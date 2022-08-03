Read on www.postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
Lowcountry Arts and Events
EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held both in online and in-person formats. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/calendar. Today. 'Through the Lens and From the Easel'. What: The Charleston Artist Guild Gallery is pleased to present "Through the Lens...
The Post and Courier
Hicks: Bringing some diversity to the country's hottest tourism market
Breyonna Ravenel is explaining how she sees Charleston, and her future, differently after these past 10 weeks. A rising junior at Claflin University, the West Ashley native has spent the summer at Wild Dunes as part of a management internship program set up by Explore Charleston. She’s staffed the Isle...
The Post and Courier
Where to find the best nachos in the Charleston area
Devouring a giant plate of tortilla chips piled high with savory toppings defines unrefined family dining. Often associated with late-night munchies, nachos are actually awesome for kids because no utensils are needed, and the mix of cheese and meat is already messy, so they can just dive in. In the...
The Post and Courier
Photos: A look inside of the Morris Island Lighthouse
Save The Light, Inc. was founded in 1999 in efforts to preserve the Morris Island Lighthouse. Organizations like Save the Light are trying to preserve the Morris Island Lighthouse and its maritime history. The lighthouse off of Morris Island and Folly Beach dates back to the 1700s and has been part of the community since then.
The Post and Courier
Last Black homeowners leave Charleston's Ansonborough neighborhood
On a hot Friday in mid-July, a Black family sold their Laurens Street home to investors. By signing the closing papers, the Jenkins siblings relinquished their claim to a corner of Charleston’s historic Ansonborough neighborhood. They became the last African American property owners to leave an area that once...
The Post and Courier
More Lowcountry residents discovering the allure of country living
She was looking for space and nature, birdsong and sunshine, and local traffic that consisted of boats gliding down a nearby creek. Moving to the Charleston area from greater Seattle, Chandra Ruch wanted to get far away from crowds and congestion—while still maintaining some proximity to restaurants and grocery stores at the same time.
The Post and Courier
Charleston tops many lists, but not this one
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Charleston tops many lists, but not this one for renters. Charleston is at the top of many lists...
The Post and Courier
Waterspouts reported near Folly Beach, Sullivan's Island
FOLLY BEACH — Trained weather spotters saw waterspouts near the shores of Folly Beach and Sullivan's Island early Aug. 7. The National Weather Service's Charleston office issued a marine warning around 9:30 a.m., reporting a water cyclone was driving west. One was also spotted about 20 minutes later near the entrance to the Charleston Harbor.
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Monday, Aug. 8, 2022
GADSDEN, Mark, 51, of Wadmalaw Island died Saturday. Arrangements by Pasley's Mortuary of Charleston. GOREE, Elizabeth Hill, 96, of Charleston died Saturday. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home of Summerville. SCHNEIDER, Elizabeth S., 95, of James Island died Sunday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's James Island Chapel. STOCK, Janet Klemt, 88, of Charleston...
This Is South Carolina's Most Famous Deli Sandwich
Cheapism found the best deli sandwich in each state, including this favorite in South Carolina.
The Post and Courier
Charleston-area churches planning more than a dozen affordable units
For years, nonprofits and municipal governments have been investing millions of dollars and forming numerous partnerships to tackle the affordable housing crisis facing the Charleston region. Now, churches are ramping up efforts to be part of the solution. Congregations in the Charleston area have been providing reasonably priced housing to...
The Post and Courier
North Charleston commissary kitchen now home to nearly 50 F&B businesses
NORTH CHARLESTON — Restaurant-inside-a-restaurant businesses known as ghost kitchens swept the nation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but in Charleston few have risen. Instead, another ghost kitchen has become a household name for food and beverage industry professionals looking for commercial kitchen space to launch their food truck, pop-up or meal delivery service.
5 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
If you love going out with your friends and grabbing some burgers on the way, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good, juicy burger with some nice fries on the side. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come highly recommended. And the best part about it is that no matter how you prefer your burger, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. Here are the five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should visit:
The Post and Courier
Product history is on display in Charleston at the only Apple Museum in the Southeast
Ernest Andrade's face lights up as he takes a flying saucer-like object off one of the shelves that line a wall on the second floor of the Charleston Tech Center, the home of the only Apple Product Museum in the Southeast. "It is an original graphite AirPort Base station released...
Charleston City Paper
Friday headlines: Slow start to hurricane season — but watch out
While hurricane season is off to a slower than usual start this year, things might change in the coming weeks as the peak of the season has started. Officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are expecting more tropical cyclone activity now that August is here. Some 90% of...
Food distribution happening Thursday in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A drive-thru food giveaway is happening Thursday at Macedonia Church of Lord Jesus Christ in North Charleston. Food will be distributed to the community starting at 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. or until supplies run out. Food will be served on a first-come, first-serve basis. Guests are asked to stay […]
The Post and Courier
Summerville Family YMCA offering Diabetes Prevention Program (copy)
Editor's Note: This story ran in The Journal Scene in 2015. The Summerville Family YMCA will offer the YMCA’s Diabetes Prevention Program, an evidence-based program shown to reduce the burden of type 2 diabetes – one of the nation’s costliest chronic diseases. The YMCA’s Diabetes Prevention Program is a group-based lifestyle intervention for adults at high risk for developing type 2 diabetes, and has been shown to reduce the number of new cases of diabetes by 58 percent overall and by 71 percent in adults over 60. Registration for the YMCA’s Diabetes Prevention Program is going on now for fall classes.
The Post and Courier
Beyond the Headlines: Goose Creek's growing Brazilian community
There is a growing Brazilian community within Goose Creek, where city officials estimate that about 7,000 residents in the city of 48,000 can trace their roots back to Brazil. Brazilian restaurants and businesses are concentrated in and around the Red Bank corridor, a section of the city that some believe could become the next Park Circle. Andrew Miller and Parker Milner explore how this vibrant Brazilian community could influence future development in the area while adding diversity to industries across the city.
The Post and Courier
Habitat for Humanity plans to raise walls for second Georgetown cottage
GEORGETOWN — A Georgetown senior will be one step closer to owning a new home when volunteers from Habitat for Humanity Georgetown County gather at 9 a.m. on Aug. 11 to raise the walls of his cottage on North Merriman Street. The volunteer organization is building a 675-square-foot cottage...
The Post and Courier
Invitation to Bid - RFQ-SANDCROFT DR.&ASHLEY HALL RD.LINING
CHARLESTON WATER SYSTEM CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA SANDCROFT DR. & ASHLEY HALL RD. LINING PROJECT REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ) The Commissioners of Public Works of the City of Charleston, South Carolina, dba Charleston Water System is requesting interested Contractors to complete an Application for Prequalification of Bidders for providing all labor, equipment, and materials necessary for the lining of 1150 LF of 6-inch Ductile Iron Pipe. Charleston Water System will provide the ductile iron fittings, fire hydrants and appurtenances. The contractor will be responsible for raw materials and all temporary water bypass material. The Work to be performed consists of 1150 LF of spray in place lining of 6-inch ductile iron pipe water main. Installing a temporary water bypass system and connections. Installing five (5) 6" gate valves and two (2) new fire hydrants and all associated appurtenances. The project is located on Sandcroft Dr. and Ashley Hall Rd. in Charleston, SC. Applications for Prequalification of Bidders are available by contacting the office of A.J. Agin at (843) 308-8264 or by email at aginaj@charlestoncpw.com. Please direct all questions to A.J. Agin. Neither the Owner nor Engineer has any responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, or sufficiency of the Application, including any Addenda, obtained from any other source. Completed Applications will be received by A.J. Agin of Charleston Water System (Owner) until 5:00 p.m. local time, Thursday, August 18, 2022. Bids for this project will only be accepted from Contractors who have been prequalified for this project. The Owner will not accept bids from Contractors who fail to submit timely applications for prequalification or from Contractors who fail to prequalify. The project will be bid at a later date in accordance with Charleston Water System's procurement requirements and the project bid documents. Bids are tentatively scheduled to be opened in September 2022. AD# 2016474.
