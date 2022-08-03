Attorney Garabedian calls for investigation into Fr. Eric Silva following reassignment

Read on www.abc6.com
Bishop Tobin rescinds Fr. Silva’s appointment as assistant pastor after request
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — The head of the Providence Diocese has rescinded a local priest’s appointment to a Narragansett parish. Bishop Thomas Tobin said he received a request Friday from Fr. Eric Silva. “It is with a heavy heart that I realize my presence there will only hurt...
Bishop Should Suspend Silva and Neronha Must Investigate - McKiernan of BishopAccountability
Terence McKiernan, President and Co-Director, BishopAccountability, Guest MINDSETTER™. We welcome the decision by Bishop Thomas J. Tobin to backtrack on his ill-considered appointment and remove Fr. Eric Silva from St. Thomas More Parish in Narragansett. But Bishop Tobin has ducked responsibility for this fiasco by issuing an unsigned statement that does not admit that the appointment was a mistake.
Diocese of Fall River priest placed on administrative leave over alleged misconduct
FALL RIVER (August 7, 2022) – In a communication from Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha, S.D.V., read at Masses this weekend (Aug. 6-7), parishioners of Transfiguration of the Lord Parish in North Attleborough were informed that their pastor has been placed on leave from priestly ministry. Reverend Rodney E....
Priest accused of asking inappropriate questions removed from reassignment
Father Eric Silva, who had been placed on administrative leave earlier this year, was named assistant pastor of St. Thomas More Parish on Monday.
Tobin Rescinds Priest Assignment After GoLocal Report
On Monday, GoLocal unveiled that priest Eric Silva has been assigned to a Narragansett church. Previously, Silva had been removed from two other churches earlier in the year for asking children "inappropriate questions" about sex. For much of the week, the head of the Diocese of Providence defended the assignment...
4 children, 3 adults injured in Rhode Island fireworks incident
During a professional firework detonation at Cumberlandfest, a 3-inch shell hit several spectators. Several people, including 4 children, were injured in an incident involving fireworks in Cumberland, Rhode Island, Saturday night. During a professional firework detonation at Cumberlandfest, a 3-inch shell did not explode in the air. The...
Hundreds gather to remember life of Providence 20-year-old
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Family and friends gathered on Friday to remember the life of Joshua Richards, one of two 20-year-olds who died after they were pulled out of Phelps Pond on July 29. Hundreds showed up to the vigil in Providence, lighting candles and sharing stories. The family...
Warren Fire Department highlights National Purple Heart Day
WARREN, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warren Fire Department took to social media Saturday afternoon to highlight National Purple Heart Day. National Purple Heart Day is on Aug 7 every year for Americans to remember and honor the men and women who were killed or wounded while serving their country.
Thousands flock to Providence for annual Dominican Festival
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Thousands came to Providence Sunday in celebration of New England’s largest Dominican Festival. Celebrations kicked off with a parade at 10 a.m. at the corner of Broad Street and Thurbers Avenue. In attendance, leaders like Governor Dan McKee, Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, Public Safety Commissioner and Grand Marshal Steven Pare, Congressional candidates Alan Fung, Seth Magaziner, and Mayoral candidates Gonzalo Cuervo and Brett Smiley.
Hundreds swim at 46th Save The Bay’s fundraiser in Newport
NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — More than 200 swimmers took to the Narragansett Bay in Newport Saturday morning for the 46th Save The Bay’s annual swim fundraiser. The two mile race started from the Naval Was College and ended at Potter’s Cove in Jamestown. The fundraiser is to support the mission to protect and improve Narragansett Bay.
City hall wedding ceremonies on the rise in Attleboro
While city hall wedding ceremonies are not a new concept, Attleboro's city clerk tells 12 News she's seen an uptick in the number of people saying "I do" in her office.
Seven transported to the hospital due to fireworks display at Rhode Island festival
Cumberland, Rhode Island- According to the Cumberland Fire Department, on Saturday, public safety crews mitigated an incident involving a firework detonation which injured members of the public. Just after 10:00 p.m. during the fireworks display at Cumberlandfest, held at Diamond Hill Park an incident involving pyrotechnic material discharged by a...
Woman accused of striking man with screwdriver in East Providence
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — East Providence police said a woman was arrested after striking a man with a screwdriver. Police responded to Whelden Avenue Saturday night for a report of a possible stabbing. Lt. Michael Rapoza said an argument began between a male and female who were both...
Family, friends mourn loss of drowning victim
Dozens of family and friends gathered Friday night to remember one of the two men who drowned in a West Greenwich pond last week.
22-year-old Massachusetts man John ‘Jack’ Murphy dies, struck by lightning hiking in Wyoming
A 22-year-old Boston man who was killed by a lightning strike while hiking in Wyoming last week was identified by his family. John “Jack” Murphy was on a Wilderness First Responder expedition in the Absaroka Mountains in the northwestern part of the state with the National Outdoor Leadership School when he was struck on Aug. 2, according to the school. He went into cardiac arrest and died at the scene.
Motorcyclist dies in highway crash in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said one female is dead after a single-motorcycle crash in Providence Saturday night. The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. on Interstate 95 north near Thurbers Avenue. Police said the 22-year-old Massachusetts woman was the only person on the motorcycle. The crash...
Political Profile: Nirva LaFortune, Candidate for Mayor of Providence
Nirva LaFortune is a Democratic candidate for Mayor of Providence Here is what she has to say. 1. What do you think is the biggest political issue this campaign cycle?. Education and public safety are the most important issues that I am hearing from people when I am out knocking on doors. People are tired of being told that Providence and the State of Rhode Island have a plan to improve our schools only to see no progress. We have passed two bonds to supposedly fix our schools, and children continue to go to school in buildings that are falling apart. The State has taken over our schools and instead of positive transformation, we have seen turnover and chaos. I am the only candidate in this race with a formal background in education. I have made the commitment that the public schools will be my responsibility as Mayor. I intend to bring people together, demand that everyone set their egos aside, and make improvements for the betterment of our children and their futures. In terms of public safety, we must create a comprehensive public safety plan that meets the unique needs of all of our neighborhoods. I have passed a resolution asking for this, and we have not seen one. I intend to work alongside communities to implement a community-policing model in every neighborhood, invest in our youth and young people, and improve the quality of life for all the residents of Providence.
No-contact advisory placed on pond in Kingston and reservoir in North Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health and the Department of Environmental Management placed a no-contact advisory on a pond and part of a Reservoir on Friday. The Department of Health said Camp Hoffman on Larkin Pond in Kingston and the area of Wenscott Reservoir near...
Johnston man caught up in questionable money-making ventures
Joseph Tutalo was amazed by the magic money-making machine demonstrated before him. Little did he know that he was being scammed and would spend the next couple years engaged in court proceedings trying to recoup $14,900. Joseph was the son of John Tutalo and Elvira (Scialo). He had grown up...
Magaziner’s Ad Features a House, But His Real Home Is a Lot Fancier
Second congressional district candidate Seth Magaziner has a brand new ad. The ad features him, his wife, and their young child in front of a simple ranch house. However, that house in the ad is not his official residence — his home is on the East Side of Providence, not in the second congressional district, but in the first congressional district.
