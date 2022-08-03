Read on whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: John “Jackie” Ripa
John J. Ripa, Sr, age 76, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on August 3, 2022. Jack was born in Newport, RI to Sebastian and Florence (Weaver) Ripa. Jack married his high school sweetheart Barbara (Gibson) of Middletown on May 14, 1964, and together raised 4 children.
Obituary: John Forster Peabody
John F. Peabody Jr., 84, of Middletown, RI, passed away on August 3, 2022 at home. He was the husband of the late Joan (Sherman) Peabody. John was born in Newport on August 9, 1937 to the late John and Mary Peabody. He was a graduate of the Wentworth Institute and worked for the Montaup Electric Company of Somerset for 42 years, retiring as the Fuel Handling Supervisor. As a young man he served in the US Army during the Berlin Crisis.
Obituary: Margaret Fernandes (Peg) Carlone
Margaret Fernandes (Peg) Carlone, 95, a lifelong resident of Portsmouth, passed away peacefully at home on July 30, 2022. She was born on April 22, 1927, to the late John and Mary (DeArruda) Fernandes. Peg, along with her husband Pete, were owners and operators of Carlone’s Florist in Portsmouth for...
What’s Up Today: August 5, 2022
Good Morning, today is Friday, August 5. 🌊 WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with the latest from the 2022 Election trail – Election 2022: Treasurer’s race: Diossa racks up endorsements, while Pryor has big fundraising quarter. 🌊 Another in a series of outstanding concerts is coming to Roger...
Six Picks Events: What to do in RI this weekend (August 5-7)
With another heat wave expected, here’s our weekly preview of some cool events happening around RI this weekend. There’s something for everyone this weekend – check out “Six Picks Events” for August 5-7, 2022. All weekend: The Charlestown Seaford Festival returns to Ninigret Park for...
America’s top Corinthian sailors will gather in Newport for the 2022 Resolute Cup
Newport, R.I. — After a four-year layoff, amateur sailors representing two dozen of the top racing yacht clubs in the United States will once again gather in Newport for the sixth edition of the Resolute Cup, a Corinthian Championship for U.S. Yacht Clubs. The 2022 Resolute Cup, which will...
Liquor store, Food Magazine, and other businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island
The latest listings on BizBuySell, LoopNet, and Kirby Properties show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business. The names and...
Miantonomi Park Memorial Tower will open for free tours on remaining Mondays in August
The Newport Open Space Partnership today announced the opening hours for the historic Miantonomi Park Memorial Tower. The tower will be open and free to the public each Monday in August from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 pm, beginning August 8th. The opening hours coincide with the Miantonomi Community Farmers Market, a project co-organized by Aquidneck Community Table and the Newport Health Equity Zone and designed to make affordable fresh foods available in a community-oriented setting in one of Newport’s most historic and beautiful parks.
How gas prices have changed in Providence in the last week
On Wednesday, the Saudi-led OPEC+ agreed to increase oil output by 100,000 barrels per day beginning in September—far less than President Biden was aiming for following his trip to Saudi Arabia in July and, according to experts, not enough to impact crude prices, but just enough to be considered a political snub.
23 Open Houses in Newport County this weekend
Here are open houses happening over the holiday weekend in Newport County. In the market for a home or have questions about the home buying process? Contact Tyler Bernadyn or visit his Digital Buyer Consult website for more information. For more information on any of these open houses, scroll down...
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (August 5-7)
Mid-summer weekends means live music, crowded dive bars, and more. Check out “Six Picks Music,” our weekly rundown of some of the best shows in the region. Sunday: Fresh off their debut appearance at the Newport Folk Festival a couple of weeks ago, Ukrainian traditional folk band DakhaBrakha makes a stop in Providence at the Columbus Theatre. The free concert beginning at 6PM is part of the FirstWorks Summer Beats Concert series and registration is required at the link here. Complete details here.
‘After the Gilded Age: An Afternoon Society Series’ coming to The JPT
The Gilded Age ended in the early 1900’s but its descendants did not cease their decadent ways. The Great Gatsby (filmed at the Rosecliff mansion) is the direct continuation of the Gilded Age with all its aimless excess. High Society traces jubilant socialites at the Newport Jazz Fest in the 1950’s. Reversal of Fortune shows a darker underbelly of the upper crust, and Grey Gardens chronicles the real lives of the relatives of Jackie Onassis, a society figure Newport knows well.
Mark Aramli shares why he is running as a candidate for Newport City Council At-Large
Mark Aramli is among seven candidates running for one of the four At-Large seats on Newport City Council. The group includes two incumbents and five “newcomers”, which includes Incumbent Lynn Ceglie, Incumbent Jeanne Marie Napolitano, Eames Yates, Stephanie Smyth, Mark D. Aramli, Katherine Jessup, and Xaykham Rexford Khamsyvoravng.
Newport City Council will host its next regular meeting on August 10, here’s what’s on the docket
Newport City Council will host its next Regular Council Meeting on Wednesday, August 10, here’s a look at what’s on their docket. The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a meeting to be held on August 10, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, 43 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840.
Election 2022: Treasurer’s race: Diossa racks up endorsements, while Pryor has big fundraising quarter￼
Former Central Falls Mayor James Diossa has received endorsements from several current officeholders, plus the Sierra Club. Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza became the seventh Rhode Island mayor to endorse Diossa, all pointing to the former mayor’s fiscal achievements while mayor of Central Falls. House Finance Chair Marvin Abney, D-Newport and Middletown, and several Providence City Councilmen and Women also endorsed Diossa.
7-Day weather forecast for Newport County
The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;. Today: A slight chance of showers after 9am. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tonight: A chance of...
