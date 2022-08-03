Attorney Garabedian calls for investigation into Fr. Eric Silva following reassignment

Nirva LaFortune is a Democratic candidate for Mayor of Providence Here is what she has to say. 1. What do you think is the biggest political issue this campaign cycle?. Education and public safety are the most important issues that I am hearing from people when I am out knocking on doors. People are tired of being told that Providence and the State of Rhode Island have a plan to improve our schools only to see no progress. We have passed two bonds to supposedly fix our schools, and children continue to go to school in buildings that are falling apart. The State has taken over our schools and instead of positive transformation, we have seen turnover and chaos. I am the only candidate in this race with a formal background in education. I have made the commitment that the public schools will be my responsibility as Mayor. I intend to bring people together, demand that everyone set their egos aside, and make improvements for the betterment of our children and their futures. In terms of public safety, we must create a comprehensive public safety plan that meets the unique needs of all of our neighborhoods. I have passed a resolution asking for this, and we have not seen one. I intend to work alongside communities to implement a community-policing model in every neighborhood, invest in our youth and young people, and improve the quality of life for all the residents of Providence.

