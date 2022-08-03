ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterlington, LA

Women in Sports on NBC 10 Today features McKenzie Sims, Reece Scott and Lady Techsters Soccer team

By Dominique Williams
 4 days ago

WEST MONROE , La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, we highlighted two women in sports and a local college sports team in the Ark-La-Miss. For more information on this week’s highlights, be sure to watch the video.

McKenzie Sims is a seven-year-old Go-Kart Racer, Sims has entered her second year of racing go-karts.

McKenzie loves all kinds of racing! Her mother says, “she loves anything to do with racing.”

McKenzie has multiple winning titles and has finished top three in three different race tracks

over the last two years. McKenzie is currently second in the points series at her home track Mojave Karting Complex in Sterlington, Louisiana.

This summer 2022, Grambling State women’s soccer team had one of their Lady Tigers Reece Scott;

she’s a senior defender for the team and was selected to represent the country of Guyana as a member of their Women’s Senior National Team.

Scott is the second Lady Tiger to earn a spot playing for a national team. Last month Reece’s team won the FIFA Women’s World Cup, and you can see Reece in the video showing off her victory dance moves.

Louisiana Tech Athletics kicks off the fall season of sports in just a few weeks. One of those teams we are highlighting is the Lady Techsters Soccer team. The ladies are back on the field Wednesday, August 3rd, with the opening of fall camp.

Techsters are gearing up for their first match-up according to LaTechAthletics.com The first match will be on August 13th at the University of Louisiana at Monroe, following their home opener with Murray State on August 18th.

Last season, the Lady Techsters Soccer team finished off 2021 on high notes. They tied with Conference-USA West Division Champions, Southern Miss, 1-1.

To be featured as one of our Women in Sports, send us a video highlight to nbc10news.net.

NBC 10 News Today: Zoo to You

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, Danny Spinks of the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo joins NBC 10’s Hunter Elyse and Mya Hudgins to discuss their new White-Handed Gibbon, Betty White. For more information, be sure to watch the conversation above.
Destination Louisiane: Bonnie & Clyde Ambush Museum

GIBSLAND, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Bonnie and Clyde Ambush Museum in Gibsland is filled with unique artifacts from the day the infamous duo was shot and killed. “The museum is a historical spot. I mean it really is. It has been on several paranormal shows,” said Perry Carver, Owner & Operator of Bonnie & Clyde […]
BOIL ADVISORY: Consolidated Water District #2 rescinds its boil advisory for Morehouse Parish

UPDATE (08/05/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, August 5, 2022, Consolidated Water District #2 rescinded its boil advisory for Morehouse Parish, La. MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Consolidated Water District #2 has announced a boil advisory for its customers in Morehouse Parish, La. The advisory is for the following areas within the parish: Claude Kelly Road […]
BOIL ADVISORY: Jones McGinty Water System rescinds its boil advisory for Morehouse Parish

UPDATE (08/05/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — According to Jones McGinity Water System, their boil advisory for Morehouse Parish has been rescinded as of Friday, August 5, 2022. MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monday, August 1, 2022, the Jones McGinty Water System reported it experienced a problem with the water on the Old Bonita Road. According to officials, […]
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in West Monroe crash

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 8:28 PM, West Monroe Police responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. During the investigation, officers learned that a 2007 Chevrolet Impala driven by 34-year-old Travis Jenkins of Monroe, La. was traveling in the inside northbound lane on the 1400 block of Cypress […]
Local community garden helps residents grow free food

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – A local community garden in Monroe aims to help locals grow their own food, and it is now available to anyone who wants to swing by and cut some fresh produce. “Anybody can come out here. It’s free. You don’t have to pay anything. You can just come out here and […]
Community Policy