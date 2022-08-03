ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

WVNews

Cacapon trails to bring economic benefit to West Virginia

MORGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WV News) — A year after the completion of $25 million in renovation at Cacapon Resort State Park lodge, the park was awarded $2.8 million to improve mountain biking infrastructure. The American Rescue Plan Act money will go towards completion of the bike trail system at...
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
WVNews

West Virginia Municipal League annual conference in full swing

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Members of city governments small and large gathered in Morgantown last week for the West Virginia Municipal League’s 53rd annual conference. The conference moves around the state each year, with it last being held in Wheeling, Executive Director Travis Blosser said. That’s to allow everyone a chance to attend a conference reasonably close to them. Almost 400 people attended 2022’s conference at the Marriott Waterfront.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

West Virginia Legislature special session ends in stalemate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Legislature’s third special session of the year was supposed to last one day and focus on one issue. Gov. Jim Justice called lawmakers to Charleston to consider his proposal to reduce the state’s personal income tax by 10%, but added consideration of the state’s abortion laws moments after the session got underway.
POLITICS
State
West Virginia State
WVNews

This Week in West Virginia History

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Aug. 7, 1864: In what became known as the Battle of Moorefield, Union troops under Gen. William W. Averell attacked the...
POLITICS
WVNews

Former coal town comes together in face of Kentucky floods

FLEMING-NEON, Ky. (AP) — Barely a week after floodwaters swept downtown and left a foot of mud and twisted, gutted buildings along Main Street, an incongruous sight appeared: A flashing sign declaring JR’s Barber Shop “OPEN.”. As National Guard troops patrolled outside and volunteers on backhoes mounded...
FLEMING-NEON, KY
WVNews

West Virginia schools focused on bouncing back in 2022-2023 school year

After over two school years marred in some way by the effects of the worldwide pandemic, schools across West Virginia are looking forward to a fresh start as the 2022-23 school year approaches. Notably, school will be starting without widespread COVID protocols in place, which officials hope can usher in...
EDUCATION
WVNews

Almost Heaven: Home of many iconic, scenic views

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia is blessed with abundant natural beauty statewide, offering countless scenic views. Among its 35 state parks, nine state forests, six sites in the National Park system and more, West Virginia has no shortage of picturesque landscapes.
CLARKSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#W Va#General Health#Wv News
WVNews

Not so fast: California's last nuke plant might run longer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An aggressive push toward renewable energy has run headlong into anxiety over keeping the lights on in California, where the largest utility is considering whether to try to extend the lifespan of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant. California is the birthplace of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WVNews

In wake of floods, typical barbs at Kentucky political event

FANCY FARM, Ky. (AP) — While Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear was consoling families displaced by historic flooding in the mountains of eastern Kentucky, Republicans at the state’s premier political event on the other side of the state were campaigning to oust him from office in 2023. GOP candidates...
KENTUCKY STATE
Health
Politics
Public Health
Coronavirus

