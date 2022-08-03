Read on www.thehollywoodgossip.com
Related
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Reveals Why She's Not Moving Into Her RV This Summer
Janelle Brown won't be needing a suitcase this summer. In 2021, the Sister Wives star, 53, set up a RV on her family's property at Coyote Pass, Ariz., and bunked there for the season, but during an Instagram Q&A with fans, she revealed that this year, she'll be staying put in her own home.
'Sister Wives': Here's the Scoop on Robyn and Kody Brown's Relationship Status
Fans of the hit TLC series Sister Wives are well aware that the show's relationship dynamics can get pretty ... interesting at points. Focusing on the lives of Kody Brown and his "sister wives," the show takes a deep dive into polygamy and and implications within the Mormon community and beyond.
‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown’s Inspiring Weight Loss Transformation: Photos of Dieting Journey
Celebrating her progress. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown has undergone an inspiring weight loss journey, and now, she’s being there for her fans who may need support on their own fitness and dieting endeavors. Sharing a side-by-side photo showing the difference her dieting has made in January 2022, Janelle...
Pregnant! ‘Sister Wives’ Stars Janelle and Kody Brown’s Daughter Maddie Is Expecting Baby No. 3
Pregnant! Sister Wives stars Janelle and Kody Brown’s daughter Maddie Brush (née Brown) is expecting baby No. 3 with husband Caleb Brush. “The picture says it all! The Brush family is growing by one early February [sic],” Maddie, 26,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jack Osbourne welcomes fourth baby, his first with fiancée Aree Gearhart
Jack Osbourne and his fiancée, Aree Gearhart, welcomed their first child together on July 9. The “Osbournes” alum, 36, waited nearly three weeks to announce his daughter Maple’s arrival via Instagram. “Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy,” he captioned a Wednesday...
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez Shares the First Photo of Her Wedding Band After Marrying Ben Affleck
After marrying longtime love Ben Affleck in an intimate Las Vegas chapel wedding, Jennifer Lopez shared a photo of her wedding band. In an Instagram post, she showed off the ring while holding her phone in bed and smiling—seemingly at her new husband. "Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for...
Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2022: See Which Stars Are Expecting Babies
New year, new baby bumps! Aaron Rodgers’ brother Luke Rodgers and more celebrities are expanding their families in 2022. The professional football player’s older sibling announced his wife Aimee Rodgers’ pregnancy in a January 1 Instagram post showing her baby bump in a white sweater. “For the last two and half years we have kept […]
What happened to Kyle Chrisley?
SEASON after season, the cameras capture several happenings with Todd Chrisley and his famous family for episodes of their eponymous reality television show. Chrisley Knows Best features Todd, his wife Julie, and their brood of children together, which is why TV fans are curious to know why his oldest son Kyle is not on the show.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Joe Gorga appears to shade sister Teresa Giudice on the eve of her wedding
Joe Gorga will be skipping sister Teresa Giudice’s wedding, and appears to have taken to social media to vent his frustration over their family woes. “BLOOD DOESN’T MAKE YOU FAMILY” the reality star, 42, wrote over a snap of himself with family and friends, including wife and “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga, who will also be skipping her co-star’s nuptials. Melissa also posted about loved ones following news of the couple ditching the ceremony, sharing video with her brood along with caption, “God blessed me with an amazing family.” While Joe’s statement could’ve been his way of saying...
Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Spots a Photo of ‘Grandpa Crocodile’ Steve Irwin at the Australia Zoo [Watch]
Bindi Irwin's 16-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior, has a strong bond with her grandpa Steve Irwin — aka the Crocodile Hunter — even though he died long before she was born. Irwin proved it with an adorable video she shared recently of the young girl recognizing the man she calls "Grandpa Crocodile" in a photo at the Australia Zoo.
Gia Giudice Wows In A Blush Dress At Mom Teresa’s Wedding To Luis Ruelas: Pics
Gia Giudice, 21, got a lot of attention at her mom Teresa Giudice‘s wedding on August 6! The daughter of the 50-year-old reality star attended the event as a bridesmaid in a blush dress that looked gorgeous on her. Only a glimpse could be seen of the halter style, plunging dress, as she watched her mom say her vows to new stepdad Luis “Louie” Ruelas — but she looked absolutely stunning.
realitytitbit.com
Kris Jenner hospitalized and says she 'doesn't want to worry' family in The Kardashians trailer
Kris Jenner has been seen lying in a hospital bed with a mysterious medical issue in the teaser trailer for The Kardashians season two. The Momager told the confessional in the short clip that she didn’t want to “worry” her daughters, as they have enough going on.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18
Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
ETOnline.com
Amy Slaton, '1000lb-Sisters' Star, Gives Birth To Baby No. 2
1000lb-Sisters star Amy Slaton is sharing the new addition to her family! The reality star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the hospital and reveal that her baby boy is named Glenn Allen Halterman. In the photos, Amy is smiling with her husband Michael Slaton and...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jinger Duggar Rocks Shortest Dress Yet: Is She TRYING to Piss Off Jim Bob?
Jinger Duggar has been rebelling against her problematic parents since long before the world learned exactly how monstrous and abusive they are. Sure, we always knew they were crazy, but few people imagined they would be guilty of anything so horrible as enabling Josh’s abusive behavior and helping him cover up his crimes.
The Hollywood Gossip
Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Score MASSIVE Home Sale After Moving to Their Farm
Recently, Matt Roloff sold part of the farm, igniting division within his family. Jeremy and Audrey accepted years ago that Matt would never hand over the farm to them. They made their own plans, buying their very own family farm. But their new life means saying goodbye to their old one.
If Someone Really Loves You
Even though love is an emotion that is widely understood, defining it can be a challenge. The feeling of being in love is something that everyone has experienced at some point in their lives, and everyone believes that it is the best thing that could have happened to them. Nevertheless, what exactly does it mean to “love” another person? A feeling of adoration and respect is all that love is for some people. Others define love as an itense emotional bond that cannot be expressed in words. Other others believe that loving someone is a lifelong adventure that requires a complete sacrifice.
The Family Chantel’s Chantel Threatens to Put Pedro’s Coworker Antonella ‘in Their Place’
Fighting stance. 90 Day Fiancé alum Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) admitted that she is “jealous” of husband Pedro Jimeno‘s coworkers, including his friend and colleague Antonella Barrenechea, and she’s gearing up to confront them on the Monday, July 18 episode of their reality show, The Family Chantel.
Fashionista! Katey Duggar Poses in Cute Jeans With Her and Husband Jed Duggar’s Son True: Photo
Stylish mama! Katey Duggar (née Nakatsu) looked cute wearing jeans with her and husband Jed Duggar’s newborn son, Truett. “My two favorite things in life!” Jed, 23, captioned a sweet photo of Katey,...
‘Alaskan Bush People’ Fans Noticed This Change With Ami After Billy Brown’s Death
Over a year ago, the stars of “Alaskan Bush People” experienced the horrific loss of their patriarch, Billy Brown, who died unexpectedly of a seizure at 68 years old. His wife, Ami Brown, had to suddenly step up and take charge of the family. While also processing her own grief. Season 13 of “Alaskan Bush People” chronicled the family’s reaction to Billy’s death and the aftermath of his loss. But some fans noticed a change in Ami’s behavior that could be construed as positive.
Comments / 0