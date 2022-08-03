ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

Meet 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' Star Buddy Bell's Fiancée, Courtney Marsh

When My Big Fat Fabulous Life started airing 2015, TLC viewers fell in love with Whitney Thore and her spunky spirit — as well as her amazingly supportive family and group of close friends. Whit and her longtime pal Buddy Bell have been through their fair share of ups and downs over the years. But when push comes to shove, they're always there for each other.
The Independent

Pregnant mother-of-five faces race to give birth after given just 24 hours to live

A pregnant mother-of-five is racing against time to give birth after doctors gave her just 24 hours to live.Carrie Dodds, 40, was diagnosed with acute Myeloid Leukaemia on 26 June, and medical professionals worried she may not survive for more than a day.Just over a month later, the mother – who is currently 25 weeks pregnant – is now hoping to give birth and marry her partner Shaun next month, Lancs Live reports.Carrie said: “I don’t know how far I will get but here is hoping I beat this awful disease, my dream and wish, with me having very little...
Fox News

Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash

Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
Distractify

Messages Between '90 Day Fiancé's' Mohamed Abdelhamed and a Mystery Woman Have Surfaced

Who could possibly forget that Mohamed Abdelhamed from 90 Day Fiancé was famously looking for a wife who loved him like his mother. Without unpacking some of the Freudian issues that come with that, let's take a look at what that really means. He was clearly hoping to find someone who would take care of him. Yve, who is 24 years his senior with an autistic son, wasn't having it and rightfully so.
Distractify

Elliott Kennedy Has Grown up on TV Alongside the Chrisley Kids

As if one television show wasn't enough Chrisley, the Chrisley Knows Best spinoff series Growing up Chrisley starring Savannah and Chase first premiered on April 2, 2019. The show follows the Chrisley siblings as they move to Los Angeles to try and "make it" in Hollywood. Three seasons later, the show has been full of interesting characters, but none more so than Chase's friend Elliott Kennedy.
Distractify

‘Coyote Ugly’ Turns 22! Where Is the Cast Now?

For some moviegoers, it’s hard to hear LeAnn Rimes' “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” without thinking of Coyote Ugly. The romance drama set in a New York City bar was released in theaters for the first time on Aug. 4, 2000. Coyote Ugly shined at the box office, grossing a reported $113 million after it debuted. The film also became an early 2000s cult classic and inspired bar table dances everywhere.
Distractify

Who Is Irv Gotti's Ex-Wife? Social Media Users Are Empathetic Toward Her

Hip-hop fans know Irv Gotti and his brother, Chris, as the co-creators of music label Murder Inc. Records. At the height of the label’s success, Irv became a figurehead for the label as he helped catapult the careers of Ja Rule and Ashanti. Not to mention, Irv went on to add more titles to his résumé that include record producer, executive, and show creator.
Distractify

What Is Tamara Falcó's Net Worth? Details on Her Finances

It pays to be an accomplished socialite. Tamara Falcó, best known as the half-sister to Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias, has made quite the name for herself. Aside from having ties to a man many people consider one of the most gorgeous men on the planet, the 40-year-old has become one of Spain’s most celebrated socialites.
Distractify

'The Sandman' on Netflix Adapts a Beloved Comic — Let's Break Down the Season 1 Ending

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Sandman on Netflix. Season 1 of The Sandman is a dark, macabre, and existential trip into the realm of dreams. The series adapts the beloved and acclaimed comic book series written by renowned fantasy author Neil Gaiman. It follows the adventures of Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), the ruler of dreaming who tries to restore his kingdom after a lifetime of imprisonment.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Distractify

