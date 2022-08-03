MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Members of city governments small and large gathered in Morgantown last week for the West Virginia Municipal League’s 53rd annual conference. The conference moves around the state each year, with it last being held in Wheeling, Executive Director Travis Blosser said. That’s to allow everyone a chance to attend a conference reasonably close to them. Almost 400 people attended 2022’s conference at the Marriott Waterfront.

