Library2Go pops up for two cool school-related events
The Rock Island Public Library has found a way to combine those truths with two ice-cream themed pop-up Mobile Library2Go events next week. The Mobile Library2Go bookmobile will be popping up at Finn’s Grill in Milan as part of a school supply drive on Tuesday, Aug. 9, from 1-2:30 p.m. To help kids rock the school year, Finn’s is collecting school supplies, and is offering a free 12-ounce shake to those who bring a new school supply to donate. Guests can visit the bookmobile to apply or renew a Rock Island Public Library card, or check out materials from the bookmobile.
Rock Island Library hosts events: one for toddlers, one for parents
For a fun way to teach your toddler about shapes, check out the free Hug-A-Book Create event on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Rock Island Downtown Library, 401 19th St. Registration is open for the free in-person event from 10:30-11:30 a.m., which offers messy art projects involving shapes for ages 2 to 5. The library will offer a free book, bag, and art apron for each child, and handle clean up. Hug-A-Book is sponsored by the Merrill Harris Hug-A-Book Memorial of the Rock Island Public Library Foundation.
Gallagher not worried about overcrowding at TBK Bank Sports Complex
Steady expansion brings more businesses and traffic activity. We’re back with Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher. Everything’s on track with the expansion of the TBK Bank Sports Complex. Land has been cleared for the area that will have the golf complex. The goal is to see this open about...
Iowa native ‘Idol’ winner returns to Davenport for holidays
Folk singer and Iowa native Maddie Poppe is set to perform music from her “Christmas From Home” EP in the Rhythm City Casino Event Center on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee (this fee is waived when tickets are...
Students supplied with fun & full backpacks
More and more school districts are getting closer to back-to-school time and organizations across the area are helping families with school supplies and other resources. One of the more popular events was in Clinton on Saturday. It’s happened for almost 30 years now. Kids got to enjoy themselves with...
Truly heated corn dog & jalapeno contests
The heat didn’t stop some people from enjoying the Mississippi Valley Fair. In fact, some people even entered the corn-dog-eating and jalapeno-eating contests Saturday afternoon. Crowds cheered on contestants as they scruffed down corn dogs as fast as humanly possible. Just one person came out on top: Contestant David...
Bettendorf mayor satisfied with new apartment complex proposal
Development near Devils Glen Park heads to City Council for approval. A changing landscape is a constant for the Quad Cities. We see it a lot in Bettendorf, where among the changes is a likely new apartment complex on Devils Glen Road. Plans for 126 apartments and a dozen town...
QC Interfaith holds fund-raising breakfast, honors community members
The Quad Cities Interfaith’s Annual Fundraising Breakfast will be 7-8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at the Muslim Community of the Quad Cities, 2115 Kimberly Road, Bettendorf. For the first time after two years of virtual and On-The-Go breakfast fundraisers, the event will be held in person, a news release says.
Deckmates car wash raises money for Vegas trip
The Quad City Steamwheelers Deckmates dance team are working hard to raise money to join the team next weekend in Las Vegas for the league’s championship game. The Deckmates were at The Ridge Social Drinkery in Davenport on Saturday washing cars for a $10 donation. For a couple of...
CASI will present free music, ice cream social
The Center for Active Seniors Inc. will have an ice cream social from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at the Center for Active Seniors, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. The Bob Gaston New Horizons Band, The Golden Tones Chorus, and The Silver Linings Bell Choir will perform from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, in Celebration Hall.
Summer Concert Series presents Soul Storm
The Bettendorf Public Library’s Summer Concert Series returns with some hot music on summer nights. The Summer Concert Series wraps up its season with Soul Storm Thursday, August 11 at 6:30 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy this free show!. In case of inclement weather, the...
Botanical Center offers ‘Pay What You Want’ for a week
The Quad City Botanical Center will allow guests to pay what they want for admission to the gardens August 7-13. By giving guests the chance to name their price of admission, we hope to allow every community member a chance to experience all the summer gardens have to offer. The...
Road work continues Monday in Muscatine
The 700 block of Climer Street in Muscatine will be closed to all traffic beginning Monday as pavement restoration begins from the alley at 700 Climer to just past the High Street intersection. No parking signs were put out Friday morning ahead of the reconstruction work. Haggerty Earthworks, Inc., indicated...
Arconic Foundation gives $100K for QC community colleges
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) has been awarded a $100,000 grant from Arconic Foundation, the independently endowed philanthropic arm of Arconic Inc., to create promotional content designed to showcase advancing manufacturing careers in the Quad Cities. “Manufacturing has evolved, and this partnership with Arconic is a great opportunity for Eastern...
Volunteers for Symphony sets pop-up sale
Join Volunteers for Symphony for a pop-up sale (mini Second Fiddle Sale) from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, Aug. 13, at CASI, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Proceeds support the Music Education Programs of the QCSO. Volunteers for Symphony will accept donations of gently used collectibles, stemware, jewelry, purses, kitchenware,...
New Restaurants To Check Out In The Quad Cities This Month
Every month we take a look at some new spots in the Quad Cities. It's always fun to find a new restaurant that becomes a favorite. Hopefully one on our list can do that for you. As summer comes to an end it's important to squeeze in all the fun you can.
City seeks discussion about major Bluff Boulevard project
The City of Clinton is beginning the preliminary design process for Bluff Boulevard between College Avenue and 7th Avenue North, which is to be done as part of the city’s $15 million RAISE Grant award for the Drive to Prosperity project that includes all of Manufacturing Drive & Bluff Boulevard.
QC Islamic Center to give out free backpacks
The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities, in partnership with the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) Relief, will be distributing free backpacks for back to school to QC families in need this weekend. The event will be held at Islamic Center of the Quad Cities, 6005 34th Ave., Moline,...
Area boy hospitalized after incident at FM pool
FORT MADISON - An area youth was taken to area hospitals and then to hospitals in Iowa City after being pulled from the Fort Madison swimming pool Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the pool at just after 2:15 p.m. when the boy, who is not being identified at this time, was pulled by an adult male who saw the child at the bottom of the pool.
UPDATE: Photos of Muscatine school vandalism
The Muscatine Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual or individuals responsible for vandalizing Madison School. Here are two photos of some damage, released Friday by police:. The Muscatine Police Department and Muscatine Fire Department responded to Madison Elementary School, 1820 1st Avenue, for...
