New Program Director Hired for BCH Wound and Hyperbaric Center

BOONE, Iowa—One of the Boone School District projects that will get early notice will be the high school gymnasium. Work began on the renovation in March with a completion date for the start of school this month. Besides the massive renovation, upgraded HVAC has been included. That portion of the project could be touch and go for later this month. But, a lot of progress has been made in the gym itself.

BOONE, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO