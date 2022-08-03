ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maysville, MO

Driver Injured in Early Morning Andrew County Accident

ANDREW COUNTY, MO – The driver of a vehicle involved in a one-vehicle accident early this morning in Andrew County sustained moderate injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 19-year old Derrick Taylor of Ray, Missouri was northbound on Route M, 4 miles north of Flag Springs around 1:30 this morning when he fell asleep at the wheel. Taylor’s vehicle travelled off the west side of the roadway and struck a group of trees.
Troopers Arrest Grant City Woman on Three Charges in Worth County This Morning

Troopers report the arrest of a Grant City woman early this morning in Worth County on a trio of charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 57-year-old Catherine L. Robinson around 12:52 this morning on preliminary charges of driving while intoxicated, resisting or interfering with an arrest for a misdemeanor, and failure to have two lighted headlights.
NWMSU Board of Regents Approves Presidential Search Committee

Northwest Missouri State University is one step closer to securing a new president. Reports say the Northwest Missouri State University Board of Regents approved representatives for their presidential search committee at a Thursday meeting. Dr. Clarence Green took over as interim president on July 1. Former Northwest President Dr. John...
