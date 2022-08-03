ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans DE Greenard Chasing Next Step

By Anthony Wood
TexansDaily
TexansDaily
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0czNCH_0h3C5Tbt00

Houston Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard has all the tools to succeed, and is working to sharpen them this summer.

Houston Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard is fresh off of a breakout season, but he's not resting on his laurels as he chases that next step.

Greenard recently returned to camp, continuing to rehab following offseason foot surgery. The third-year edge rusher was hampered by injuries last season but still managed to lead Lovie Smith's defense in sacks with a career-high eight in just 12 starts.

However, while admitting that his breakout season was "definitely exciting," he's well aware of the fact that "nobody cares about that."

"This is a new year," Greenard said. "I could have one sack, ten sacks, don't matter what it was. I still got to go get whatever that number is."

Greenard's focus is solely on improving. And to do so, he's leaning on veterans like defensive ends Mario Addison and Jerry Hughes, as well as tackles Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard.

"The things that you are learning from Jerry and Rio (Addison) that you can just translate over right then and there," Greenard said. "You're going to go against the best of the best. Every single time they tell me something I just kind of look at it on film and see how Tytus and LT (Tunsil) are giving me. Me and LT and Tytus, we all talk and that's the thing about it. We all just basically giving us pointers how I approach them and how they approach me and that's always going to help both of us moving forward. Iron sharpens iron, as we all know that."

At 6-3, 263, with a 4.87 40-yard speed, Greenard is a rare athlete for his size. He can be a game changer at his best, but the key to reaching that potential is momentum and maintaining his health.

A prime example of this came during Weeks 5-8 last year when he found his stride in both areas, recording six sacks, seven quarterback hits, and two defended passes.

To return to this form and perhaps push beyond it, Greenard is working with Howard and Tunsil to add to his arsenal.

"They tell me how they would approach a guy like me," Greenard said. "They are going to have to do certain things to make me have to sit down or make me do other moves. So I just basically have to stay in my repertoire or add to my repertoire, add to my arsenal and understand how they would block me and have a better counter. It's a steady evolving game because even after I beat them with a move, I have to readjust and make another move after that."

"I guarantee you I'm not going to play somebody better than them. At this point, if I can learn these pointers and beat the best of the best, or learn from the best of the best, I'm going to make sure do I that so that I'm successful on Sundays."

What Greenard should have working in his favor this season is a deeper group of defensive ends. Thanks to the additions of Hughes, Addison, Rasheem Green, Ogbo Okoronkwo, and rookie Thomas Booker, the pressure won't be solely on Greenard as it often seemed last year.

And when it comes to maintaining his health, Greenard said reaching 17 games this year is his "number one goal."

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander earns conditional $25 million player option by clearing 130-inning threshold

Houston Astros right-hander Justin Verlander opened his August with an impressive start on Thursday night against the Cleveland Guardians. He threw six shutout innings, surrendering two hits and issuing one walk versus five strikeouts. The outing improved his seasonal marks to a 1.73 ERA (221 ERA+) and a 5.52 strikeout-to-walk ratio over the course of 130 innings.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
Sports
On3.com

4-star Jamari McDowell says he's 'committing soon,' talks schools

Jamari McDowell is On3’s No. 110 player in the updated 2023 rankings. The 6-foot-5 wing helped lead his Houston Defenders team to the Under Armour UAA Circuit Championship. McDowell averaged 11.2-points, 5.3-rebounds, 2.0-assists, and 1.5 threes per game. “In July, I just wanted to continue growing my name,” McDowell...
HOUSTON, TX
ETOnline.com

Suni Lee's Ceremonial First Pitch at Minnesota Twins Game Will Flip You Out

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Minnesota Twins game, and she flipped out!. The 19-year-old gymnast brought her skills to the mound Friday night for the Blue Jays-Twins game at Target Field in Minneapolis and wowed the crowd when she flipped from the mound before throwing out the pitch. Lee donned a customized Twins jersey, denim shorts and white kicks for the occasion.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Jose Altuve sitting Sunday afternoon for Houston

Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Altuve is being replaced at second base by Aledmys Diaz versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 400 plate appearances this season, Altuve has a .284 batting average with an .879 OPS,...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lovie Smith
On3.com

4-star RB Parker Jenkins commits to Houston

Houston Klein Forest four-star running back Parker Jenkins has announced his commitment Houston, announcing the news Saturday. He picked the Tigers over Boston College, LSU, Northwestern, Oklahoma State and SMU. Jenkins is the No. 360 overall recruit and No. 25 running back in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
TexansDaily

TexansDaily

Houston, TX
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

TexansDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Houston Texans

Comments / 0

Community Policy