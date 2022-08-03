ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Warner Robins

13WMAZ
13WMAZ
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.13wmaz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgxa.tv

Reynolds Police make drug arrests following traffic stop

TAYLOR COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two men have been arrested in Taylor County on drug charges. In a post to Facebook, the Reynolds Police Department says 26-year-old Tyquan Jamal Terry, of Shellman, Georgia, and 36-year-old Raymond Barnes, of Stockbridge, Georgia, were arrested Friday. Their initial charges were connected to a traffic stop for a tag light violation, along with charges for driving on a suspended license, and no insurance.
TAYLOR COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warner Robins, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Accidents
Warner Robins, GA
Accidents
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Warner Robins, GA
wgxa.tv

Perry firefighters battle Friday morning blaze

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Fire crews in Houston County spent Friday morning fighting a blaze. According to the Perry Fire Department, their crews were called to a North Highway 41 home just after 6:45 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, firefighters found a two-story home in flames in the woods off of Fox Run Drive.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Shots fired at Georgia high school football game, no one injured

WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. — Friday night there was a shooting at Johnson County High School in Wrightsville. According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, it happened on Herschel Walker Boulevard, adjacent to the football field area. Video credit: Johnson County High School. According to investigators, shots were fired towards the...
WRIGHTSVILLE, GA
WALB 10

Update: 1 charged in Johnson Co. football game shooting incident

WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A high school football game between Wilcox County Patriots and Johnson County Trojans became scary when shots rang out close by, according to Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the shooting happened adjacent to the Lovett Stadium during a scrimage football game. The sole gunman...
JOHNSON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Dodge
13WMAZ

Man arrested for shooting at a Johnson County football game

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. — Update:. In a press release Saturday afternoon by the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, Joshua Jerome Russell was arrested and charged with shooting at a Johnson County football game. The release stated that on Friday, August 5, 2022, Russell began randomly shooting into the air on...
JOHNSON COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Wisconsin firefighters rescue worker who fell into concrete mixer

VIENNA, Wis. — Wisconsin firefighters rescued a maintenance worker who was stuck in the drum of a concrete mixing truck, authorities said. The man fell into the empty drum while doing work in Vienna, located about 85 miles west of Milwaukee, WMTV reported. There was no concrete in the drum but it was spinning when the man tumbled into the mixer on Monday at about 9:30 p.m. CDT, the television station reported.
VIENNA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 teens charged with murder of Central Georgia man

MACON, Ga. - Two teens have been charged in connection to the deadly shooting of a 59-year-old man at a Central Georgia car wash in June. The two teens, 15 and 16, were booked into the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center this week, charged with felony murder. It happened at...
MACON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wgxa.tv

Thirteen injured in fatal crash in Laurens County

DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- Thirteen people were injured and an unborn baby was killed following a crash on Highway 19 in Laurens County. On Saturday morning, a Ford van carrying 13 people missed making a turn into a gas station and tried to make a U-turn to go back, failing to yield to a dump truck that was directly behind them, causing the truck to hit the van.
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Crews find body while cutting grass in Crawford County

KNOXVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Department of Transportation crews locate a body in a ditch in Crawford County. According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, the crews were cutting grass around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon. And they discovered the body of a man in a ditch along Highway 341 North between Highway 42 North and Old 341 West.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Commuter routes SR96 and SR87 will expand to four lane highways

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation will soon begin construction along one of central Georgia’s biggest commuter routes, widening and resurfacing a stretch that connects I-16 and Warner Robins. In another multi-million-dollar project, the Georgia department of transportation says soon State roads 96 and 87...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy