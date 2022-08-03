Read on www.distractify.com
Celebrity Engagements of 2022: Stars Who Got Engaged This Year
Ready to walk down the aisle! Several celebrity couples took their love to the next level in 2022 by getting engaged. Josh Duhamel popped the question to Audra Mari in January after two years of dating. The actor was previously married to Fergie from 2009 to 2019, and the exes share son Axl, whom they […]
Meet 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' Star Buddy Bell's Fiancée, Courtney Marsh
When My Big Fat Fabulous Life started airing 2015, TLC viewers fell in love with Whitney Thore and her spunky spirit — as well as her amazingly supportive family and group of close friends. Whit and her longtime pal Buddy Bell have been through their fair share of ups and downs over the years. But when push comes to shove, they're always there for each other.
Bindi Irwin posts emotional message announcing the death of a 'beautiful family member': 'Rest in peace angel'
Bindi Irwin shared some sad news with fans on Thursday, revealing a beloved 'family member' had died. The 24-year-old Wildlife Warrior revealed the family's 38-year-old echidna had died, with Bindi sharing a gallery of pictures of the animal. 'Saying goodbye to our beautiful family member of 38 years,' Bindi's emotional...
Pregnant mother-of-five faces race to give birth after given just 24 hours to live
A pregnant mother-of-five is racing against time to give birth after doctors gave her just 24 hours to live.Carrie Dodds, 40, was diagnosed with acute Myeloid Leukaemia on 26 June, and medical professionals worried she may not survive for more than a day.Just over a month later, the mother – who is currently 25 weeks pregnant – is now hoping to give birth and marry her partner Shaun next month, Lancs Live reports.Carrie said: “I don’t know how far I will get but here is hoping I beat this awful disease, my dream and wish, with me having very little...
Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash
Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
Messages Between '90 Day Fiancé's' Mohamed Abdelhamed and a Mystery Woman Have Surfaced
Who could possibly forget that Mohamed Abdelhamed from 90 Day Fiancé was famously looking for a wife who loved him like his mother. Without unpacking some of the Freudian issues that come with that, let's take a look at what that really means. He was clearly hoping to find someone who would take care of him. Yve, who is 24 years his senior with an autistic son, wasn't having it and rightfully so.
Doja Cat Reassures Fans After Shaving off Her Eyebrows on Instagram Live
Let's be honest: Doja Cat should teach a masterclass on how to dominate the headlines. From beefing with fans and declaring she's quitting music to feuding with Noah Schnapp after he shared screenshots of their private conversation regarding her crush on Joseph Quinn, the "Best Friend" rapper knows how to keep the public interested.
What Does Savannah Chrisley Do for a Living? Here's an Update
There’s a ton of drama surrounding the Chrisley family from Chrisley Knows Best. Todd Chrisley, the patriarch of the family, has recently been accused of having an extramarital affair behind his wife’s back. To make matters worse, he and his wife are being charged with tax evasion and fraud.
Elliott Kennedy Has Grown up on TV Alongside the Chrisley Kids
As if one television show wasn't enough Chrisley, the Chrisley Knows Best spinoff series Growing up Chrisley starring Savannah and Chase first premiered on April 2, 2019. The show follows the Chrisley siblings as they move to Los Angeles to try and "make it" in Hollywood. Three seasons later, the show has been full of interesting characters, but none more so than Chase's friend Elliott Kennedy.
‘Coyote Ugly’ Turns 22! Where Is the Cast Now?
For some moviegoers, it’s hard to hear LeAnn Rimes' “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” without thinking of Coyote Ugly. The romance drama set in a New York City bar was released in theaters for the first time on Aug. 4, 2000. Coyote Ugly shined at the box office, grossing a reported $113 million after it debuted. The film also became an early 2000s cult classic and inspired bar table dances everywhere.
Keanu Reeves to Star in Hulu’s True-Crime Series ‘Devil in the White City’
More than 20 years after the book was released and more than a decade after Leonardo DiCapriosnapped up the film rights, The Devil in the White City will finally get a screen adaptation. The Hululimited series doesn’t yet have an exact release date, but it’s reportedly set for a 2024 debut.
'Married at First Sight' Has Been Renewed for Seasons 16 and 17
Would you trust your romantic fate to a panel of experts who match you into marriage? Brave singles have been stepping up to the plate, or rather, down the aisle, ever since Married at First Sight premiered in 2014, and we've been hooked ever since!. Article continues below advertisement. After...
Who Is Irv Gotti's Ex-Wife? Social Media Users Are Empathetic Toward Her
Hip-hop fans know Irv Gotti and his brother, Chris, as the co-creators of music label Murder Inc. Records. At the height of the label’s success, Irv became a figurehead for the label as he helped catapult the careers of Ja Rule and Ashanti. Not to mention, Irv went on to add more titles to his résumé that include record producer, executive, and show creator.
Simone and Damon Flirt on 'All American: Homecoming' –– Do They End up Together?
People who love sports and drama are totally obsessed with All American: Homecoming. The show focuses on a group of young athletes and college students living life after high school. This show is a spinoff to the original CW series All American. Article continues below advertisement. Damon is one of...
What Is Tamara Falcó's Net Worth? Details on Her Finances
It pays to be an accomplished socialite. Tamara Falcó, best known as the half-sister to Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias, has made quite the name for herself. Aside from having ties to a man many people consider one of the most gorgeous men on the planet, the 40-year-old has become one of Spain’s most celebrated socialites.
When Did Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama Date? Fans Speculate She's Referencing Him in New Song
New music is on the way for singer and actress Demi Lovato! On Aug. 19, her eighth studio album "Holy Fvck" is set to drop. But already, it seems that one of her tracks has been partially leaked, and judging from what we've heard so far, Demi is ready to clear the air about a toxic relationship.
'The Sandman' on Netflix Adapts a Beloved Comic — Let's Break Down the Season 1 Ending
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Sandman on Netflix. Season 1 of The Sandman is a dark, macabre, and existential trip into the realm of dreams. The series adapts the beloved and acclaimed comic book series written by renowned fantasy author Neil Gaiman. It follows the adventures of Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), the ruler of dreaming who tries to restore his kingdom after a lifetime of imprisonment.
Is Taron Egerton Married? The 'Rocketman' Star Just Got out of a Relationship
Rocketman star and stage actor Taron Egerton has quickly risen to the top of the Hollywood food chain, cemented further by his recent visit to meet musical icon Britney Spears. Between his acting prowess and rumors that he could be the next Wolverine, Taron's personal life has been the subject of much fan speculation.
Meet 'Recipe Lost & Found' Host Casey Corn — She's a Trained Chef and Culinary Anthropolgist
Nothing brings people together like food — from exploring new recipes to learning the basics of perfecting a dish. As the food world continues to blossom with an array of reality-based competition shows, Magnolia Network's Recipe Lost & Found is shining a light on culinary expert Casey Corn. Article...
Isaiah Said He "Never Even Heard" of Kat's Job Before on 'Love Island USA'
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4 of Love Island USA. As the stars (aka islanders) on Season 4 of Love Island USA try to find love in a luxury Santa Barbara villa, they sometimes must make difficult decisions about who to save and who to dump following public votes.
