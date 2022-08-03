The Rock Island Public Library has found a way to combine those truths with two ice-cream themed pop-up Mobile Library2Go events next week. The Mobile Library2Go bookmobile will be popping up at Finn’s Grill in Milan as part of a school supply drive on Tuesday, Aug. 9, from 1-2:30 p.m. To help kids rock the school year, Finn’s is collecting school supplies, and is offering a free 12-ounce shake to those who bring a new school supply to donate. Guests can visit the bookmobile to apply or renew a Rock Island Public Library card, or check out materials from the bookmobile.

ROCK ISLAND, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO