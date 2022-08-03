Louisiana Authorities Seeking Information Regarding Fatal Hit-and-Run Investigation

Read on calcasieu.info
Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle
Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle. Shreveport, Louisiana – According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office on August 5, 2022, a former captain with the Shreveport Police Department was arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by the police department.
Suspect Arrested in July 31 Murder Case in Louisiana
Suspect Arrested in July 31 Murder Case in Louisiana. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On August 5, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that Kirkpatrick Franklin, 52, was arrested on August 4, 2022, by Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives for his involvement in the shooting death of Albert Hawkins, 21.
brproud.com
BRPD investigating shooting on Coursey Boulevard
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Coursey Boulevard Saturday morning. The police say one person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story.
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Leaving Child Unattended in a Vehicle in a Parking Garage in Shreveport
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Leaving Child Unattended in a Vehicle in a Parking Garage in Shreveport. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department reported on August 4, 2022, that on August 3, 2022, police were called to the 400 block of Clyde Fant Parkway in relation to an unaccompanied child inside a vehicle. Officers discovered a vehicle in a parking garage with a 6-year-old child inside. According to police, the car was turned off and the windows were rolled up.
brproud.com
Vehicle that allegedly destroyed fence at home in Livingston Parish found, police say
KILLIAN, La. (BRPROUD) — Killian police say the alleged hit and run vehicle has been located as of Friday afternoon. Police said an arrest in the case is pending. KILLIAN, La. (BRPROUD) – The Killian Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle that may have plowed through a fence and left damage in its wake.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Subject in Connection with Multiple Vehicle Burglaries
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Subject in Connection with Multiple Vehicle Burglaries. Prairieville, Louisiana – On August 3, 2022, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are working to identify a male subject in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries at an apartment complex in Prairieville, Louisiana.
Arkansas man arrested after bomb squad called to I-20 crash in Louisiana
An Arkansas man is facing several charges, including terrorizing, after troopers with the Louisiana State Police said he claimed there was an explosive device in his car after he crashed it on Interstate-20 in Northwestern Louisiana Friday morning.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Information Regarding Multiple TV Thefts From a Retail Store
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Information Regarding Multiple TV Thefts. On August 3, 2022, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are trying to identify the woman pictured regarding the alleged theft of multiple TVs from a Walmart store. She reportedly left the scene in a white Infiniti SUV.
Louisiana Postal Employee Pleads Guilty In Birthday Card Thefts
After finding out about some missing birthday cards, investigators in Louisiana set a trap to find out where they were going. What they found was a postal employee who was stealing the cards, and more, out of the mail. The investigation started in October of 2020 in Bogalusa, when the...
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 5 Years for Possessing a Firearm and Ammunition
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 5 Years for Possessing a Firearm and Ammunition. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 4, 2022, United States District Judge Carl J. Barbier sentenced Stephone Bridges to 64 months (5 years) in the Bureau of Prisons for being a felon in possession of a firearm, in violation of the Federal Gun Control Act, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
WALA-TV FOX10
Two Louisiana men call Uber after chase with Baldwin deputies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two men from Louisiana are in the Baldwin County Jail after allegedly taking law enforcement on a chase and eventually calling an Uber to pick them up after their car was spiked out. According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office -- a deputy attempted to stop...
Louisiana Convicted Felon Sentenced to 9 Years for Possession of Firearm and Methamphetamine
Louisiana Convicted Felon Sentenced to 9 Years for Possession of Firearm and Methamphetamine. Lafayette, Louisiana – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Tyrus Brooks, 34, of Scott, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 5, 2022, by United States District Judge David C. Joseph to 115 months (9 years, 7 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.
Picayune Item
Five Mississippi men arrested in Louisiana for illegal fishing acts
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 3. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of Summit, Miss., Thomas Firth, 56, of Tylertown, Miss., and Steven Riley, 59, of Gulfport, Miss., for over the daily limit of catfish. Agents also cited Clifton Clark, 44, Gulfport, Miss., and Riley and Jones for not possessing a non-resident basic fishing license.
Louisiana Man Sentenced to More Than 11 Years for Assaulting a Postal Carrier
Louisiana Man Sentenced to More Than 11 Years for Assaulting a Postal Carrier. Louisiana – On August 4, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that a Louisiana man has been sentenced for assaulting a postal carrier. Derrick J. Thomas, 28, of Vivian, Louisiana, was sentenced by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to 137 months (11 years, 5 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.
Louisiana State Fire Marshal Asking for Information from the Public in Fatal July House Fire Investigation
Louisiana State Fire Marshal Asking for Information from the Public in Fatal July House Fire Investigation. Donaldsonville, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) reported on August 3, 2022, that the LASFM, in collaboration with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, is continuing its investigation into the circumstances surrounding a house fire in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, which killed a female resident.
Louisiana Felon Pleads Guilty to Illegal Possession of a Firearm, Faces Up to Ten Years in Prison
Louisiana Felon Pleads Guilty to Illegal Possession of a Firearm, Faces Up to Ten Years in Prison. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Joshua Reed, age 24, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a gun after having been convicted of a felony offense before United States District Judge Ivan L.R. Lemelle.
Natchez Democrat
UPDATE: Corrections employee charged with malfeasance connected to 3 inmates escaping from jail
FERRIDAY, La. — A former Concordia Parish Corrections Facility I employee was arrested Monday and is charged with malfeasance in office after authorities say he “knowingly confirmed an incorrect head count of a prison dorm which resulted in a delay of CPCF I officials identifying missing inmates.”. The...
Postal Carrier in Louisiana Charged with Embezzling Mail, Faces up to 5 Years if Convicted
Postal Carrier in Louisiana Charged with Embezzling Mail, Faces up to 5 Years if Convicted. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 5, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Keishan Wilson, age 38, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was indicted on August 4, 2022, for embezzling the mail. Wilson...
brproud.com
LDWF: Louisiana man found with meth, multiple sharks
OYSTER BAYOU, La. (BRPROUD) – Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries were in Oyster Bayou on Tuesday, July 26 when they spotted someone named Anouda Lirette, 44, of Houma. LDWF says, “During a compliance check, agents witnessed Lirette throw a shark overboard and found Lirette in...
Louisiana Man Sentenced for Mortgage Fraud After Fraudulently Financing Three Properties
Louisiana Man Sentenced for Morgage Fraud After Fraudguelntly Financing Three Properties. New Orleans, Louisiana – Theodore Kurz, age 72, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 4, 2022, for mortgage fraud by the Honorable Nannette Jolivette Brown, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. Kurz was sentenced to time served, 5 years of supervised release, $751,900 in restitution, and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.
