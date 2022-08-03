ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Interactive dinosaur exhibit coming to Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Farm Show Complex and Expo Center will be turning into a jurassic adventure very soon!. Dinosaur Adventure is to be held at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. Guests will have an opportunity to travel back 65 million years to experience what it was like back in the age of the dinosaurs.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Local group holds back-to-school event in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Many kids will be heading back to classes in just a few weeks,. All You Can Inc. is one of many local groups making sure they will be prepared. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.
HARRISBURG, PA
WETM 18 News

Hershey’s Chocolate World attraction closing next month

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A beloved film and a Chocolate World staple is closing on Labor Day to make room for a new experience for the attraction’s 50th anniversary. According to a release, the 4D Chocolate Movie will be closing on Labor Day to make room for a bigger experience in 2023. There is no […]
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

HACC Harrisburg to celebrate ‘India Day’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Midstate is celebrating the cultures of India on August 6 when HACC’s Harrisburg campus is hosting “India Day” from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be live music, dancing, and food. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with...
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hershey, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
PennLive.com

New restaurant; free ice cream; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Friday, August 5, 2022. High: 86; Low: 73. Most sunny, thunderstorms possible today & all weekend. Clergy abuse settlement: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg said it has reached an agreement to settle any still-pending historic child sex abuse claims lodged against its priests or other church personnel.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

India Day returns after two-year hiatus in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After two years off, India day has returned! The community fair is organized by Asian-Indian Americans of Central Pennsylvania. It is a celebration of Indian culture and community. The event was held on the campus of HACC. There was plenty of food, games, and other entertainment.
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate#Hersheypark Halloween#Giant Center#Rsvp
FOX 43

The Falmouth Goat Races return to Lancaster County

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — The Falmouth Goat Races are returning to Lancaster County!. On Saturday, Sep. 24 at Governor Stable Park, located on 101 Governor Stable Road in Elizabethtown, the long-running event will occur. Since 1978, the annual Running of the Goats has been held on the last Saturday of...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York’s First Friday features ‘Baby Rave’ event

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York’s monthly First Friday event is featuring a “Baby Rave” on August 5 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., hosted by the Appell Center for the Performing Arts. The event is located at 26 West Philadelphia Street in York; Attendees should enter through the studio entrance on W. Philadelphia street.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Mid State Dental to host free Harrisburg dental clinic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doctors Grater, Williams, and Sandusky from Mid State Dental and Doctor Pepper from OMSI are bringing their annual free dental day to Harrisburg for its 34th year. The clinic will take place on Friday, September 23 at Mid State Dental, located at 4129 Locust Lane in Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Fat Daddy's closes permanently, auctions off everything

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The proprietors of Fat Daddy's, a York County nightclub known for its shark head on the wall and cornhole tournaments, announced on Friday that the establishment has permanently closed. PCI Auction Group, located in Manheim, is auctioning off everything inside the building, according to the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Halloween
abc27.com

Lancaster senior complex close to completion

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A senior living complex in Lancaster is one step closer to completion. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Landis Place on King is a seven-story, 114,000-square-foot building on King Street. The 79-unit...
LANCASTER, PA
Travel Maven

This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
MANHEIM, PA
abc27.com

Midstate Markers: Lemoyne Susquehannock Village

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) — At Memorial Park in Lemoyne, one of the state’s newest historical markers marks an old native American settlement-one which might never have been uncovered if a railroad hadn’t wanted to lay some new track. In the early 2000s, Norfolk Southern Railway wanted to...
LEMOYNE, PA
WTAJ

300-year-old Pennsylvania home for sale

The "Tobias Bickel House" was built in 1720. It was moved to its current location in Myerstown, Lebanon County, and refurbished in 1981. And now, more than 300 years from when it was built, it's up for sale.
MYERSTOWN, PA
beckersasc.com

$100M Pennsylvania project to include 3-story medical office building

A $100 million project in Lancaster, Pa., will include a three-story medical office building, Lancaster Online reported Aug. 4. Lancaster General Health, part of Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine, and developer Hankin Group will develop the medical office building through a partnership. The project also includes a four-story apartment building, a five-story...
LANCASTER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy