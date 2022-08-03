Read on www.local10.com
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Popular supermarket chain announces grand opening date for new Florida location this monthKristen WaltersCape Coral, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace -2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMisael MontemayorSarasota, FL
6 Florida Museums that Don't Have Art and May Appeal to FamiliesL. CaneFlorida State
East Naples man arrested, accused of stalking, leaving panties in front of women’s homes
Collier County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested an East Naples man after they say he left panties in front of two women’s homes on several occasions. Deputies arrested 42-year-old Alejandro Hernandez-Perez on Friday after investigating complaints made by two women. According to deputies, a woman alerted them at the...
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 17-year-old Octavia Joseph
Octavia Joseph was last seen in the 2600 block of Horseshoe Drive South in Naples, wearing a white T-shirt, green shorts and black slippers. Her shirt has the words "ninjas floss better" on it.
Missing 83-year-old Sarasota County man found safe
UPDATE: The missing 83-year-old man has been found safe, according to the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office. A purple alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old man. Jerome David Clark, 83, was last seen on Aug. 5 on Londonderry Drive leaving the Doctor’s hospital in Sarasota and is believed to be heading in the area of Fort Myers.
Three Florida Men Arrested For Stealing And Burning A Tiny Home
Three Florida men were arrested for the theft and destruction of a Pioneer model tiny home with an estimated value of $30,000. The home was last seen on Tuesday, June 7. Brothers, Kevin Padilla, 64, and David Padilla, 68, were arrested. Phillip Aust, 36, was also
This Week in South Florida: Mary Estime-Irvin
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Hundreds of migrants that ended a dangerous and desperate voyage on South Florida shores Saturday are in custody of US Border Patrol, the most recent example in an increasing number of landings. The overloaded vessel made it to Key Largo with hundreds of Haitians aboard...
Missing Florida woman found dead outside Red Lobster in Kissimmee, deputies say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Catrina Ashley, a Central Florida woman who was reported missing after she left her job early in July, was found dead Wednesday outside a Red Lobster in Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they found the woman's body inside a vehicle in the...
Bloodied woman seen screaming for help inside semi-truck is okay
Police released surveillance images of the tractor-trailer on social media and got a number of tips from the public.
Shark bit teen in face in Florida Keys
MIAMI - A Florida teen has quite a shark tale to tell after a recent trip to the Keys. Thirteen-year-old Fischer Hricko, from Oviedo, went to the Keys with his family for lobster mini-season last week. While he was in the water, he was bitten by a nurse shark, a species usually known to be docile."I turned around and there was a shark, like right here," he said, pointing to his face. "It was scary. Like I tried getting away but it was so fast." Hricko said he grabbed the shark and pulled it from his face. He then swam...
2 dead, 8 rescued off the coast of the Florida Keys
The U.S. Coast Guard said Friday that it is searching for survivors after two people were found dead and 8 others were rescued off the coast of the Florida Keys.
Man arrested, accused of threatening restaurant employee with a knife
A man was arrested after he threatened to stab a restaurant employee with a knife on Friday around 1 p.m. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call about a public disturbance at the Chilakil restaurant. When deputies arrived they found Sean McMullen, 27, sitting on...
Two Moore Haven men killed in Glades County crash
Two people were killed in a crash on State Rd. 78 south of Access Rd. in Glades County says Florida Highway Patrol.
This Week in South Florida: Joe Carollo
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Last week Miami Dade County leaders blasted a proposal to house as many as 100 homeless people in a cluster of tiny homes on Virginia Key. The opposition started with bikers and boaters who use the park and the beaches that are critical to the history of Black Miami.
This Week in South Florida Full Episode: August 7, 2022
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg are joined by North Miami Councilwoman Mary Estime-Irvin, Congressional candidates Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormack, Dale Holness and State Rep. Anika Omphroy, and Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo. The full episode can...
Florida woman with an open bottle of Jack Daniel's was arrested for driving golf cart on a highway while drunk, police say
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A woman with an open bottle of Jack Daniel’s whiskey in a bag was arrested for driving a golf cart on Florida’s busiest interstate while drunk, according to an arrest report. The 58-year-old woman was arrested Saturday night on the shoulder of Interstate 95....
Our Florida rental assistance not showing up, recipients worry about eviction
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There are people right now on the edge of eviction because the Our Florida Rental Assistance they were approved for hasn’t showed up. Our Florida is still running, but as for the delays the Florida Department of Children and Families services has yet to answer questions about the program's status.
Fatal crash causes traffic delays along ‘18-Mile Stretch’ of U.S. 1 into Florida Keys
KEY LARGO, Fla. – Deputies reopened the “18-Mile Stretch” of U.S. 1 after a fatal crash on Friday afternoon prompted its closure for more than three hours. A yellow tarp covered a body near a Wendy’s restaurant. There was a damaged motorcycle and a sports utility vehicle at Mile Marker 126, deputies said.
Florida prosecutor Andrew Warren vows to fight suspension by Gov. Ron DeSantis
ST. PETERSURG, Fla. — (AP) — A Florida prosecutor vowed Sunday to fight his suspension from office by Gov. Ron DeSantis over his promise not to enforce the state’s 15-week abortion ban and support for gender transition treatments for minors. Andrew Warren, a Democrat suspended last week...
Unidentified man breaks into several cars, steals wallets
Authorities are searching for a man who broke into many vehicles and stole wallets on Monday in the overnight hours.
Single mom forced to sleep in her car due to eviction
A new study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition revealed that minimum wage workers have to work 86 hours each week in order to be able to afford a one-bedroom rental home in Florida.
