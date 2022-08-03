Kidnapped 12-year-old chews through restraints to escape; decomposing bodies found at captor's home

Read on www.fox5atlanta.com
Woman dead, others injured in Hogansville shooting
UPDATE 8/6/2022 2:17 p.m. – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Hogansville Police Department in the investigation of a deadly shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Aug. 6, 2022. According to Hogansville PD, three individual were transported to area hospitals after being injured during the altercation. Police said a woman, […]
wbrc.com
Crash in Calhoun Co. kills 20-year-old man
CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Highway Patrol Division says a single-vehicle crash on Friendship Road outside Oxford has resulted in the death of 20-year-old Brady Pike of Wadley. The crash happened on Friday, Aug. 5 around 7: 45 p.m. Pike was critically injured when the SUV...
fox5atlanta.com
Shooting leaves Hogansville woman dead, multiple injured, police say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to a deadly shooting early Saturday morning in Hogansville. Police said Terriah Le’Von Long was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police said officers received a report of two people shot at 4:18 a.m. Officers went to Ware...
1 dead, 2 hurt after being shot in the middle of Troup Co. street, police say
HOGANSVILLE, Ga. — Police in Hogansville are searching for a shooter after they say three people were shot in the middle of the street early Saturday morning. Officers say they were called to two people being shot on Ware Street just after 4:15 a.m. When they got there minutes later, they found two women laying in the middle of the road.
WSFA
Person of interest sought in Montgomery homicide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Investigators have named a person of interest in a late March Montgomery shooting that later became a homicide. Now, they’re asking for the public’s help finding the man. Montgomery police have released a photo of Curtis King, 57, whom they now say is a...
WTVM
Wife of missing man found dead in Columbus arrested
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New details have emerged on a death investigation involving a man reported missing 24-hours before his body was found in Columbus. The victim’s wife has since been arrested. She’s not charged with his death, but the Muscogee County coroner says there are still many questions...
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Montgomery Police Identify Man Shot and Killed on Zelda Road
Montgomery Police have now identified the man who was shot and killed on Zelda Road Saturday. Police say 26-year-0ld Christoper Thomas is the victim of the shooting in the 2600 block of Zelda Road, which is near the intersection of Ann Street, just west of Interstate 85. The shooting happened...
Shelby Reporter
UPDATE: Victim of 280 gas station shooting identified
HOOVER – A 19-year-old woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting at a gas station on U.S. 280 on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The Shelby County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Sophia Nicole Ziegler of Hoover. The shooting occurred at the Marathon gas station...
fox5atlanta.com
Sheriff: 3 inmates charged in meth smuggling investigation at Troup County Jail
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - Three inmates have been charged as part of an investigation into alleged drug smuggling at the Troup County Jail. Tuesday, investigators arrested 23-year-old Deputy Steven Michael Crowder after what they say was a month-long investigation into allegations he was bringing narcotics into the jail and being paid by a third party.
Detectives: Kidnapped girl tied to bed posts, chewed herself free from restraints
DADEVILLE, Ala. (WRBL) – Chilling details involving an alleged kidnapping and discovery of two decomposing bodies are unfolding at a Dadeville mobile home along CR 34. Investigators are calling the 12-year-old girl who escaped the house of horrors early Monday morning a hero. Detectives say the girl was restrained to bed posts inside the mobile home for […]
Columbus Police: Man arrested on multiple charges after fleeing during traffic stop
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A man who allegedly fled from police during a Columbus traffic stop is now facing multiple charges. According to Columbus Police, Malcolm Crouch, 28, was arrested on Aug. 1, 2022, after he refused to pull over for a traffic stop. Police said after a pursuit, Crouch did eventually pullover, but then […]
The Citizen Online
Fayetteville traffic confrontation leads to shots fired
Police track stolen Tyrone vehicle, 4 arrested in Columbus — Fayetteville detectives are investigating a curious incident where a man fired shots at a vehicle after pulling up behind a motorist and falsely claiming that his vehicle had struck the victim’s vehicle. Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Jeff Harris said...
Vincent Alabama police chief and assistant fired over racist text
Cops don’t like Black people?! Allow us a moment to clutch our pearls in faux shock. The sky is blue, water is wet, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B need to just go ahead and box, all of these things are certified facts but we’re all reminded of how true they are just about every damn day.
'What Do Y'all Call A Pregnant Slave': Cop Accused Of Sending Racist Texts
Residents of Vincent, Alabama are calling for an assistant police chief to be fired after he allegedly sent racist text messages to his fellow colleagues.
wbrc.com
Vincent Police Chief and Assistant Chief suspended after alleged racist text message
VINCENT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Vincent City Council has approved a resolution to pursue termination of its Chief of Police and Assistant Chief of Police after a text message allegedly sent by the Assistant Chief contained racist rhetoric. Vincent Mayor James D. Latimer announced the chief and the assistant chief...
DNR removes alligator from Dollar Tree parking lot
AUGUSTA, Ga. — People who went to an Augusta-area Dollar Tree store got more than they bargained for when an alligator showed up. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources posted a picture of the alligator on its Facebook page, saying the alligator “was measured, tagged and released in the Savannah River.”
Alabama high school student who left impact on former teachers dies from brain cancer
As teachers and faculty at Central High School prepare for the upcoming school year, they are remembering the lessons they learned from a former student.
WTVM
LaGrange police investigating overnight homicide
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is investigating an overnight homicide on Fort Drive. A female victim was found dead at 2:35 a.m. on July 27 - as officers were patrolling the area of Fort Drive. Officers were able to identify the victim as Breanna Burgess during the course of their investigation.
WTVM
Mike & Ed’s Barbecue returns to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s always great having different options for lunch and dinner. Wednesday, Aug. 10, Mike & Ed’s Barbecue is expected to open its doors on Schomburg Road, right next to Subway. The owner, Russell Brown said many people are eager to see the restaurant return...
