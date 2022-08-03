Additional women accuse Kearney psychiatrist of sexual assault

Read on kearneyhub.com
Gibbon man arrested after pursuit, standoff in Omaha
OMAHA — A Gibbon man was arrested following a high-speed pursuit and standoff Friday on Interstate 80 in Omaha. Quentin Rockefeller, 26, of Gibbon has been charged in Douglas County Court for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, no driver’s license, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and traffic violations.
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (27) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Elks giving kids helmets to correct cranial deformities
KEARNEY — Members attending the Nebraska Elks Association annual fall conference in Kearney this weekend will be able to watch how cranial helmets are made. Providing the helmets to children with skull deformities is one of the newest projects for the Nebraska Elks. The group’s fall conference covers a...
No reunion for nurses: Retired Kearney nurse eager to see The Wall That Heals
KEARNEY — Pat Skiles has seen the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington D.C. She can’t wait to see The Wall That Heals, a traveling replica of the wall that will be at Patriot Park 8 a.m. Thursday through 2 p.m. Aug. 14. Like 90% of the 8,000...
Nebraska’s rural health care crisis
KEARNEY — Nebraska’s battle against its critical shortage of rural health care professionals will likely center in Kearney. Next week the University of Nebraska Board of Regents will be asked to approve a broad training program so the University of Nebraska Medical Center can begin turning out physicians, pharmacists and more nurses at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Vietnam cost Kearney man him his legs, but not his spirit
KEARNEY — "Diddley" Bertrand lost both legs when he fought in Vietnam 53 years ago, but he is neither resentful nor bitter. “I made it back home. I learned real quick that cards are dealt when you’re born and that’s what you live with. I smile and I look around. I wouldn’t trade places with anyone,” he said.
Nebraska Prairie Museum accepting photos of sod houses
HOLDREGE — The Nebraska Prairie Museum in Holdrege is in pursuit of photos of sod houses. The museum is the home of the National Sod House Society and has accumulated many sod house scrapbooks. The Don O. Lindgren Genealogy Library volunteer, Mike Hartzog, is working to preserve the vital piece of Nebraska history. He is organizing the scrapbooks, photos and information by Nebraska county location.
NU will seek 3% increase in state appropriations over next biennium
The University of Nebraska will ask state lawmakers for 3% more in state appropriations in each of the next two years. The biennial budget request, which will go before the NU Board of Regents on Aug. 11, would cover the years of 2023-24 and 2024-25. If approved by the Legislature...
Kearney announces season changes for pools, marinas, programs
KEARNEY — Fall is approaching, and the city of Kearney’s Park and Recreation Department has issued several announcements regarding the end of the season for the city’s various aquatics facilities and programs. Swimming pools: Centennial Pool’s last day will be Tuesday. Harmon Pool will begin back-to-school hours...
Little League season ends with loss to Kansans
INDIANAPOLIS — The bats never came to life for the Kearney Little League. With a 7-0 loss to Pittsburg, Kansas, Saturday afternoon, Kearney's competition in the Midwest Regional tournament in Indianapolis came to an end. Pittsburg's Gabe Brown pitched a complete-game no-hitter striking out eight. He walked one while...
