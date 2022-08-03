New Program Director Hired for BCH Wound and Hyperbaric Center

Read on www.kwbg.com
BHS Gymnasium Expected to be Ready This Month
BOONE, Iowa—One of the Boone School District projects that will get early notice will be the high school gymnasium. Work began on the renovation in March with a completion date for the start of school this month. Besides the massive renovation, upgraded HVAC has been included. That portion of the project could be touch and go for later this month. But, a lot of progress has been made in the gym itself.
Newbold Receives Community Dedication Award
BOONE, Iowa—The 45th Pufferbilly Days™ officially kicked off Friday afternoon. Part of the ceremony for the City of Boone is to recognize and individual with a Community Dedication Award. The 2022 Community Dedication Award went to Mike Newbold was nominated by community members and selected for his commitment and support of a wide range of activities in the community.
Heat Advisory Issued for Saturday Afternoon and Evening
DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Saturday afternoon and evening. Temperatures and humidity are expected to drive the Heat Index into the 102° to 107° range locally. URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Des Moines IA 251 AM CDT Fri...
