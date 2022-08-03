Obituary: Margaret Fernandes (Peg) Carlone

Read on whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Dorothy Joan Lopes
Dorothy Joan Lopes, age 88, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on August 3, 2022 at Newport Hospital surrounded by family. She was the wife of the late Michael E. Lopes. Dorothy was born on January 2, 1934 in Norwich, CT to the late Russell and Victoria (Metivier) Carter. During her childhood, she learned many skills from her parents, including how to hunt, fish, garden, and landscape. Dorothy moved to RI in 1957 and spent the rest of her life in the Ocean State. In her younger years, she worked as a nursing assistant at Newport Hospital and volunteered as a Brownie Scout leader. Family came first, and Dorothy dedicated much of her life to helping her family and friends. She was known for providing childcare to children (and grandchildren!) of her loved ones, inspiring generations to care for others and learn practical skills. She was also a talented crafter and seamstress, who especially enjoyed crocheting and knitting. Dorothy’s favorite holiday was Christmas. She hosted a Christmas Eve party for many years that will bring back many memories to family and friends. No project was too small or large for Dorothy, who worked side by side with her husband doing everything from cutting down trees to building a garage. She enjoyed life to the fullest and encouraged anyone she met to do the same.
Obituary: Barbara Ann Ruscetta
Barbara Ann Ruscetta, 91, wife, mother, Nana, sister, friend, has provided us with yet another opportunity to learn from change. She left us on Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022, in the early afternoon. She would tell you that how you react to change is what determines who you are, and to everyone who knew her, she was our model, our champion of just what true courage is. Though she lost her independence at ten years old, when an accident took the use of her legs away, mom never let her paraplegia stop her from living a long, courageous and productive life.
Obituary: Murray McIntosh
Murray “Mac” Harrington McIntosh passed away on July 31 at the age of 65 after a four-year long battle with cancer. Mac is survived by his sister, Laurel McIntosh and three daughters, Shelby, Laura, and Caroline. Mac was born on September 8, 1956, at Loyola Hospital in Evanston,...
Obituary: Frances Mae Leary
Frances M. (Malley) Leary, RN, in her 100th year, of Winter Haven, Florida, passed away surrounded by loved ones on August 1, 2022. She was the wife of the late Paul M. Leary. Frances was born in Putnam, CT to the late John and Mabel (Normandin) Malley. She was a graduate of Burrillville High School and served as a cadet in the U.S. Nurses Cadet Corp during WWII and graduated from the Newport Hospital School of Nursing in 1947. She enjoyed a 25 year career as a Registered Nurse at Newport Hospital. She was a longtime communicant of St. Joseph’s Church where she was a member of the Rosary and Altar Society. She was also a life member of the Newport Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association and the Catholic Daughters of America. She and her husband Paul also owned and operated the former Dunphy-Leary Funeral Home on Broadway in Newport, Rhode Island.
