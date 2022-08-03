Read on www.abc27.com
Interactive dinosaur exhibit coming to Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Farm Show Complex and Expo Center will be turning into a jurassic adventure very soon!. Dinosaur Adventure is to be held at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. Guests will have an opportunity to travel back 65 million years to experience what it was like back in the age of the dinosaurs.
Local group holds back-to-school event in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Many kids will be heading back to classes in just a few weeks,. All You Can Inc. is one of many local groups making sure they will be prepared. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.
Hershey’s Chocolate World attraction closing next month
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A beloved film and a Chocolate World staple is closing on Labor Day to make room for a new experience for the attraction’s 50th anniversary. According to a release, the 4D Chocolate Movie will be closing on Labor Day to make room for a bigger experience in 2023. There is no […]
New restaurant; free ice cream; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, August 5, 2022. High: 86; Low: 73. Most sunny, thunderstorms possible today & all weekend. Clergy abuse settlement: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg said it has reached an agreement to settle any still-pending historic child sex abuse claims lodged against its priests or other church personnel.
India Day returns after two-year hiatus in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After two years off, India day has returned! The community fair is organized by Asian-Indian Americans of Central Pennsylvania. It is a celebration of Indian culture and community. The event was held on the campus of HACC. There was plenty of food, games, and other entertainment.
Rained-out ice cream social still results in $10,000 donation
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A free frozen treat on the hottest day of the week, a chance to socialize with your community and give to charity - that will make you scream for ice cream. The 10,000 Scoop Challenge came to Harrisburg on Thursday, Aug. 4 to raise money for...
Removal of massive Harrisburg tree complete
After a four-day ordeal, a massive tree in Midtown Harrisburg is now gone.
The Falmouth Goat Races return to Lancaster County
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — The Falmouth Goat Races are returning to Lancaster County!. On Saturday, Sep. 24 at Governor Stable Park, located on 101 Governor Stable Road in Elizabethtown, the long-running event will occur. Since 1978, the annual Running of the Goats has been held on the last Saturday of...
York’s First Friday features ‘Baby Rave’ event
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York’s monthly First Friday event is featuring a “Baby Rave” on August 5 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., hosted by the Appell Center for the Performing Arts. The event is located at 26 West Philadelphia Street in York; Attendees should enter through the studio entrance on W. Philadelphia street.
Mid State Dental to host free Harrisburg dental clinic
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doctors Grater, Williams, and Sandusky from Mid State Dental and Doctor Pepper from OMSI are bringing their annual free dental day to Harrisburg for its 34th year. The clinic will take place on Friday, September 23 at Mid State Dental, located at 4129 Locust Lane in Harrisburg.
Fat Daddy's closes permanently, auctions off everything
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The proprietors of Fat Daddy's, a York County nightclub known for its shark head on the wall and cornhole tournaments, announced on Friday that the establishment has permanently closed. PCI Auction Group, located in Manheim, is auctioning off everything inside the building, according to the...
Lancaster senior complex close to completion
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A senior living complex in Lancaster is one step closer to completion. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Landis Place on King is a seven-story, 114,000-square-foot building on King Street. The 79-unit...
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
Own an Island: Susquehanna River islands, rich in history, hit the sales market in Harrisburg
George Clooney has one. Beyoncé has one. And, now, you can have one, too. Actually, you can have two — private islands, that is. An island pair is currently for sale, smack-dab in the middle of the Susquehanna River in Harrisburg. Last week, Independence Island and Bailey’s Island...
Is the Bon-Ton making a comeback?
The retailer, which had corporate offices in York County and Wisconsin, closed its 267 stores in 2018 after filing for bankruptcy.
Where Students Can Receive Free Backpacks and School Supplies in Lancaster, PA
It's that time of the year again. The summer break is coming to an end and parents are starting to get their kiddos ready for school. Several events are hosted throughout Lancaster, PA to help local households make sure the little ones get all they need to start the school year - bright and ready.
Midstate Markers: Lemoyne Susquehannock Village
LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) — At Memorial Park in Lemoyne, one of the state’s newest historical markers marks an old native American settlement-one which might never have been uncovered if a railroad hadn’t wanted to lay some new track. In the early 2000s, Norfolk Southern Railway wanted to...
300-year-old Pennsylvania home for sale
The "Tobias Bickel House" was built in 1720. It was moved to its current location in Myerstown, Lebanon County, and refurbished in 1981. And now, more than 300 years from when it was built, it's up for sale.
$100M Pennsylvania project to include 3-story medical office building
A $100 million project in Lancaster, Pa., will include a three-story medical office building, Lancaster Online reported Aug. 4. Lancaster General Health, part of Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine, and developer Hankin Group will develop the medical office building through a partnership. The project also includes a four-story apartment building, a five-story...
