Andalusia High School rising senior Tyler Carnley will see one of his dreams come true this fall as he leads the AHS “A Sound Tradition” Marching Band as the drum major. “Being the drum major is a dream come true for me. When I was in the eighth grade, I would stand behind the band and direct and watch Tristyn Harrison. Tristyn was one of the drum majors who I would watch direct. I am really looking forward to being able to direct our band under the Friday nights my senior year,” Carnley said.

ANDALUSIA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO