CHARLESTON WATER SYSTEM CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA SANDCROFT DR. & ASHLEY HALL RD. LINING PROJECT REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ) The Commissioners of Public Works of the City of Charleston, South Carolina, dba Charleston Water System is requesting interested Contractors to complete an Application for Prequalification of Bidders for providing all labor, equipment, and materials necessary for the lining of 1150 LF of 6-inch Ductile Iron Pipe. Charleston Water System will provide the ductile iron fittings, fire hydrants and appurtenances. The contractor will be responsible for raw materials and all temporary water bypass material. The Work to be performed consists of 1150 LF of spray in place lining of 6-inch ductile iron pipe water main. Installing a temporary water bypass system and connections. Installing five (5) 6" gate valves and two (2) new fire hydrants and all associated appurtenances. The project is located on Sandcroft Dr. and Ashley Hall Rd. in Charleston, SC. Applications for Prequalification of Bidders are available by contacting the office of A.J. Agin at (843) 308-8264 or by email at aginaj@charlestoncpw.com. Please direct all questions to A.J. Agin. Neither the Owner nor Engineer has any responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, or sufficiency of the Application, including any Addenda, obtained from any other source. Completed Applications will be received by A.J. Agin of Charleston Water System (Owner) until 5:00 p.m. local time, Thursday, August 18, 2022. Bids for this project will only be accepted from Contractors who have been prequalified for this project. The Owner will not accept bids from Contractors who fail to submit timely applications for prequalification or from Contractors who fail to prequalify. The project will be bid at a later date in accordance with Charleston Water System's procurement requirements and the project bid documents. Bids are tentatively scheduled to be opened in September 2022. AD# 2016474.

