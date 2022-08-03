The Downtown Jonesboro BBQ & Music Festival announces plans for 2022 event

Read on neareport.com
WBU Named NAIA Champions of Character Five-Star Gold Institution
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. – Williams Baptist University has been named a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Champions of Character Five-Star institution, as announced by the national office. The award covers the 2021-22 school year. Williams placed among 67 other institutions earning Gold status, and was one of just...
A-State Summer Commencement Ceremony is Set for Friday, Aug. 12, at FNB Arena
JONESBORO — Arkansas State University will conduct its 2022 Summer Commencement at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, in First National Bank Arena. Dr. Alan Utter, provost and executive vice chancellor for Academic Affairs and Research, will confer degrees upon graduates from eight colleges, including Agriculture, Neil Griffin College of Business, Education and Behavioral Science, Engineering and Computer Science, Liberal Arts and Communication, Nursing and Health Professions, Sciences and Mathematics, and University College. Graduates will receive doctoral, specialist, master, bachelor and associate degrees.
New Highway 367 White River bridge at Newport opens
After numerous delays, a highway construction project at Newport is now complete, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT). The new Highway 367 bridge over the White River at Newport opened to traffic on Friday morning. The bridge replaces the town’s old steel truss “Blue Bridge,” which has been...
GR8 JOB: U.S. Army honors Newport native
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We want to send a GR8 job to one Newport native serving in Germany. The U.S. Army recently awarded Staff Sergeant and Human Resources Specialist Eric Lee with the Frederick E. Vollrath Human Resources Award for Excellence. Lee, who is stationed in Kaiserslautern, said in order...
Bear sighting “not unusual”, state official says
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A bear sighting in Sharp County caught the attention of many residents on Wednesday, Aug. 3, when it climbed a tree in a well-populated area. Mike Gray owns the property in Highland where the curious bear made a scene. He said it was one of the...
Jonesboro fire crews put out grill fire
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Fire crews responded to a Saturday grill fire. According to Jonesboro E-911 Dispatch, fire crews were dispatched to a house in the 2100-block on North Patrick Street for a reported house fire. Region 8 News reporter Jace Passmore went to the scene, where fire crews...
Stuff the Bus helps struggling families
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With school approaching for many kids in Northeast Arkansas, it’s more important than ever to help those in need. Nicole reads to her daughter, Noemia. Their full names are not being used for privacy. The mother and daughter have been through much these last few...
Arkansas woman wins $2 million in Mega Millions drawing
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Ahead of the historic $1.337 billion dollar jackpot on Friday, many Americans flocked to purchase a lottery ticket with hopes to have a chance at the winnings. Although the winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Illinois, a total of 81, 281 Arkansans won prizes...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Concrete barrier added to popular intersection
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – If your daily commute goes through the intersection of Stallings Lane and South Caraway Road, there’s a new change to be aware of. A permanent median barrier has been added to the intersection after several crashes forced the Jonesboro Police Department to close a section of the road.
GR8 Job: Marked Tree boy takes steps to help others
MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - When it comes to helping his neighbors, one Region 8 boy is a step above the rest. In a social media post on Thursday, the Marked Tree School District commended one of its students for helping others. “Every day, Ayden gets up from his seat,...
Heavy rain floods Brookland
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An hour-long thunderstorm dumped more than three inches of rain on Brookland, flooding streets and many residents’ yards. Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan said 3.16 inches of rain fell on the town within an hour Friday, Aug. 5, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Flash Flood Warning for Craighead County until 4:30 p.m.
Popular intersection to add new traffic light
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A trip through Brookland is going to have one extra stop soon. Following a string of crashes on Highway 49, the Arkansas Department of Transportation will be adding a traffic light. The light will go at the intersection of Highway 49 and County Road 762, also...
Deadly Crash On Highway 65 North Of Branson
(KTTS News) — A woman from Arkansas is dead after an early morning crash on Highway 65 north of Branson. The Highway Patrol says Carla McSpadden, 50, from Bradford, Arkansas was going the wrong way when her SUV hit another SUV head-on. The driver of the other vehicle, 42-year-old...
Gary B. looks at recent sheriff’s department reports: public intox, fleeing, and a full moon
White River Now’s Gary Bridgman takes a look at recent incident reports from the Independence County Sheriff’s Department. An Independence County man was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with felony fleeing after authorities say he allegedly drove at a high rate of speed and with no regard to others on the roadway at least three times.
Police: Stabbing victim shows up at Jonesboro hospital
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police launched an investigation Wednesday night after someone showed up at a local hospital with multiple stab wounds. Around 10 p.m. Aug. 3, the victim went to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, 4800 E. Johnson, seeking help. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department,...
Storage unit raid finds thousands of dollars worth of stolen items
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After a year and a half, the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department took a major step forward in ending one of the largest burglary rings in this area. Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said in Monday’s raid of a storage unit off East Johnson they recovered...
Police chief on leave after gun sold to pawn shop
HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) – The Hoxie police chief is on paid leave after the city attorney said a police department gun was sold to a Lawrence County pawn shop. Nancy Hall told Region 8 News her office received a tip on Monday that Chief Glen Smith sold a department gun to a pawn shop and immediately began investigating. Chief Smith was placed on leave Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Suspect identified after being taken into custody after standoff at West Memphis hotel
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The U.S. Marshals have a suspect in custody after a brief standoff in a hotel in West Memphis, Ark., according to an official with the City of West Memphis. The suspect, 44-year-old Daniel Seth Roberts, was barricaded inside the Econo Lodge on S. Service Road.
Man wanted for suspected murder
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are searching for Keveon Lewis after a suspected murder. Around 3:40 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, officers responded to a call of an injured person in the 700 block of Clark Street in Blytheville. According to a press release, when officers got to the scene, they...
Death of Arkansas officer during training under investigation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The death of a Jonesboro police officer is being investigated after he reportedly had symptoms of "medical distress" before a training drill. Vincent Parks, a patrolman for the Jonesboro Police Department, arrived for training at Camp Robinson to participate in physical training around 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, according to the Arkansas State Police.
