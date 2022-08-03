Read on siouxcityjournal.com
Sioux City Journal
Hardware Hank & Flooring in Le Mars claims top 'Open 4 Business' grant from IEDA
LE MARS, Iowa -- A Le Mars hardware store was chosen from among 24 competitors statewide for the top prize in the annual "Open 4 Business" pitch contest organized by the Iowa Economic Development Authority and the Iowa Finance Authority. Hardware Hank & Flooring, a hardware and flooring store, won...
Thermo Bond debuts new facility in Elk Point
A ribbon cutting and open house were held Friday night to debut the new 75,000 square-foot facility.
Sioux City Journal
"An anchor institution": Emerson, Nebraska residents buy into grocery store's return
EMERSON, Neb. — When the Post 60 Market grocery store opens soon in Emerson, the community literally will run the store. If needed, many residents here just might be willing to work there for free. A number of them already have, showing up once, twice or three times to voluntarily unpack shipments of dry and canned goods and stock the shelves.
Sioux City Journal
Konz joining Floyd Valley Healthcare staff
LE MARS, Iowa -- Brooke Konz, MD has signed an agreement to begin general surgery practice at Floyd Valley Healthcare and its network partner Sioux Center Health beginning in August 2022. Dr. Konz recently completed her residency at the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine in Sioux Falls,...
Sioux City Journal
Map: Sioux City road construction
Your commute: Sixth Street sewer replacement project moving along. Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
kiwaradio.com
Storm Lake Man Dies In Saturday O’Brien County Crash
Primghar, Iowa — A 66-year-old Storm Lake man is dead as the result of a two-vehicle crash east of Primghar Saturday afternoon. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the mishap occurred shortly before 2:00 Saturday afternoon, when a 2000 Chevrolet pickup, driven by 56-year-old Laurie Ann Banks of Sutherland, was northbound on Taft Avenue and allegedly failed to stop for the stop sign at 390th Street. Banks’ vehicle struck the driver’s side of a westbound 2020 Ford Escape, driven by 66-year-old Mark Stanley Kirkholm of Storm Lake. Troopers say Kirkholm’s Ford entered the ditch, rolling at least once, partially ejecting him from the vehicle. Troopers report he was not wearing a seatbelt.
Sioux City Journal
CHARESE YANNEY: IDOT visit will showcase work completed in Siouxland
Today and tomorrow members of the Iowa Department Of Transportation Commission, Director Scott Marler and members of the IDOT team will be coming to Sioux City for a couple of days. The purpose of the visit is to tour area highways, look at completed projects and work in progress and...
Sioux City Journal
Two Siouxland natives are international champions in 1/4 scale tractor building
Growing up in farming families, Hinton, Iowa's Paul Schlotman and Wayne, Nebraska's Ty Grone are fascinated by germination. Whether it's an actual seed or an idea for a piece of machinery, the two like to watch something grow from relatively little. Over the course of the past year, as members...
WOWT
BREAKING: Four found dead in Laurel, Nebraska after two house fires
New information Wednesday on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder. Omaha nonprofits are working on the ground to increase voter engagement. Fire & Drought: Nebraska cattlemen help with disaster relief. Updated: 8 hours ago. They're making great progress with a wildfire in the Nebraska...
Sioux City Journal
Husband, wife doctors join MercyOne
SIOUX CITY -- MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center has announced that Olusola (Shola) Ogundipe, MD, MBA and Vanessa Ogundipe, MD, a husband and wife, are joining the staff. Dr. Shola Ogundipe joins Dr. Daniel Lamptey in MercyOne's infectious disease care clinic which offers a wide range of services, including specialized care for infections of the skin, soft tissues, bones, brain, spinal cord and pneumonia, according to a press release from MercyOne. The clinic also offers specialized care for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and hepatitis B and C infections.
Sioux City Journal
Council to vote on $2.3 million contract for Pierce Street water main replacement
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to award a $2.3 million contract to an engineering company for the construction of the Pierce Street water main replacement. The project includes the replacement of the existing watermain on Pierce Street from Fifth Street to Seventh Street, abandonment...
kicdam.com
Sioux City Journal
Leadership Siouxland announces officers, directors
SIOUX CITY -- Leadership Siouxland has announced newly appointed officers and newly elected directors. Anna Bertrand, executive director of Sky Ranch Behavioral Services, is the new president. Vice president and president-elect is William Bass, manager of community impact & engagement at Ho-Chunk, Inc. Bea Houston, director of transitional education at...
Sioux City Journal
Suspect in Laurel, Nebraska charged with four counts of first-degree murder
LAUREL, NEB. — More than 24 hours after four people were found dead at two different crime scenes in the 1,000-person town of Laurel, a 42-year-old resident was charged on Friday with 10 felonies including four counts of first-degree murder. According to the Lincoln Journal Star, an affidavit for...
Sioux City man sentenced for shooting another man 9 times
A man was sentenced to prison for allegedly shooting someone nearly 10 times on the same day that he had been released from prison for separate crimes.
Sioux City Journal
Col. Sonya Morrison installed as first female commander of 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY — The timing couldn't have been much better. Twenty-nine years and one day after she first enlisted with the U.S. armed forces, Col. Sonya Morrison obtained the highest rank of her career on Saturday when she was officially installed as the first female commander of the Iowa Air National Guard's 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City .
Sioux City Journal
Loess Hills Chapter OES meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11. Honor Esther. Refreshments: Silver Azure Chapter. Morningside Masonic Temple, 4110 Morningside Ave. Bruguier's Cabin Tours, the second Sunday of the month from June to October, from 2 to 4 p.m. Special group tours can be arranged by calling 712-490-6506.
Sioux City Journal
United Way of Siouxland announces board of directors
SIOUX CITY -- The United Way of Siouxland recently announced its 2022-2023 board of directors. Board members are asked to serve three-year terms and to support the philosophy of the United Way of Siouxland and its mission, attend meetings regularly, donate to United Way and to become knowledgeable about the nonprofit.
Teen dies after northwest Iowa scooter crash
O’BRIEN COUNTY, Iowa — A 15-year-old died Wednesday after his scooter hit a car in northwest Iowa. It happened just north of Sheldon around 12:32 p.m., according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. The teen was operating a Honda NPS50 scooter when he drove it into the intersection of Highway 60 and […]
