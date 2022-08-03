Highest-rated steakhouses in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Dallas on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

#28. Charco Broiler Steak House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $

– Address: 413 W Jefferson Blvd, Dallas, TX 75208-4638

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#27. Fogo de Chao Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2619 McKinney Avenue Suite 150, Dallas, TX 75204

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. Dunston’s Steakhouse on Lovers Lane

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (138 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5423 W Lovers Ln, Dallas, TX 75209-4217

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#25. 12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 18010 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75287-7103

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Saltgrass Steak House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (104 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4101 LBJ Freeway, Dallas, TX 75244

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Dallas that require a graduate degree

#23. Nick and Sam’s Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (130 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 8111 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX 75225-6331

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. Salt Grass

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4101 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy, Dallas, TX 75244-5704

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. Al Biernat’s North

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 5251 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX 75254-3007

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#20. The Grill on the Alley

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (215 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 13270 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75240-1569

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Ruth’s Chris Steak House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (190 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 17840 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75287

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Dallas that don’t require a college degree

#18. Dunston’s Prime Steak House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (156 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8526 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235-3013

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Knife Dallas

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (300 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 5300 E Mockingbird Ln, Dallas, TX 75206-5108

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Dallas Chop House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (311 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1717 Main St Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75201-4612

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. Corrientes 348 Argentinian Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Argentinean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1807 Ross Ave Suite 200, Dallas, TX 75201-8002

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (176 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2323 Olive St, Dallas, TX 75201

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Dallas

#13. Texas de Brazil

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (287 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2727 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas, TX 75201-1320

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Morton’s The Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (250 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2222 McKinney Ave Suite 200, Dallas, TX 75201-1805

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Nick & Sam’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (688 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 3008 Maple Ave An Uptown Steakhouse, Dallas, TX 75201-1200

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. Town Hearth

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (155 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1617 Market Center Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207-3915

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. SER Steak + Spirits

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (365 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2201 North Stemmons Freeway Floor 27, Dallas, TX 75207

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Metros where people in Dallas are getting new jobs

#8. Saltgrass Steak House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (361 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 13561 N Central Expressway, Dallas, TX 75243

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. The Capital Grille

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (447 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 500 Crescent Ct, Dallas, TX 75201

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – Park District

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (670 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2100 Olive St, Dallas, TX 75201-1954

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Bob’s Steak & Chop House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (425 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4300 Lemmon Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-2705

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Al Biernat’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (803 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4217 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-2313

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive rent in Dallas

#3. Bob’s Steak & Chop House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (415 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 555 S Lamar St, Dallas, TX 75202-1961

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. YO Ranch Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,262 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 702 Ross Ave, Dallas, TX 75202

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Pappas Bros. Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,590 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 10477 Lombardy Ln, Dallas, TX 75220-4349

– Read more on Tripadvisor

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.