Read on www.wvnews.com
Related
WVNews
West Virginia Elks sets annual mid-year conference for next weekend in Bridgeport, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Elks Association will hold its annual mid-year conference Friday and Saturday at the Bridgeport Conference Center. The Elks Association will award $90,000 worth of scholarships to West Virginia high school seniors during the event, plus name the association's Teenager of the Year.
WVNews
Cacapon trails to bring economic benefit to West Virginia
MORGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WV News) — A year after the completion of $25 million in renovation at Cacapon Resort State Park lodge, the park was awarded $2.8 million to improve mountain biking infrastructure. The American Rescue Plan Act money will go towards completion of the bike trail system at...
WVNews
West Virginia Municipal League annual conference in full swing
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Members of city governments small and large gathered in Morgantown last week for the West Virginia Municipal League’s 53rd annual conference. The conference moves around the state each year, with it last being held in Wheeling, Executive Director Travis Blosser said. That’s to allow everyone a chance to attend a conference reasonably close to them. Almost 400 people attended 2022’s conference at the Marriott Waterfront.
WVNews
West Virginia Legislature special session ends in stalemate
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Legislature’s third special session of the year was supposed to last one day and focus on one issue. Gov. Jim Justice called lawmakers to Charleston to consider his proposal to reduce the state’s personal income tax by 10%, but added consideration of the state’s abortion laws moments after the session got underway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
This Week in West Virginia History
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Aug. 7, 1864: In what became known as the Battle of Moorefield, Union troops under Gen. William W. Averell attacked the...
WVNews
Former coal town comes together in face of Kentucky floods
FLEMING-NEON, Ky. (AP) — Barely a week after floodwaters swept downtown and left a foot of mud and twisted, gutted buildings along Main Street, an incongruous sight appeared: A flashing sign declaring JR’s Barber Shop “OPEN.”. As National Guard troops patrolled outside and volunteers on backhoes mounded...
WVNews
West Virginia schools focused on bouncing back in 2022-2023 school year
After over two school years marred in some way by the effects of the worldwide pandemic, schools across West Virginia are looking forward to a fresh start as the 2022-23 school year approaches. Notably, school will be starting without widespread COVID protocols in place, which officials hope can usher in...
WVNews
Almost Heaven: Home of many iconic, scenic views
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia is blessed with abundant natural beauty statewide, offering countless scenic views. Among its 35 state parks, nine state forests, six sites in the National Park system and more, West Virginia has no shortage of picturesque landscapes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Business owners looking forward to return of festivals in North Central West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — With the majority of festivals in the area either being canceled or watered down in some way for the past couple years, business owners in the area are only too happy to open their doors to festival crowds. Retail businesses and hotels typically receive...
WVNews
Not so fast: California's last nuke plant might run longer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An aggressive push toward renewable energy has run headlong into anxiety over keeping the lights on in California, where the largest utility is considering whether to try to extend the lifespan of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant. California is the birthplace of...
WVNews
In wake of floods, typical barbs at Kentucky political event
FANCY FARM, Ky. (AP) — While Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear was consoling families displaced by historic flooding in the mountains of eastern Kentucky, Republicans at the state’s premier political event on the other side of the state were campaigning to oust him from office in 2023. GOP candidates...
WVNews
West Virginia Chamber to host 86th Annual Meeting & Business Summit
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS (WV News) — A host of West Virginia business leaders, elected officials and experts are scheduled to share their insights during the 86th West Virginia Chamber of Commerce annual Member Meeting and Business Summit at The Greenbrier. From Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, while enjoying a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
Rank One Computing aims to expand AI, facial recognition software throughout West Virginia, United States
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Hoping to expand the United States’ use of domestic artificial intelligence technology, Rank One Computing (ROC) has set up its East Coast headquarters in West Virginia, where officials hope to find more customers for the company’s facial recognition software, as well. Stationed...
WVNews
Dems look ahead to Barnes in fall race against Ron Johnson
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes grew up in Milwaukee with a mom who was a public school teacher and a father who worked in a factory — both union members, an important credential in a state where the labor movement is still a force. At...
Comments / 0