Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale Gifts The Warning Singer Guitar Onstage

Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ in the Style of Rammstein Even Has German Lyrics
Musician Denis Pauna is a master of metal and hard rock "what-ifs." Like, what if Song X by Band Y was played in the style of Band Z? They aren't mash-ups, but rather, in-the-style-ofs. Pauna has many Metallica "what-ifs" on his YouTube page. What if Type O Negative Wrote "The...
Watch Tony Iommi Wail on Guitar During 2022 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony
Guitar legend Tony Iommi was among the performers taking part in the opening ceremony of Birmingham's 2022 Commonwealth Games Thursday night (July 28). The guitarist recently revealed his participation in the event, announcing that he'd be playing alongside saxophonist Soweto Kinch for the "dream sequence" performance of "Hear My Voice."
‘Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson Actor Meets Metallica at Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza was turned "Upside Down" on the festival's opening night this past Thursday as headliner Metallica met Eddie Munson. Actor Joseph Quinn, who plays the mysterious metalhead introduced in Stranger Things Season 4, filmed a video in which he appears to catch the soundcheck and meets up with the band backstage, sharing that he feels "very connected to you guys."
Ronnie Dunn says new album ‘100 Proof Neon’ is a return to country music of the '80s
Country music icon Ronnie Dunn spoke about his upcoming album in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, saying it’s a return to the more traditional style of country music from the ’80s. Dunn’s seventh solo album, entitled "100 Proof Neon," is Dunn’s return to the kind of...
Post your questions for Slipknot’s Corey Taylor
Over the course of their two-decade career, Iowa heavy metallers Slipknot have stayed so laser-focused on their modus operandi – channeling messy anger into face-melting rock songs while dressed in jumpsuits and pungent-looking Halloween masks – that they’ve become essentially impervious to music’s changing tides. Their last three albums all topped the US Billboard charts, while the accompanying tour for next month’s seventh album, The End, So Far, finds the octet playing arenas everywhere from the Czech Republic to Brazil.
People
Carrie Underwood Covers Ozzy Osbourne's 'Mama, I'm Coming Home': ' I Hope We've Done Ozzy Proud'
Carrie Underwood is putting her country flair on classic rock. On Friday, Apple Music launched its newest integration called Apple Music Sessions, a space which will feature reimagined recordings by prolific musicians everywhere. To mark the occasion, Underwood filmed and reimagined three songs: her hits "Ghost Story," "Blown Away" and Ozzy Osbourne's "Mama, I'm Coming Home" — which were all filmed in Nashville.
Elvis star Shonka Dukureh, 44, is found dead by one of her children at her Nashville apartment: Musician was in the middle of recording her first studio album titled 'The Lady Sings the Blues'
Shonka Dukureh, who had a starring role in the recently released Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, has died at age 44. The blues singer was found unresponsive by one of her children at their Nashville apartment on Thursday, according to local law enforcement. Metro Nashville Police Department said there is no...
Carrie Underwood’s Performance During CMA Fest Performance Has Social Media Going Wild
Whenever eight-time Grammy winner Carrie Underwood steps on a stage and picks up a microphone, people go wild. And she proved that more than ever when this summer’s CMA fest aired earlier this week. The Sunday Night Football singer took the stage on June 11th as a headliner for...
New Ozzy Osbourne Photos Emerge With Daughter Kelly After Major Surgery
New photos of Ozzy Osbourne emerge after a major spinal surgery the legendary singer had in June. The entire family was spotted leaving Jack Osbourne’s home after a family gathering. Ozzy Osbourne needed a black and gold cane for assistance. He’s dressed in all black and his hair is graying a bit. He recently revealed that he has suffered from Parkinson’s disease for most of his life. The unrelated surgery was just over a month ago. It looks like he is on the path to recovery.
‘American Idol’ Finalist Hired a Bodyguard Following Nicole Kidman’s Advice to ‘Invest in Security’
One “American Idol” alum is opening up about the powerful advice she received from famed actress Nicole Kidman. Melinda Doolittle, a finalist on “Idol’s” sixth season, recently opened up during an interview for the singing competition’s 20th anniversary. According to the vocalist, she met...
Did the ‘Rock Me Tonite’ Video Really Destroy Billy Squier’s Career?
Billy Squier spent the early '80s on a hot streak, releasing two multi-platinum Top 5 albums (1981's Don't Say No and 1982's Emotions in Motion) in a two-year span. For a brief while, it looked like he'd end up being one of the biggest rock acts of the '80s — and then, in the summer of 1984, it all came crashing down when he released one of the worst videos ever made.
Watch Carrie Underwood Cover Ozzy Osbourne Classic: ‘One of My All-Time Favorite Songs’
Carrie Underwood is leaning more into her rock influences lately. The country superstar has just released a scorching Ozzy Osbourne cover via Apple Music, revealing that the rock classic is a favorite that she's wanted to put her own spin on for a long time. As Good Morning America reports,...
‘American Idol’ Star HunterGirl Announces New Upcoming Shows: See the Dates, Locations
There are still chances to see HunterGirl at intimate spaces before she blows up. The “Red Bird” singer was the runner-up on the most recent season of American Idol that concluded in May. She has a string of dates coming over the next few weeks, including a stop on Broadway in Nashville. Check out the schedule below.
Here's What Surprised Brooks & Dunn During Their Return to Touring
Watch: Ronnie Dunn Talks Brooks & Dunn Touring Again After 10 Years. Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town. After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.
Luke Combs Fulfills Terminally Ill Fan’s Dream Of Seeing Him In Concert
Look at Luke Combs out here proving he’s the man of the people, once again. Back in July, he brought a teenager with terminal cancer on stage to sing his hit song “Better Together,” he once surprised fellow country singer Ashley McBryde with a custom bar cart as an end of tour gift, and also paid off funeral expenses for the three men who died at the Faster Horses Festival last year.
Eric Church Drops Soulful Cover Of John Anderson’s “Mississippi Moon” For New Tribute Album
Eric Church can sing just about anything. And he put his own, bluesy spin on John Anderson’s 1995 song “Mississippi Moon” as part of the John Anderson tribute album, Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute to John Anderson, that dropped today. Written by Tony Joe White and...
Is Tom DeLonge Back in blink-182? He Seems to Suggest So
Kerrang! asked the important question this week after DeLonge, the estranged guitarist and co-vocalist of the influential pop-punk act and the leader of the alt-rockers Angels & Airwaves, appeared to suggest that he was indeed back in blink, the group he co-founded in San Diego back in 1992. On Monday...
Former Guns N’ Roses Drummer Explains Why ‘Chinese Democracy’ Took So Long to Make
It's no mystery that Guns N' Roses have had a revolving cast of musicians since its inception, but especially during the Chinese Democracy era. Former GN'R drummer Bryan "Brain" Mantia, who played on the majority of the 2008 album, has explained, to the best of his ability, why the record took so long to make.
Demi Lovato Shares Clip Rehearsing ‘Substance’ With Nita Strauss
One of the bigger surprises of this summer so far was when guitarist Nita Strauss announced that she was leaving Alice Cooper's band after eight years to pursue another gig. We've since learned that she's joined Demi Lovato's band, and the pop-rocker just shared a new video clip rehearsing for their upcoming tour.
Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard Says ‘Less Musically Talented’ Artists Upended 1980s Hard Rock + Heavy Metal
It's a debate that's gone on forever – or at least for the last few decades: Did grunge ignite the downfall of 1980s hard rock and heavy metal? According to Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard, yes (to some degree). In a recent chat with VWMusic’s Andrew Daly, Gossard was...
