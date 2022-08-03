Read on www.andalusiastarnews.com
Andalusia Star News
FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL IS HERE: Andalusia teachers, faculties ready to welcome students for new school year
The Andalusia City School System will swing the doors open for the first day of school on Monday and Superintendent Dr. Daniel Shakespeare said the faculty and staff are eager to get the school year off to a great start. The school system has worked over the summer to prepare...
Andalusia Star News
CVF: This village got it right
Last Sunday, a man approached the locator tent at the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall seeking assistance finding the name of someone who had died in Vietnam. Databases allowed volunteers to search by name, hometown of record, and other criteria. This man, Drew Cook, only had two pieces of information: the man’s last name and the approximate date on which he fell.
Andalusia Star News
McGaha serves summer internship with District Judge’s office
First-generation law student Micah McGaha is grateful to serve as a judge’s clerk this summer and looks forward to applying the experience and his education as he pursues becoming a lawyer. Originally from Milton, Florida, and now a student at the University of Mississippi’s Law School in Oxford, McGaha...
wdhn.com
Friday was first day of school year for Coffee, Dale, and Geneva city school districts
COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)—Friday would be the first day for students for the 2022-23 school year for. Geneva City along with Dale and Coffee counties. This was the scene on the campus of New Brockton high school,. buses dropping off students for the new school year. Coffee County School...
Okaloosa Co. to build new school in Crestview, more improvements
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — For the first time since 2008, the Okaloosa County Schools District is building a new school. Superintendent Marcus Chambers said a new K-8 school will be coming to Crestview. “We’re in the process right now, acquiring land in Crestview and in the central part of the county. As well and at Destin […]
Andalusia Star News
Carnley takes lead as drum major for AHS ‘A Sound Tradition’ marching band
Andalusia High School rising senior Tyler Carnley will see one of his dreams come true this fall as he leads the AHS “A Sound Tradition” Marching Band as the drum major. “Being the drum major is a dream come true for me. When I was in the eighth grade, I would stand behind the band and direct and watch Tristyn Harrison. Tristyn was one of the drum majors who I would watch direct. I am really looking forward to being able to direct our band under the Friday nights my senior year,” Carnley said.
wtvy.com
Vet facility coming to Dothan
First responders received a report of an individual with a gunshot wound at a residence in 600 Block of Tartan Pines Enterprise, AL around 10:30 a.m. The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce in gearing up for a busy month in the circle city. Here to talk more about the happenings is Misty Morgan with the chamber.
wtvy.com
Borden Dairy to close Dothan milk plant
This week, Coffee County EMA and the Enterprise Police Department is making it a priority by providing active shooter training to faculty and staff at Enterprise City Schools. 20 new nurses are ready for the workforce after a pinning ceremony at Wallace Community College. Dr. Eric Mackey visits Ariton. Updated:...
wdhn.com
Samson rescue looks at fees due to a state decision
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN)— Samson Rescue is dealing with an issue other private and government-run rescue squads are dealing with statewide. Recently, the state of Alabama approved a fee on emergency medical transport providers. The Samson City Council passed a measure where its rescue service will be charging the fee...
wdhn.com
Wednesday wreck in Geneva claims life of a Holmes Co. man
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Geneva police are reminding people to be careful behind the wheel after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on State Highway 27, near the Pea River bridge claimed the life of a Northwest Florida man. Ronald Thompson, 61, of Westville was killed. Police say he was...
getthecoast.com
$2 million lottery ticket sold in DeFuniak Springs
The good news…we are halfway through the work week. “Keep Our Waterways Clean” mural project in Fort Walton Beach. The Cultural Arts League and Erase the Trace Okaloosa are working on an art project in Downtown Fort Walton Beach, and they are looking for local artists to get involved.
WJHG-TV
Two arrested, 3 wanted for double homicide in Dothan, Bonifay
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The bodies of two Dothan residents, Shauna Terry and Damien Bell, were found buried on the property of Sheena Marie Thurman in Bonifay last Friday. Officials said Thurman has been arrested and charged with an open count of murder in both Alabama and Florida. “The...
wtvy.com
At least one fatality, two injuries reported in head-on collision near Geneva
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - The victim has since been identified. GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A fatality and at least two injuries from a head-on collision are being reported near Geneva. The collision occurred near S Riverview Street and E Westville Avenue on Highway 27 South. Multiple first responders have been...
wdhn.com
Enterprise contractor allegedly ripped off customers
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—An Enterprise home contractor faces charges stemming from work he allegedly didn’t perform. Police say Efrain Hernandez-Ruiz faces two counts of first-degree insurance fraud. and a count of home repair fraud. Authorities say he intentionally entered a contract with the victim for home repairs. But, the...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Car crash in Geneva Co. kills one, injuries others
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — The victim in the deadly Geneva car crash has been identified. Geneva County Coroner, Donny Adkinson confirmed to WDHN that Ronald David Thompson, 60, of Westville, FL, was pronounced dead on the scene. UPDATE:. GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Highway 27 in Geneva County is now...
wtvy.com
Victim identified in deadly Geneva County crash
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A victim has been identified in the Geneva County crash that occurred earlier Wednesday afternoon. Ronald David Thompson, age 60, of Westville, FL, was pronounced dead on the scene of the accident just North of the Pea River bridge in Geneva, according to the Geneva County Coroner.
wdhn.com
Victim identified in Enterprise shooting
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The victim in Tuesday’s late morning shooting has been identified. Hadden Townsend, 16, of Enterprise was shot and killed by a gunshot wound to the head, according to officials. The Enterprise Police department is currently investigating the case as a homicide. Stay with WDHN...
cenlanow.com
UPDATE: Bonifay woman charged with murder of missing Dothan couple
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A Bonifay woman has been charged with murder in the deaths of a couple who went missing in Dothan in early July. According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Sheena Marie Thurman, 35, of Bonifay is facing one count of murder in Holmes County and one count in Dothan for the deaths of Shauna Terry and her boyfriend Damien Bell.
wtvy.com
Arrests made in relation to Enterprise shooting
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department has made additional arrests in connection with the August 2, 2022 shooting that occurred in the 600 block of Tartan Way in Enterprise, AL. On August 5, 2022, at 12 p.m. EPD Detectives arrested and charged three juveniles with Obstructing Governmental Operations.
wtvy.com
Judge strikes blow to accused coed killer Coley McCraney’s defense
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dale County judge dealt a blow to Coley McCraney’s defense in a ruling he issued late Friday. Evidence that others than McCraney killed two Dothan teens will not be allowed during his upcoming murder trial. His attorneys hoped to implicate a now retired police...
