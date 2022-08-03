ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated steakhouses in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 4 days ago

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Dallas on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#28. Charco Broiler Steak House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $
– Address: 413 W Jefferson Blvd, Dallas, TX 75208-4638
#27. Fogo de Chao Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 2619 McKinney Avenue Suite 150, Dallas, TX 75204
#26. Dunston’s Steakhouse on Lovers Lane

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (138 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5423 W Lovers Ln, Dallas, TX 75209-4217
#25. 12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: not available
– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 18010 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75287-7103
#24. Saltgrass Steak House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (104 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4101 LBJ Freeway, Dallas, TX 75244
#23. Nick and Sam’s Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (130 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 8111 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX 75225-6331
#22. Salt Grass

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4101 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy, Dallas, TX 75244-5704
#21. Al Biernat’s North

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 5251 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX 75254-3007
#20. The Grill on the Alley

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (215 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 13270 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75240-1569
#19. Ruth’s Chris Steak House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (190 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 17840 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75287
#18. Dunston’s Prime Steak House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (156 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 8526 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235-3013
#17. Knife Dallas

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (300 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 5300 E Mockingbird Ln, Dallas, TX 75206-5108
#16. Dallas Chop House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (311 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 1717 Main St Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75201-4612
#15. Corrientes 348 Argentinian Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Argentinean
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1807 Ross Ave Suite 200, Dallas, TX 75201-8002
#14. Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (176 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 2323 Olive St, Dallas, TX 75201
#13. Texas de Brazil

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (287 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 2727 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas, TX 75201-1320
#12. Morton’s The Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (250 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 2222 McKinney Ave Suite 200, Dallas, TX 75201-1805
#11. Nick & Sam’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (688 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 3008 Maple Ave An Uptown Steakhouse, Dallas, TX 75201-1200
#10. Town Hearth

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (155 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 1617 Market Center Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207-3915
#9. SER Steak + Spirits

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (365 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 2201 North Stemmons Freeway Floor 27, Dallas, TX 75207
#8. Saltgrass Steak House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (361 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 13561 N Central Expressway, Dallas, TX 75243
#7. The Capital Grille

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (447 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 500 Crescent Ct, Dallas, TX 75201
#6. Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – Park District

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (670 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 2100 Olive St, Dallas, TX 75201-1954
#5. Bob’s Steak & Chop House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (425 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 4300 Lemmon Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-2705
#4. Al Biernat’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (803 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 4217 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-2313
#3. Bob’s Steak & Chop House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (415 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 555 S Lamar St, Dallas, TX 75202-1961
#2. YO Ranch Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,262 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 702 Ross Ave, Dallas, TX 75202
#1. Pappas Bros. Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,590 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 10477 Lombardy Ln, Dallas, TX 75220-4349
