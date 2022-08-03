Deputies: Train derailed in East Galesburg Tuesday night

Read on www.kwqc.com
Victims identified in fatal Henry County crash
HENRY COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - The names of the victims in Friday’s fatal Henry County crash have been identified. According to Illinois State Police, Mason T. Shea, a 35-year-old Rock Island man died in the crash. Police say a 1995 Black Ford Mustang, driven by Shea, was traveling westbound...
Man critically injured in early-morning Peoria stabbing
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Police say a man was critically injured in a stabbing early Sunday morning. Just before 4:30 a.m., Peoria Police were called to a local hospital regarding a victim of a stabbing that arrived by private vehicle. Police say the victim, an adult male, arrived at...
Two seriously injured in three-vehicle Peoria accident
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say two males were seriously injured in a three-vehicle accident Saturday morning. The accident happened around 11:20 a.m. at the corner of North Knoxville and East Maywood Avenues. Police say one of the males had to be extricated from their vehicle. As of...
“Suspicious” fire in Burlington damaged vacant mobile home
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A vacant mobile home was damaged in a fire Saturday in Burlington. The Burlington Fire Department says it happened at 601 S. Roosevelt at about 10:45 p.m. The fire was showing from the front half of the mobile home. A box alarm was struck which resulted...
Name of deceased man in Friday fatal vehicle crash near Colona announced
The name of the man killed Friday morning in a vehicle collision near Colona was announced Saturday by the Illinois State Police. Mason T. Shea, 35, of Rock Island was killed in the head-on collision on U.S. Highway 6 in Henry County. According to results of the preliminary investigation, a...
BNSF train derails in Galesburg Tuesday, no injuries reported
Galesburg, Ill.- A BNSF train derailed Tuesday evening in Galesburg. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the derailment at about 9 PM Tuesday, August 2nd. The BNSF train was traveling west to east and left the tracks east of the crossing at State Street, in...
Head-on collision at Highway 6 in Colona leaves 1 person dead
COLONA, Ill. — One person died Friday morning, Aug. 5 in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 6 in Henry County, according to Illinois State Police. At about 6:35 a.m. Friday, a vehicle was traveling westbound on Highway 6 at East 200th Street when it crossed the center line and struck an eastbound vehicle head-on.
Galesburg man arrested after not paying Cherry Street bar bill…twice
A Galesburg man was arrested on Wednesday, August 3rd, after ordering food and drinks at Cherry Street bar two days in a row and not paying for it. On Tuesday, officers responded to the bar and met with employees who said a male subject came in on July 23rd and on July 24th, ordered food and drinks and left without paying. The man’s server observed the man across the street at Monkey Business and provided police with a picture. Police, due to previous encounters, identified the man as 48-year-old David Heatherly of Galesburg. Employees also provided police with Heatherly’s receipts – which he actually signed his name. Heatherly was located the following day at Casey’s on West Main Street and he was taken into custody. According to police reports, Heatherly stated his “wallet was stolen” and “he knew what this was about.” He was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Theft of Services.
Police respond to crash on Highway 61 near Eldridge Friday
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Police responded to a crash on Highway 61 near Eldridge Friday afternoon. Details are limited, but Highway 61 was down to one lane as police investigated. This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.
Firefighters respond to suspicious mobile home fire
The Burlington Fire Department was called to a reported house fire at 601 S. Roosevelt in Burlington on Saturday, August 6th at about 10:44 p.m. Fire command arrived at 10:49 p.m. and reported fire showing from the front half of a mobile home trailer. A box alarm was struck, resulting in a call for 10 […]
Fiery crash requires extrication, emergency medical treatment
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria firefighters and paramedics were required to use the Jaws of Life to extricate a passenger in a fiery 3-car crash late Saturday morning. Emergency responders were called to the crash just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Knoxville and Maywood. One driver was trapped in their vehicle and another vehicle was on fire.
Trooper: Suspect with gun, meth drove 95 mph, hit hydrant
A 34-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after a state trooper says he led a high-speed chase with drugs, alcohol and a gun in his car. Thomas Banks faces felony charges of controlled substance violation, eluding, used or expired drug tax stamp, operating while under the influence – third offense, and control of a firearm by a felon; an aggravated misdemeanor charge of driving while barred; and serious misdemeanor charges of driving while his license was denied or revoked and possession or carrying of dangerous weapons while under the influence, court records say,
Around the Tri States: Man arrested in Macomb burglary; local auction company sold; Amtrak suspends Carl Sandburg Service
A Tazewell County man was arrested in a burglary reported east of Macomb in May. Kyle Sebree, 30, of Delavan is being lodged in the McDonough County jail on $25,000 bond. A trailer, motorcycle, UTV, and ATV were reportedly stolen from a property in Salem Township. Some of the property...
Area boy hospitalized after incident at FM pool
FORT MADISON - An area youth was taken to area hospitals and then to hospitals in Iowa City after being pulled from the Fort Madison swimming pool Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the pool at just after 2:15 p.m. when the boy, who is not being identified at this time, was pulled by an adult male who saw the child at the bottom of the pool.
2 arrested for attempted murder in Pekin
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Two suspects were arrested for a robbery and attempted murder incident in Pekin Thursday. According to a Pekin police press release, police initially responded to a report of a robbery at a residence near the 2300 block of Broadway Street on July 12. Police located an elderly man severely beaten at the scene.
Fire damages East Peoria restaurant
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Fire has closed an East Peoria eatery, just prior to lunch time Thursday. East Peoria firefighters were called to “The Original Wonderdog” in Fondulac Plaza around 11:00 a.m. for what employees told 25 News was a small fire in the kitchen that blew up quickly.
Two transported after late-Friday crash in Bettendorf
Emergency responders were on the scene about 9:30 p.m. Friday after two vans crashed on the 1800 block of Lincoln Road, Bettendorf. Two people were transported from the scene – at least one in handcuffs. Our Local 4 News crew saw neighbors gather to watch as officers talked with witnesses.
Do you know this man? Thief wanted in Washington, IL
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is wanted for theft of a lawn mower at a repair shop in Washington. Washington Police Department posted this photo on Facebook Sunday morning asking for the public’s help in identifying the man. “We’d sure like your help identifying this Wieland’s Lawn...
2 suffer life-threatening injuries in U. S. 61 crash Friday
UPDATE: A boy and a man, both from Davenport, suffered life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon in an accident in Eldridge. Shorty after 2 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call for a crash in the area of. the 124.5 mile marker southbound on Highway 61 in Eldridge. This...
Peoria man arrested on drug charges
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man is jailed after he was caught allegedly trying to sell drugs. Peoria police say Mikeren Turner, 53, faces charges of both Possession and Distribution of a Controlled Substance. Investigators say a search around 12:36 P.M. Thursday of Turner’s home on West Callender Avenue,...
