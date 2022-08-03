ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photo Gallery: First Day of School

By Dajhea Jones
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — School is officially back in session! Thousands of local students are returning to school this week across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Students are making their way back to the classroom and we want to see their smiling faces!

If you want to share your back-to-school photos to be featured on-air and online, send them to pics@wsav.com. Please include your child’s name, grade and the school they’re attending.

See the happy faces as they make their way back to school in the gallery above!

