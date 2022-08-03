John F. Peabody Jr., 84, of Middletown, RI, passed away on August 3, 2022 at home. He was the husband of the late Joan (Sherman) Peabody. John was born in Newport on August 9, 1937 to the late John and Mary Peabody. He was a graduate of the Wentworth Institute and worked for the Montaup Electric Company of Somerset for 42 years, retiring as the Fuel Handling Supervisor. As a young man he served in the US Army during the Berlin Crisis.

