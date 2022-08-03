A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Warner Robins

Read on www.13wmaz.com
Bibb deputies: Man dies after being shot during attempted armed robbery in Walmart parking lot
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after being shot during an attempted armed robbery in a Walmart parking lot Friday night. That’s according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, which said the incident happened at the Harrison Road store just before 8:30. Witnesses...
Bus driver dead, students injured after crash in Upson County
UPSON COUNTY, Ga. — A school bus driver is dead and two students are injured after a crash in Upson County on Friday, according to Thomaston-Upson County Schools. The Georgia State Patrol says it happened at 6:51 a.m. on Log-Town Road near Deer Run Trail. The driver of a...
Reynolds Police make drug arrests following traffic stop
TAYLOR COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two men have been arrested in Taylor County on drug charges. In a post to Facebook, the Reynolds Police Department says 26-year-old Tyquan Jamal Terry, of Shellman, Georgia, and 36-year-old Raymond Barnes, of Stockbridge, Georgia, were arrested Friday. Their initial charges were connected to a traffic stop for a tag light violation, along with charges for driving on a suspended license, and no insurance.
Bibb Sheriffs looking for suspects in attempted armed robbery at Harrison Road Walmart in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Update:. In a release by the Bibb County Sherriff's Office on Saturday morning, they are asking for the public's help in locating the suspects involved in the armed robbery. Investigators are asking anyone who has any information about the 2 suspects and their vehicle to contact...
Georgia 1-year-old dead, 2-year-old sister fighting for her life after being shot
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A set of Georgia siblings became the victims of a senseless crime after both were shot Wednesday night. Fort Valley police say they responded to a shots fired call at the Lakeview Apartments at 10:45 p.m. Officers say they found two children who had been...
Perry firefighters battle Friday morning blaze
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Fire crews in Houston County spent Friday morning fighting a blaze. According to the Perry Fire Department, their crews were called to a North Highway 41 home just after 6:45 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, firefighters found a two-story home in flames in the woods off of Fox Run Drive.
Shots fired at Georgia high school football game, no one injured
WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. — Friday night there was a shooting at Johnson County High School in Wrightsville. According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, it happened on Herschel Walker Boulevard, adjacent to the football field area. Video credit: Johnson County High School. According to investigators, shots were fired towards the...
Update: 1 charged in Johnson Co. football game shooting incident
WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A high school football game between Wilcox County Patriots and Johnson County Trojans became scary when shots rang out close by, according to Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the shooting happened adjacent to the Lovett Stadium during a scrimage football game. The sole gunman...
Man arrested for shooting at a Johnson County football game
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. — Update:. In a press release Saturday afternoon by the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, Joshua Jerome Russell was arrested and charged with shooting at a Johnson County football game. The release stated that on Friday, August 5, 2022, Russell began randomly shooting into the air on...
Wisconsin firefighters rescue worker who fell into concrete mixer
VIENNA, Wis. — Wisconsin firefighters rescued a maintenance worker who was stuck in the drum of a concrete mixing truck, authorities said. The man fell into the empty drum while doing work in Vienna, located about 85 miles west of Milwaukee, WMTV reported. There was no concrete in the drum but it was spinning when the man tumbled into the mixer on Monday at about 9:30 p.m. CDT, the television station reported.
Ga. 2-year-old shot during 1-year-old brother’s murder could lose use of her arm forever
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A Georgia family is desperate to find out who is responsible for shooting a pair of toddlers, leaving one dead and severely injuring the other. Marcus Ball Jr., 1, and his 2-year-old sister were shot last month at the Lakeview Apartments in Fort Valley, Georgia.
2 teens charged with murder of Central Georgia man
MACON, Ga. - Two teens have been charged in connection to the deadly shooting of a 59-year-old man at a Central Georgia car wash in June. The two teens, 15 and 16, were booked into the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center this week, charged with felony murder. It happened at...
Warner Robins man charged with murder in shooting death of former Northside football player
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A 21-year-old Warner Robins man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of former Northside football player Jontel Williams, according to a post from the Warner Robins Police Department. Williams was shot and killed on Thomas Boulevard in Warner Robins on June 26...
Thirteen injured in fatal crash in Laurens County
DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- Thirteen people were injured and an unborn baby was killed following a crash on Highway 19 in Laurens County. On Saturday morning, a Ford van carrying 13 people missed making a turn into a gas station and tried to make a U-turn to go back, failing to yield to a dump truck that was directly behind them, causing the truck to hit the van.
Crews find body while cutting grass in Crawford County
KNOXVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Department of Transportation crews locate a body in a ditch in Crawford County. According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, the crews were cutting grass around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon. And they discovered the body of a man in a ditch along Highway 341 North between Highway 42 North and Old 341 West.
Petition calls for termination of Ga. firefighter, ex-deputy charged in 2017 tasing death
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — While three fired Washington County deputies are awaiting a second trial in the tasing death of Eurie Martin, one of the former deputies continues to work as a volunteer firefighter. Now, Martin’s family is demanding that the Sandersville Fire Department terminate Michael Howell, who is...
Georgia 4-year-old murdered, mother charged: Were warning signs missed?
VIENNA, Ga. — It's a story no one wants to talk about out loud but behind closed doors, many ask themselves: How could this happen?. After a 4-year-old was killed and the person meant to nurture him was charged with the crime, WGXA asked that question. First reported missing...
Bonaire homeowners say Robins Air Force Base F-15 damaged homes
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Several people in Houston County say a Robins Air Force flyover damaged their homes. On Wednesday, a Robins Air Force Base F-15 Eagle performed a flyover at The Southeast Region Little League World Series Baseball Tournament. Afterward, several Houston County homeowners took to Facebook showing...
Commuter routes SR96 and SR87 will expand to four lane highways
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation will soon begin construction along one of central Georgia’s biggest commuter routes, widening and resurfacing a stretch that connects I-16 and Warner Robins. In another multi-million-dollar project, the Georgia department of transportation says soon State roads 96 and 87...
14 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Collision In Georgia (Dublin, GA)
A multi-vehicle accident occurred on I-16, south of Dublin, leaving 14 injured and an unborn baby dead. According to the Georgia State Patrol, a Ford van carrying 13 passengers struck a dump truck driving in front of the van.
