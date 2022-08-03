ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Columbus Police looking for missing elderly man, Earnest Harris

By Simone Gibson
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FJe82_0h3C5ppl00

UPDATE 08/03/2022: The Columbus Police Department has confirmed that Harris has been located and is safe.

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – The Columbus Police Department is looking for a missing elderly man and requesting public assistance to locate him.

Earnest Harris, 86, of Columbus, Georgia, was last seen on the 2200 block of Skylake Drive on Tuesday between 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

According to the police department, what Harris wore at the time of his disappearance is unknown. Authorities say Harris was last seen leaving Skylake Drive in his vehicle; a silver 2015 Chrysler 300 with the Georgia tag CFI5466.

Law enforcement describes Harris as a black male weighing 179 pounds, standing 5 foot 10 inches tall, and having black eyes and hair. Harris also has dementia.

If you have any information concerning Harris’ possible whereabouts, you can contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911 or the Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrbl.com

Saturday night shooting on Earline Ave. kills one, injures another

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One late Saturday night shooting claimed the life of one 19-year-old and injured another. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, 19-year-old Jaheim Thomas was pronounced dead late last night, Aug. 6, in the emergency room after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Thomas was shot and killed just one month after marking his 19th birthday on July 6.
COLUMBUS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Columbus

COLUMBUS,Ga. — It began with a traffic stop and ended with one person being arrested. Just before 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 1, a Columbus, Georgia officer, tried to make a traffic stop. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The driver, Malcolm Crouch, 28, refused to...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus police seeking witnesses in 1960 murder of Opelika man

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating witnesses with information on a cold case that dates back to 1960. On Saturday, November 26, 1960, the body of Julian May was discovered in a wooded area off of Debby Street in Columbus. An autopsy confirmed that May had been murdered.
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Columbus, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WTVM

Wife of missing man found dead in Columbus arrested

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New details have emerged on a death investigation involving a man reported missing 24-hours before his body was found in Columbus. The victim’s wife has since been arrested. She’s not charged with his death, but the Muscogee County coroner says there are still many questions...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police investigating shooting on 10th Street

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting. According to police, the shooting happened on August 4, 2022, on 10th Street near Samson Avenue around 10:00 p.m. Officials tell WRBL that police began investigating the shooting after the victim, a male, arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

MCSO arrest Columbus man and recovers three stolen vehicles

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Over the pasts three days, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office recovered three stolen vehicles and arrested a Columbus resident. On Tuesday, Aug. 2, the MSCO Uniform Patrol Deputies conducted area checks following reports of multiple vehicles being stolen. At around 4:20 a.m., deputies found a stolen 2020 Toyota Camry. The deputies attempted […]
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus Police#Chrysler#The Youth Services Unit#Nexstar Media Inc
WTVM

One dead, one injured after shooting on Earline Ave. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting on Earline Avenue in Columbus. According to officials, on August 6 at approximately 10:39 p.m., officers responded to the 4300 block of Earline Avenue regarding a shooting. Officers arrived and discovered that two victims had been shot at this location.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Woman dead, others injured in Hogansville shooting

UPDATE 8/6/2022 2:17 p.m. – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Hogansville Police Department in the investigation of a deadly shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Aug. 6, 2022. According to Hogansville PD, three individual were transported to area hospitals after being injured during the altercation. Police said a woman, […]
HOGANSVILLE, GA
A.W. Naves

Alabama Girl Chewed Free of Restraints to Escape Her Family’s Killer

Mobile home at 3547 County Road in Dadeville where murders occurred(Photo: Google) Earlier this week, a 12-year-old girl was discovered walking down the road in Tallapoosa, Alabama, after having chewed through her restraints to escape. She had broken her braces to gnaw through her bindings after being held captive by the man who killed her mother, Sandra Vazquez Ceja, and brother on July 24.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Woman recants claims about cop involvement in 1999 slayings

OZARK, Ala. – A woman who fueled a social media frenzy with claims about police being involved in the killings of two Alabama teens found dead in a car trunk in 1999 now says she was lying the whole time. WTYV-TV reports that 53-year-old Rena Crumb recanted her allegations on Thursday. Her testimony came during […]
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Shooting leaves Hogansville woman dead, multiple injured, police say

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to a deadly shooting early Saturday morning in Hogansville. Police said Terriah Le’Von Long was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police said officers received a report of two people shot at 4:18 a.m. Officers went to Ware...
HOGANSVILLE, GA
wgxa.tv

Southwest Ga. fugitive captured in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fugitive from Albany was captured in Macon County Friday. In a post on Facebook, the Montezuma Police Department says they were notified that a wanted man out of Albany could be in their area. Investigators were able to track down Scott Lee Bodiford at the Dollar General in Oglethorpe. Bodiford was considered armed and dangerous.
MACON COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

WANTED: LPD searching for LaGrange woman connected with the Breanna Burgess homicide investigation

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police is asking for public help to locate a Lagrange woman wanted for questioning regarding the Breanna Burgess homicide investigation. According to the police department, Tasha Newton of LaGrange, Georgia, also has multiple active warrants for a Felony Violation of Probation. If you have any information regarding Newton’s possible […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Columbus man arrested in Bay County on drug, other charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man was arrested on multiple charges, including trafficking cocaine in Bay County, Florida. According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Richard Steven Kelley, Jr. attempted to escape a traffic stop by a patrol deputy on N. Lagoon Drive. During the chase, the...
WALB 10

Terrell Co. home destroyed in lightning fire

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A lightning strike caused a home built in the 1800s to burn to the ground in Terrell County, Tuesday night. Fortunately, no one was home, according to State Farm Insurance Agent Karen Cohilas. “The homeowner will be able to replace some things with his insurance coverage....
TERRELL COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy