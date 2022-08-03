Columbus Police looking for missing elderly man, Earnest Harris

UPDATE 08/03/2022: The Columbus Police Department has confirmed that Harris has been located and is safe.

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – The Columbus Police Department is looking for a missing elderly man and requesting public assistance to locate him.

Earnest Harris, 86, of Columbus, Georgia, was last seen on the 2200 block of Skylake Drive on Tuesday between 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

According to the police department, what Harris wore at the time of his disappearance is unknown. Authorities say Harris was last seen leaving Skylake Drive in his vehicle; a silver 2015 Chrysler 300 with the Georgia tag CFI5466.

Law enforcement describes Harris as a black male weighing 179 pounds, standing 5 foot 10 inches tall, and having black eyes and hair. Harris also has dementia.

If you have any information concerning Harris’ possible whereabouts, you can contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911 or the Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.

