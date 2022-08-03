New Drip Drop Cocktail Room Coming Soon To Bridge Street in Grand Rapids

Read on wfgr.com
What Is Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience in Grand Rapids?
A traveling exhibit featuring a 360-degree digital presentation of the artwork of Vincent Van Goh is currently visiting West Michigan. Organizers describe the event as an 'awe-inspiring journey':. Have you ever dreamt of stepping into a painting? Take an awe-inspiring journey into the incomparable universe of Van Gogh, one of...
What A Score! The Scoreboard from Sullivan Field Is Finding New Life At Mitten Brewing Company
Nothing goes better than two of America's favorite pastimes: Baseball and drinking Beer. And now apparently a decade's old Grand Rapids baseball relic is finding a new home at one of of Grand Rapids favorite breweries. What is the history of The Grand Rapids Sullivans?. According to baseball reference, The...
5 Great Fishing Spots Close To Grand Rapids
You don't have to be a professional to catch fish in and around Grand Rapids, Michigan. Here are 5 spots that will get any beginner started or someone new to the area. If you know anything about me, I am a very busy person who works extremely long hours every week and need to get away from it all whenever possible.
12,000 Capacity Riverfront Amphitheater Has Been Approved for GR
An agreement has been approved for a 12,000-capacity riverfront amphitheater that will be in downtown Grand Rapids which means more shows for West Michigan. What The New Amphitheater Will Mean to West Michigan. For the last couple of years, there has been a lot of talk about a 12,000-capacity outdoor...
Where Is She Going? Fox 17’s Michelle Dunaway Shares Her Big Life Update
Grand Rapids is an amazing place to live and work. As a media personality, I know what it's like to have your job title change and take on new roles and challenges. That's what's happening to Michelle Dunaway a member of the Fox 17 morning news. Michelle Dunaway Is Leaving...
You Can Get Married in an Aldi Store Just a Few Hours From West Michigan
Love Aldi so much you could marry it? Well, I don't know if that's possible... BUT you could potentially get married in an Aldi... I LOVE Aldi. I got the CUTEST patio cushions there a few years ago on the cheap, and I still talk about it. Well, clearly, as I am right now. I mean, this is West Michigan, right? We love a good deal. It's in our DNA. And Aldi, the discount grocery store, is full of them.
Michigan’s “Best Burrito” Is Filled With Some Unexpected Ingredients
I love Mexican food so much that I could eat it every single meal. My wife Lindsey however is not a big fan of how gassy I can get so that hasn't happened in our house yet. One of my favorite Mexican foods to enjoy is a burrito. There are limitless possibilities for what you can put inside. I love mine stuffed full of steak, cheese, beans, guac, and rice topped with some sour cream and hot sauce.
Things To Do This Weekend: August 5-7, 2022
Once again the weather looks great for the weekend. That means it will be another summer weekend to get out and enjoy some of the events planned in the West Michigan area. This week we have a dozen different events...music, festivals, magic, ribs, peaches, wrestling, and art... Friday, July 29-Sunday,...
Have You Heard the Term West Michigan Nice? Here’s What it Means
Have you heard the term "West Michigan nice"? It's something I was unfamiliar with until a viral Tiktok introduced me to it. So, what does it mean?. A quick Google search led me to a 2017 Linkedin article titled, "Is "West Michigan Nice" Hurting Your Business?" In it, the article's author, Ken Bogard, defined the term as a "strange cultural loophole around issues where you can’t seem to get full honesty from your closest neighbor, your coworker, and sometimes even your family."
My Grand Rapids Water Tastes and Smells Funny. Should I be Worried?
I thought it was just me and my taste buds and nose, but others are talking about it too. Grand Rapids drinking water is tasting and smelling a bit funny. Why do you think? Is it safe to drink? Should we start buying bottled water? Should we run for the hills?
Did A Grand Rapids Dispensary Troll The Chief Of Police?
The internet is a wonderful place where answers are just a few clicks away. It's also a place where you can troll people like the Grand Rapids Chief of Police. While scrolling through Twitter I saw a tweet that caught my eye. It was from Grand Rapids Chief of Police Eric Winstrom. He noticed that his 420th follow on Twitter was Pharmhouse Wellness which had him wondering if it was an accident or done on purpose.
Why Are The Traffic Lights Still Blinking Red In Downtown Grand Rapids?
Anyone who's been to downtown Grand Rapids for an event lately might have noticed what appears to be a holdover from the pandemic, darkened crosswalk signals & blinking traffic signals. Why are there blinking red lights in Grand Rapids?. Back during the heyday (is that okay to say about the...
LOOK: Founding Member of Allegan’s Mansion on Market for $600K
A piece of Allegan, Michigan, history is on the market. A six-bedroom, six-bath Victorian home on a historical road close to downtown Allegan is for sale for $599,000. Take a tour in the gallery below. Allegan Pioneer, Alby Rossman's 1869 Mansion For Sale. The stately Victorian residence at 524 Marshall...
The Corner Record Shop Shutting Down Iconic Grandville Location
It has not been a good year for businesses along Chicago Drive in Grandville. At the end of June, we learned of the closing of the Grandvilla Restaurants. They had been in business for almost 90 years. The owners of The Villa and The Dungeon said that the COVID pandemic took its toll on the business. The owners also added:
Hot Girls Unite For Hot Girl Walks Throughout Grand Rapids
The Hot Girl Captain, Megan Thee Stallion, has declared it is still 'Hot Girl Summer.'. Lisha B, what is a hot girl? Do I qualify as a hot girl? What is hot girl summer?. Well, I am glad that you asked! As a fellow 'Hot Girl,' I can easily explain.
Michigan Hunters – Is It Time To Only Be Allowed to Shoot One Buck Per Season?
The buck-to-doe ratio in Michigan is way off, even with all the antlerless permits that are allowed, so is it time to go to a one buck per year rule for deer hunters?. Michigan Deer Hunters Allowed Two Bucks With a Combo License. Michigan is loaded with deer but the...
West Michigan Woman Turns Her Passion For Paddle Boarding Into A Business
A West Michigan woman has taken her love for paddle boarding and turned it into a business that shows locals and tourists a view of holland they normally wouldn't see. Let's check out Tulip City Paddle Tours. Where Did The Idea For Tulip City Paddle Tours Come From?. Beth Felicelli...
These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Do You Remember This Terrifying Day 11-Years Ago in Grand Rapids?
It was a very scary day in Grand Rapids History 11-years ago. Multiple killings and a wild police chase with a killer on the loose. It seemed like it was out of a Hollywood movie, but it was real as the Grand Rapids Police were chasing Rodrick Shonte Dantzler. Dantzler had killed his wife and a daughter along with five others.
