Georgia football offensive storylines by position group entering fall camp

Arian Smith Georgia wide receiver Arian Smith (11) during the Bulldogs game against Missouri on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles) (Mackenzie Miles)

ATHENS — The Georgia offense will have to step up for the program to repeat as national champions after the 2021 team was predicated on its elite defense.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett takes center stage to start the season and will be vital to the team’s success with his ability to make sound decisions and protect the football.

All of the other key pieces on offense are in place, and yet, there are deeper storylines in each position group.

