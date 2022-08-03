Man Delivers 21 Handmade Memorial Benches to Uvalde Shooting Victims’ Families

Read on tinybeans.com
WALB 10
Update: 1 charged in Johnson Co. football game shooting incident
WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A high school football game between Wilcox County Patriots and Johnson County Trojans became scary when shots rang out close by, according to Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the shooting happened adjacent to the Lovett Stadium during a scrimage football game. The sole gunman...
Ga. 2-year-old shot during 1-year-old brother’s murder could lose use of her arm forever
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A Georgia family is desperate to find out who is responsible for shooting a pair of toddlers, leaving one dead and severely injuring the other. Marcus Ball Jr., 1, and his 2-year-old sister were shot last month at the Lakeview Apartments in Fort Valley, Georgia.
41nbc.com
Johnson County deputies investigating shooting during Friday night football game
WRIGHTSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person was apprehended after shots were fired near Johnson County High School during a football game Friday night. That’s according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, which said shots were fired on Hershel Walker Boulevard “adjacent to the football field area” and that deputies “immediately responded and apprehended the individual.”
41nbc.com
2 teens arrested in deadly Macon car wash shooting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrests two teens in connection to a June deadly shooting. Deputies arrested a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old in connection with the death investigation of 59-year-old Freddie Crowell. Investigators say on June 14, 2022, Crowell was shot at the Supa Suds car wash located at 590 PioNono Avenue. Crowell later died at Atrium Health Navicent, the morning of July 13, 2022.
WJCL
Shots fired at Georgia high school football game, no one injured
WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. — Friday night there was a shooting at Johnson County High School in Wrightsville. According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, it happened on Herschel Walker Boulevard, adjacent to the football field area. Video credit: Johnson County High School. According to investigators, shots were fired towards the...
chattanoogacw.com
Georgia 4-year-old murdered, mother charged: Were warning signs missed?
VIENNA, Ga. — It's a story no one wants to talk about out loud but behind closed doors, many ask themselves: How could this happen?. After a 4-year-old was killed and the person meant to nurture him was charged with the crime, WGXA asked that question. First reported missing...
Georgia 1-year-old dead, 2-year-old sister fighting for her life after being shot
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A set of Georgia siblings became the victims of a senseless crime after both were shot Wednesday night. Fort Valley police say they responded to a shots fired call at the Lakeview Apartments at 10:45 p.m. Officers say they found two children who had been...
wgxa.tv
Family of slain toddler and their attorneys make a plea to end violent crime
FORT VALLEY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Marcus Ball, Jr. would be celebrating his second birthday next weekend but he lost his life to a stray bullet from a shooting that happened outside his home at Lakeview Apartments last month. His 2-year-old sister was also struck, potentially leaving her without the use of her arm for the rest of her life, according to Attorney Chris Stewart.
WALB 10
1 dead in Berrien Co. drowning
ALAPHA, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead after a reported drowning incident that happened Friday, according to Berrien County Sheriff’s Office. Around 7 p.m., deputies said four men were swimming at the 135 bridge, a popular swim spot on the Alapaha River. One man fell into a hole,...
Man wanted for firing multiple shots at an FBI agent in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. — A $25,000 reward is being offered by the FBI for information leading to the arrest of Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown. Brown is wanted for allegedly firing multiple rounds at an FBI agent in Columbus, Georgia, on July 28, 2022. On Aug. 1, 2022, a federal arrest...
fox5atlanta.com
2 teens charged with murder of Central Georgia man
MACON, Ga. - Two teens have been charged in connection to the deadly shooting of a 59-year-old man at a Central Georgia car wash in June. The two teens, 15 and 16, were booked into the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center this week, charged with felony murder. It happened at...
'Just a little country church': Dublin church celebrates 215 year anniversary
DUBLIN, Ga. — One Central Georgia church is celebrating their history that goes back nearly two centuries. Poplar Springs North Baptist Church in Dublin held its first service back in 1807, 5 years before the city was even founded. 13WMAZ's Conner Hendricks was out in Dublin today for the...
41nbc.com
Bibb deputies: Man dies after being shot during attempted armed robbery in Walmart parking lot
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after being shot during an attempted armed robbery in a Walmart parking lot Friday night. That’s according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, which said the incident happened at the Harrison Road store just before 8:30. Witnesses...
WANTED: FBI offering $25,000 reward for information on Macon resident accused of shooting FBI Agent
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of Joshuia Johnathan Luke Brown. Brown is wanted for allegedly firing several rounds at an FBI agent in Columbus, Georgia, on July 28. According to a press release from FBI Atlanta, on Monday, Aug. 1., the United […]
Warner Robins man charged with murder in shooting death of former Northside football player
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A 21-year-old Warner Robins man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of former Northside football player Jontel Williams, according to a post from the Warner Robins Police Department. Williams was shot and killed on Thomas Boulevard in Warner Robins on June 26...
Eleven indicted for crimes including illegal firearms possession in Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation
A number of individuals are facing federal charges, including illegal possession of firearms, as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods.
'Not a threat, I love everyone': Aspiring scare artist haunts Macon Walmart parking lot
MACON, Ga. — Imagine this: you're in the Walmart checkout line, you turn around and see a man dressed as a scary clown behind you. They happened to a few people this week at the Walmart on Gray Highway in Macon. Several people posted on a Facebook thread saying the man scared them in the parking lot, running between cars, and even up the aisles inside.
Bonaire homeowners say Robins Air Force Base F-15 damaged homes
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Several people in Houston County say a Robins Air Force flyover damaged their homes. On Wednesday, a Robins Air Force Base F-15 Eagle performed a flyover at The Southeast Region Little League World Series Baseball Tournament. Afterward, several Houston County homeowners took to Facebook showing...
valdostatoday.com
Three men arrested in Georgia shooting incident
EAST DUBLIN – Three men were arrested and charged for a shooting incident that occurred after an altercation in East Dublin, GA. The GBI has arrested Brian Williams, age 42, of Dublin, Lee Voneric Mack, age 46, of East Dublin, and Leroy Mack Jr., age 47, of Dublin and charged them with one count of aggravated assault, after a shooting incident in East Dublin, GA. Williams and Mack were arrested on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, and Mack Jr. was arrested on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
CBS 46
Georgia residents say Air Force flyover damaged their homes
(AP) - Some Georgia homeowners say an Air Force flyover of a youth baseball tournament physically damaged their homes. An F-15 Eagle from Robins Air Force Base flew over a Little League baseball tournament in Warner Robins on Wednesday. Alisha Brown of Bonaire says the plane made an unusually loud, sharp noise. She says she’s hiring a roof inspector after a vinyl ceiling on her porch bulged. Several other Bonaire homeowners sent pictures showing what they say is damage. Robins Air Force Base spokesperson Roland Leach says the flight was at an approved altitude above 1,000 feet and didn’t produce a sonic boom. The Air Force says people can file complaints seeking damages.
