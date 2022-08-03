ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NJ Councilwoman Who Mowed Down Cyclist Had at Least 9 Outstanding Traffic Tickets

By Erin Marquis
Jalopnik
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Kevin king
4d ago

I live in jersey city. if that had been me, I would have been cited for leaving the scene, possibly arrested. the judge would have looked at my driving record, given me a minimal fine of 1500.00 and suspended my license for at LEAST 2 years. I've seen it happen. Wonder what she'll get.

Reply(3)
24
Maxwell Franklin
4d ago

It also makes one wonder if she's got her license back from being suspended and if her vehicle is registered and insured or did she take care of that after hitting Mr. Black on his bicycle. We already know she's misused her power to try and strong arm the police in another incident prior to being sworn into office as her vehicle was towed for being illegally parked and unregistered. Just imagine now that she is sworn in and how often when confronted by anyone in any situation including police officers she confronts them with " Do you know who you are dealing with? I'm council woman Amy De Gise of Jersey City so you'd better back off or else your going to have to deal with the fall out" . From this story we can see how this democratic politician has misused her powers in the past. Just imagine how she is misusing them now that she's been in office for a while. It's simply amazing how democrat politicians think they are above the law unlike the rest of the people in America.

Reply(1)
11
Maxwell Franklin
4d ago

Wow, I can see the lawsuit coming for her. However the cyclists Mr. Black did run the red light and the officers failed to issue him for failure to obey the traffic light. It's no shock that fellow democrats like Murphy and Co council persons didn't demand that she step down even though some did say its conduct unbecoming a councilman. After all she a democrat and democrats now days can do just about anything and the media along with the no backbone republicans arent demanding her resignation. If she was a republican the demands from the media and the democrats would have been through the roof until she tendered her resignation.

Reply
4
