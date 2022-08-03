Coeur d'Alene Police Department plans $4.5 million station expansion

Read on www.krem.com
Missing vulnerable adult in Spokane County found safe
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Update 08/07 12:10 p.m.: Spokane Police Department has confirmed that the man has been found and is safe. The Spokane Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a man with dementia. He was last seen on August 6, 2022. His last location...
Coeur d'Alene police headquarters looks to expand with $4.5 million project
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho just keeps on growing and so does the Coeur d’Alene Police Department. To help, the Coeur d’Alene City Council approved $40,000 at Tuesday night’s council meeting to enter a contract with CORE West for pre-construction services as part of the $4.5 million dollar plan to expand the police department’s headquarters.
Family farm impacted by Williams Lake Fire to hold sale in Spokane Valley
CHENEY, Wash. — A family farm in Cheney is having a sale on Sunday to help rebuild their farm after parts of it were seriously impacted by the Williams Lake Fire. The Sullivan Family Farm is a local farm known for its herd of Simmental and Angus cows, pair of Brown Swiss oxen and wide variety of farm-fresh cut flowers. Unfortunately, the farm was caught in the middle of a large wildfire that broke out on Wednesday.
Post Falls closes Urban Renewal District that created 416 jobs with $19.6 million in annual earnings
POST FALLS, Idaho — The Post Falls Urban Renewal Agency has officially closed the Expo Urban Renewal District, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. The Expo District encompasses areas south of Seltice Way, west of Pleasant View Road, north of Interstate 90 and...
City of Spokane to extend library hours in anticipation of an upcoming heatwave
SPOKANE, Wash. — The National Weather Service (NWS) is anticipating triple-digit temperatures in the Pacific Northwest this upcoming Monday and Tuesday. In response to the heat warnings, Spokane city announced that it is reactivating its cooling plan to keep vulnerable populations out of the heat. Spokane Public Library branches...
Standoff takes place near East South Riverton Avenue and North Lee Street
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police Department officers were called to the 2200 block of E South Riverton Ave at 3:40 on Sunday afternoon. According to SPD, the caller reported seeing a female pointing a gun at a male and as officers responded, the caller reported hearing shots fired. Once SPD arrived on the scene, witnesses helped officers identify the female,...
The Coeur d’Alene street fair has kicked off!
COEUR D’ALENE, ID.— Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend? Why not head to North Idaho and stroll the streets during the Coeur d’Alene Street Fair. The fair returns to downtown Coeur d’Alene, where over 250 vendors will have food, art, clothes and more for purchase. Having trouble finding a ride there? You can use the shuttle...
Spokane Police Department identifies officers involved in downtown shootout
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department has identified the four officers who were involved in a fatal shooting in downtown Spokane earlier this week. Officer Jacob Siegel, Officer Scott Lesser, Corporal Brandon Lynch and Corporal Robert Riggles all fired shots during the incident on East 3rd Avenue on Wednesday morning. The incident began as a robbery in Spokane Valley....
Riverfront Eats canceled this Tuesday
SPOKANE, Wash. — With the summer in full swing, many activities are here to help people get a fill of Spokane. But as the summer heats up, several activities are getting canceled. During last week's Pacific Northwest heatwave, a number of events in Spokane did not happen. This week,...
Here are the wildfires we're tracking across Washington state
SPOKANE, Wash. — Several fires are burning across the state of Washington, prompting various responses from state emergency management crews. Below you will find details on each active fire. Riparia Fire. Location: Near Ridpath Road south of Hay. Date started: August 4, 2022. Acres burned: 3,000. Containment: >10%. Current...
Kootenai County sheriff to host town hall addressing mass arrest of Patriot Front members in June
HAYDEN, Idaho — Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris will host a “community conversation” in late August to discuss local and regional issues and receive feedback, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. The town hall is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Aug....
Large adult grizzly bear put to sleep after repeated livestock attacks in Boundary County
PORTHILL, Idaho — A grizzly bear thought to be behind a series of recent attacks on livestock in the region was euthanized Thursday, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. Idaho Fish and Game officials, in cooperation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service,...
Spokane Co. Sheriff’s Office names detective involved in deadly shootout with suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. — One of the law enforcement officials who exchanged fire with a suspect in downtown Spokane has been identified by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. Detective Derek McNall was one of two local law enforcement officers who fired and killed the suspect. The situation started as a robbery in Spokane Valley. Two men, Christopher A. Jomes and Christopher...
Spokane law enforcement share details on standoff with robbery suspect in downtown Spokane
At this time, the suspect is confirmed dead. The investigation remains active, according to law enforcement.
Grave decorations disturbed at Coeur d'Alene cemetery
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The following story was reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press:. When Linda Whitehead visited her parents’ grave in Coeur d'Alene's Forest Cemetery one Sunday in July, she found the red, white and blue silk flowers she’d previously put in vases scattered on the grass, along with the miniature American flags she’d placed.
Documents: Man likely set on fire for owing money in a drug deal, probable suspect identified
SPOKANE, Wash. — Warning: The following story contains graphic details from court documents. Reader discretion is advised. Newly released court documents detail the events leading up to the incident where a man, Steven Maupin-Bureau, was set on fire in northeast Spokane. The fire burned over 30% of Steven's body....
Cooling tent to stay up during heat wave
SPOKANE, Wash. — With more heat on the way, the cooling tent at the homeless camp on Freya St. and I-90 is still up. Jewels Helping Hands, one of the non-profit organizations responsible for the tent says it will stay up at least through Tuesday. Many people who live...
Court records detail what led to robbery, police shooting in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Court records paint a better picture of the robbery that led to a fatal shooting by police in downtown Spokane on Wednesday. The situation started with a robbery in Spokane Valley. A western Washington man, 58-year-old Scott Banchero, was robbed at a local motel after arriving...
Robbery suspect confirmed dead after standoff with Spokane police downtown
SPOKANE, Wash. — The robbery suspect has been confirmed dead by Spokane law enforcement. According to police, two SPD officers and a Spokane County deputy were involved in the standoff. One officer only suffered minor injuries. According to a press release from the Spokane Independent Investigative Team (SIIR), the...
List of Spokane events you can attend this week
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A new month has started and with it, new activities and things to do this week across Spokane. This week bring your family and friends to enjoy the traditional features of the Scottish Highland Games, a bookstore sale, bed races, a car show, local fundraisers, and pop-ups.
