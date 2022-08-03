ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, WV

Identity of pedestrian killed in hit and run released

By WV Daily News
 4 days ago

CALDWELL (WVDN) – The identity of a man killed during a hit in run in Caldwell last Friday has been released.

Teddy Dean Moore, 24, of White Sulphur Springs, was struck by a vehicle early Friday morning, July 29.

No arrests have been made.

Trooper First Class D.P. Dillon of the West Virginia State Police is the investigating officer. Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to call the Lewisburg detachment of the state police at 304-647-7600.

