Fort Myers, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Missing 83-year-old Sarasota County man found safe

UPDATE: The missing 83-year-old man has been found safe, according to the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office. A purple alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old man. Jerome David Clark, 83, was last seen on Aug. 5 on Londonderry Drive leaving the Doctor’s hospital in Sarasota and is believed to be heading in the area of Fort Myers.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Mary Estime-Irvin

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Hundreds of migrants that ended a dangerous and desperate voyage on South Florida shores Saturday are in custody of US Border Patrol, the most recent example in an increasing number of landings. The overloaded vessel made it to Key Largo with hundreds of Haitians aboard...
CBS Miami

Shark bit teen in face in Florida Keys

MIAMI - A Florida teen has quite a shark tale to tell after a recent trip to the Keys. Thirteen-year-old Fischer Hricko, from Oviedo, went to the Keys with his family for lobster mini-season last week. While he was in the water, he was bitten by a nurse shark, a species usually known to be docile."I turned around and there was a shark, like right here," he said, pointing to his face. "It was scary. Like I tried getting away but it was so fast." Hricko said he grabbed the shark and pulled it from his face. He then swam...
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested, accused of threatening restaurant employee with a knife

A man was arrested after he threatened to stab a restaurant employee with a knife on Friday around 1 p.m. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call about a public disturbance at the Chilakil restaurant. When deputies arrived they found Sean McMullen, 27, sitting on...
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Joe Carollo

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Last week Miami Dade County leaders blasted a proposal to house as many as 100 homeless people in a cluster of tiny homes on Virginia Key. The opposition started with bikers and boaters who use the park and the beaches that are critical to the history of Black Miami.
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida Full Episode: August 7, 2022

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg are joined by North Miami Councilwoman Mary Estime-Irvin, Congressional candidates Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormack, Dale Holness and State Rep. Anika Omphroy, and Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo. The full episode can...
