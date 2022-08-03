Obituary: Margaret Fernandes (Peg) Carlone

Dorothy Joan Lopes, age 88, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on August 3, 2022 at Newport Hospital surrounded by family. She was the wife of the late Michael E. Lopes. Dorothy was born on January 2, 1934 in Norwich, CT to the late Russell and Victoria (Metivier) Carter. During her childhood, she learned many skills from her parents, including how to hunt, fish, garden, and landscape. Dorothy moved to RI in 1957 and spent the rest of her life in the Ocean State. In her younger years, she worked as a nursing assistant at Newport Hospital and volunteered as a Brownie Scout leader. Family came first, and Dorothy dedicated much of her life to helping her family and friends. She was known for providing childcare to children (and grandchildren!) of her loved ones, inspiring generations to care for others and learn practical skills. She was also a talented crafter and seamstress, who especially enjoyed crocheting and knitting. Dorothy’s favorite holiday was Christmas. She hosted a Christmas Eve party for many years that will bring back many memories to family and friends. No project was too small or large for Dorothy, who worked side by side with her husband doing everything from cutting down trees to building a garage. She enjoyed life to the fullest and encouraged anyone she met to do the same.

PORTSMOUTH, RI ・ 20 HOURS AGO