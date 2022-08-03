Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias – Back On Tour at Kay Yeager Coliseum in Wichita Falls Oct 09, 2022 – presale passcode

Read on www.tmpresale.com
Five Great Locations for Buc-ee’s in Wichita Falls
One thing I think most of the folks in Wichita Falls and the surrounding area can agree on is that we need a Buc-ee's here. Admittedly, I’ve been a big fan since I visited Buc-ee's for the first time several years ago. My family and I stopped at the location in Temple while on our way to the Texas Hill Country and were immediately hooked.
Time to Introduce Wichita Falls to the Beauty of Crab Week
Before we even start this story, get your mind out of the gutter. I am not talking about those kind of crabs. Around the summertime I get homesick for Maryland. So many great things to do up there around this time of the year. Unfortunately I cannot live in Texas during the fall and winter, then live up there during the spring and summer. However, I can get a little taste of home down here.
Polly is looking for her forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Diann Bowman with the Wichita Falls Animal Services Center stopped by News channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to our Pet of the Week. Polly is a calm dog who loves to carry around her stuffed toy. If you are interested in adopting our...
Pork Chop is looking for his forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week. Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Cassidy Diamond in the studio to talk about a dog named Pork Chop. He’s a calm dog who is in need of a loving family.
Filmed in Frederick, Oklahoma the ‘Deadland’ Trailer Just Dropped!
From the looks of the new movie trailer 'Deadland' is going to be a thriller, suspense, and horror flick all mixed into one! Parts of the movie were filmed right here in the Sooner State in Frederick, Oklahoma, and the surrounding area. We'll finally get to see 'Deadland' this fall. According to IMDb it will be released on Friday, October 7th (10-07-22) looking forward to it! It was around this same time last year they were filming.
The Museum of the Great Plains offers free admission in celebration of Lawton’s 121st Birthday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Museum of the Great Plains has a special offer for Lawton residents on Saturday, as they continue to celebrate Lawton’s 121st Birthday. Admission at the museum will be free to all visitors on August 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., giving residents a chance to check out the museum.
2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in North & South Texas
Two NFL teams played football last night as the preseason is underway and that also means the regular season is under our very noses and on the horizon. While no Texas teams played or won a game, some within the Lone Star State did score a win.
Furry Friend Friday: Clear the Shelters August
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday! Today, we’ve seen some rain and relief from the hot temperatures, and we got to meet this week’s adoptable pet; what better way to end a Friday?. 7News spoke with Roy Rodrick from the Lawton Animal Welfare about this...
Lawton’s Diamondback Harley Is Expanding To Medicine Park
The story of Harley Davidson might be one of the enduring of American brands. Born in a garage, created by brothers and a childhood friend, it's an icon of this country that has had success and failures on a monumental scale. And yet in a time of changing trends, it still remains.
The OKC Zoo Is Offering Free Admission This Week
If you're new to Oklahoma, this state has plenty of awesome things everyone must experience while they're here. The Oklahoma City Bombing Memorial and Museum is a must. So are the Bone Museum and the Jenks Aquarium. Somewhere in the middle of those travels, you have to include the amazing OKC Zoo.
Back-to-school events happening in Lawton Sunday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - School supply giveaways are happening in Lawton this weekend. Friendship Baptist is hosting one Sunday for the Lawton View community. There will be free backpacks filled with school supplies. It’s happening from 1-3 p.m. at 1421 southwest New York Ave. For more information, call 580-581-7250.
Coming soon to Downtown Wichita Falls
A local business owner with a track record of successful local establishments told the KFDX Newsroom he's bringing three new venues to downtown Wichita Falls.
Molten glass leak sends 6 employees, firefighter to hospital in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Vitro Architectural Glass has released a statement regarding the safety incident that sent multiple employees to the hospital Sunday. The statement reads as follows: A glass leak occurred at the Wichita Falls plant of Vitro Flat Glass, LLC. The furnace of line number two developed a leak allowing hot, molten glass […]
Project Back to School sees big turnout as kids prep for school
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A project that started 15 years ago in a garage is now an event so many families get in line at the MPEC to receive free school supply kits and backpacks. “Project Back to School is been around for about 15 years and it is totally funded by private donations and […]
This Abandoned Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in Oklahoma
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying.
St John’s Missionary Baptist Church to give away backpacks on Saturday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With school just around the corner, a local church is holding a giveaway event to make sure area kids have the supplies they need for the classroom. Saturday afternoon St John’s Missionary Baptist Church will give out backpacks filled with supplies. They offering backpacks for...
Tips for protecting your yard from heat and drought
It's hard to maintain your yard and garden in triple-digit temperatures, so we asked professionals for a couple of tips and tricks on how to keep your yard "Better Homes and Gardens" ready.
One killed in early morning wreck on Southwest Parkway
A motorcyclist was killed following a wreck on Southwest Parkway near the beginning of the Henry S. Grace Freeway Sunday morning.
One injured in Cotton County wreck Friday night
COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck in Cotton County injured one person Friday night. It happened just after 6 p.m. four miles east of Walters. According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a man driving southbound on Highway 65 failed to yield from a stop sign and struck another vehicle going eastbound on Highway 53.
Local Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority chapter OEO honors graduates with scholarships
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The AKA omicron epsilon omega, chapter in Wichita Falls held a reception, recognizing honorees who took part in an essay writing scholarship competition. The sorority gave out scholarships and goody bags to help graduates take that next big step toward college. Ahman Williams-Higgins, scholarship recipient said,...
