesakda is the owner of Sap Sap, a restaurant in Racine County serving up meals with the goal of educating others about Lao's food and history. He joined CBS 58 in-studio to talk more about his mission to help others through food. Hanesakda...
On Milwaukee
Hidden gem: Sal's Pub & Grill
Get ready to soak up more bar articles, imbibable stories and cocktailing content, brought to by Miller Lite. For more of our Bar stories click here!. Family is at the heart of everything at Sal’s Pub & Grill in Menomonee Falls, N88 W16697 Appleton Ave. Sal D’Acquisto opened the bar / restaurant in 2006 and his son, Salvatore, started working there 14 years ago and today serves as the manager.
CBS 58
Not a fading fad: Return of vinyl lasts with revival of former Exclusive Company locations
GREENFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- When Jennifer Young learned the owner of Greenfield's Exclusive Company location had passed away, she did whatever she could to keep the music playing. Jennifer is one of a handful of music-lovers who have stepped up in recent months to keep record stores in southeast Wisconsin open.
WISN
Mario's Pizza is closing after 24 years of business
MUKWONAGO, Wis. — Mario's Pizza is closing down after serving pizza, cod, potato cakes and more for nearly 25 years. The Italian restaurant in Mukwonago opened its doors in 1998. Their doors will close on Aug. 21. "It is our time to step away and enjoy our family. Thank...
Hot temps don't bother Wisconsinites as triathlon, state fair draw thousands
The weather had the more than 1,500 medical staff, volunteers, and safety officials for the triathlon on high alert.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies attending 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade
WAUKESHA — Since it was announced Wednesday that the 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade will be held on Dec. 4 instead of the traditionally-scheduled Sunday before Thanksgiving, a representative with the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies confirmed some of the members of the dance group will be walking in the parade. At...
CBS 58
Day 2 of Bronzeville week brings arts and culture to North Ave.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Bronzeville neighborhood has started their first Bronzeville week since before COVID-19, Sunday, Aug. 7, West North Avenue became the arts and culture festival. With day two of Bronzeville Week, everyone in the community came out, including businesses, local artists and families. "Bronzeville has a strong...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate multiple shootings
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating multiple shootings that happened last night and overnight. This happened at 7:40 p.m. The 23-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. This is an ongoing investigation. 17th and Scott. This happened at 7:50 p.m. The 23-year-old Milwaukee...
CBS 58
Meet Zeddemore, the 2-month-old kitty available at the Wisconsin Humane Society; plus tips for hiring the perfect dog walker for you
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Zeddemore is our Pet of the Week on Friday, Aug. 5. He is a 2-month-old kitten that will soon be available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society. Lauren Zimmer joined us on CBS 58 to introduce us to Zeddemore. Zimmer also shares tips for hiring...
WISN
Five people shot in 75 minutes Saturday in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for shooters in five separate shootings that happened within 75 minutes of each other Saturday evening. Police said the first shooting happened near 16th and Mitchell streets at about 7:40 p.m. A 23-year-old man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Johnsonville Brat Days bring 'whole community together'
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Brat Days in Sheboygan continued Saturday, Aug. 6 – the 69th year of live music, carnival rides and lots and lots of brats. It brings thousands of people to the area, and for some, like Tari Scheidel, it's tradition. "Well I’ve been coming here since I...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: 1 hurt, 1 dead Sunday
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead, another injured near 76th and Grantosa early Sunday morning. A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. A 32-year-old Milwaukee man did succumb to his injuries. This investigation is ongoing and...
CBS 58
Overnight shooting near 76th and Grantosa leaves one dead
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting around 1:03 am. that left one dead overnight near 76th and Grantosa. Police say a 29-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-fatal injuries while a 32-year-old Milwaukee man died from the shooting. This is an ongoing investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek...
CBS 58
MCSO: Driver shot on I-94 eastbound near 25th Street
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A driver was shot on I-94 eastbound near North 25th Street in Milwaukee Sunday evening, Aug. 7. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office reports it happened near the 25th Street off-ramp. All eastbound traffic was diverted off the freeway at 35th Street. The victim was taken to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Summer events at The Corners of Brookfield
MILWAUKEE - Shopping, restaurants and a calendar stacked full of events. Head just west of Milwaukee to enjoy fun for all ages at The Corners of Brookfield!
CBS 58
Waukesha Sheriff's Department introduces K9 named after Jackson Sparks
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The youngest victim of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack was remembered today, on Aug. 6, in a special way. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department introduced their newest K9 and named the dog "Jackson" in honor of eight-year-old Jackson Sparks. The Sparks family said it means...
MATC Times
1318 N. Van Buren St.
Downtown 2-bedroom! Dog Friendly! Heat Included! - This 2 bedroom Milwaukee apartment has a large living area, good sized bedroom, and so much closet space. This apartment has two large rooms and could be used as a 2 bedroom or a 1 bed with an office space. Enjoy beautiful bright room with French doors, clean, and in a great location. This apartment is perfect for grad students, young professionals, or anyone looking to live in a quiet building while being close to all the fun and energy of the Eastside. Both cat and dog friendly, this apartment truly is a great find!
Greater Milwaukee Today
Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon in Brookfield announces closing
BROOKFIELD — Owner David Dayler and General Manager Jennine Dayler announced through a YouTube video Monday that Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon will be closing on Aug. 20. “Unfortunately, just shy of 11 years, with heavy hearts and bacon-clogged arteries, we have to announce that due to circumstances well beyond our control, this has to be our final month at Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon,” said David.
