Legislature approves Onondaga County Executive’s controversial aquarium project

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a woman has been charged with Grand Larceny for allegedly cashing a fraudulent check in Utica. According to police, a local bank filed a complaint with the UPD that a stolen check was fraudulently signed and cashed at their location in the amount of over $13,000. As a result, the victim has lost that money entirely.

UTICA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO