Toys R Us opens again in California including Sacramento locations
(KTXL) — Toys R Us, the beloved children’s toy brand, is officially back inside Macy’s stores with several locations throughout California. According to the Macy’s website, Toy R Us has 30 locations inside its California stores including two in Sacramento at the Arden Fair Mall and the Downtown Commons. Toys R Us inside the Macy’s […]
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Highway 89 remains closed after flooding, July jobs report released, new cruise around the Delta
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
New cruise with stops at Bay Area, Stockton and Sacramento will you cost at least $6,000
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Starting next year, you will be able to cruise through the Delta in luxurious style. American Cruise Lines has announced its first-ever California cruise through the Delta, which will be launching in February. The cruise, on a ship called American Jazz, will be eight days long....
abc10.com
Folsom native identified as 3rd person killed by lightning strike in DC
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The third victim from the lightning strike that happened earlier this week in Washington, D.C. has been identified by his family and employer as a man from California. Brooks Lambertson, a 29-year-old Folsom native and a vice president for City National Bank in charge of...
Some Sacramento families seek help with essentials for the first time as inflation soars
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With the cost of everyday necessities like groceries, fuel, utilities and more rising, some are seeking out community resources to help them fill the gap for the first time. Mayra Romero, 29, recently lost her job with the Girl Scouts of Northern California. The news came...
American Cruise Lines to offer cruises through the Californian Delta
American Cruise Lines have announced their first California cruise through the California Delta, exploring San Francisco, Napa Valley and the San Joaquin Valley.
parentherald.com
Outrage in Sacramento as Family Claims Black Boy Attacked by Police at California State Fair
Black Lives Matter Sacramento and a family alleged that cops "attacked" an 11-year-old Black boy during Kids Day at the California State Fair. Black Lives Matter Sacramento, Greater Sacramento NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People), Elijah Hunter's family, and their attorney gathered at a news conference to demand policy changes at Cal Expo, which hosted the state fair.
Mountain Democrat
Gem Faire to dazzle in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — Gem Faire, America’s Premier Jewelry and Bead Show, returns to Scottish Rite Center Aug. 5-7. Explore the largest selection of fine jewelry, crystals, gemstones, beads, minerals, earth’s treasures and much more. Take advantage of buying direct from the importers and wholesalers. From loose gemstones, raw minerals and millions of bead strands to finished jewelry, fashion accessories, supplies and tools, find them all under one roof. Jewelry repair, cleaning and ring sizing services are available while visitors shop.
Fire burns multiple units in a Rancho Cordova apartment complex
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to a multi-alarm apartment fire in Rancho Cordova early Sunday morning. According to a tweet from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, eight units in the apartment complex were damaged while three were destroyed. 11 people are currently displaced due to the fire, and one is […]
rosevilletoday.com
Senior Resource Fair in Roseville August 11th at Maidu Community Center
Roseville, Calif. – On Aug. 11, Placer County residents will be able to attend a “one-stop-shop” for senior resources at Placer PROTECT’s annual senior resource fair. The resource fair is being held at the Maidu Community Center in Roseville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free...
Round1 to open at Roseville Galleria
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Round1 Bowling & Amusement opens Saturday at the Westfield Galleria in Roseville. At Round1, visitors can expect to find bowling, arcade games, billiards, karaoke, and other activities in an indoor facility complex. "We're excited to be a part of the largest city in Placer County and...
KCRA.com
Grand opening: Dave's Hot Chicken opens Sacramento location
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Los Angeles-based restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken is opening its first Sacramento location, fueling the hot chicken trend in the area. “It’s exciting. It brings a lot of opportunity to the Sacramento market. We hired about 70 people all from this area,” said Martha Olmos, operating manager for the new location.
KCRA.com
Couple donates new trailer to center for Sacramento adults with disabilities, after van and trailer were stolen
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In late July,KCRA 3 told you about a van and trailer that were stolen from the A. Warren McClaskey Adult Center in Sacramento. The Sacramento City Unified School District campus provides classes and resources for adult students with disabilities. The stolen items are critical for the...
Thunder Valley Casino Resort announces winner of million-dollar jackpot
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — There was a lucky winner of a $1.5 million jackpot at Thunder Valley Casino Resort on Friday. The casino announced Roberto Arcueno as the winner of the million-dollar jackpot worth $1,538,738.97. Arcueno hit the massive jackpot on the Dancing Drums Explosion slot machine, which has a credit entry of one cent. […]
KCRA.com
Ice Cube to headline Golden 1 Center's V101 Throwback Holiday Jam. Here's who else is playing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The holidays are months away but we already know who is headlining this year's V101's Throwback Holiday Jam. California rapper Ice Cube is among several other hip-hop artists coming to Sacramento this winter. The annual concert is happening on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Golden 1...
Sacramento roads open after explosion near Light Rail
SACRAMENTO -- Police are on scene investigating an explosion inside a vehicle near the Roseville Road Light Rail station in North Sacramento.Around 1 p.m., Sacramento Police officers responded to the area near Roseville Road and Connie Drive regarding a medical aid call where they reportedly found an adult male with significant non-life-threatening injuries. They also located evidence of an explosion in a related vehicle.The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital, as was the female passenger in the same vehicle.It appears the explosion was caused by an accidental detonation of an illegal firework or similar device, according to police.Roseville Road between Tri Cities Road and Connie Drive was closed but has since opened back up.
Explosion in vehicle forces road closures in North Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Road closures are in effect in North Sacramento, as officers investigate an explosion inside a vehicle, according to the Sacramento Police Department. At 2:01 p.m. Saturday, the department tweeted that road closures are along Roseville Road between Connie Drive and Tri Stations Road. According to the police, officers believe the explosion […]
KCRA.com
Crews extinguish junkyard fire in Rio Linda area of Sacramento County
RIO LINDA, Calif. — Crews extinguished a junkyard fire Friday evening that caused a massive plume of black smoke in the Rio Linda area of Sacramento County that could be seen for miles. LiveCopter 3 aerials showed smoke pouring of a burning pile of vehicles in the 6800 block...
2 People Killed 1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
An incident was reported to the California Highway Patrol after a motor vehicle crash on Monday. The crash happened near the Capital City Freeway in the Ben Ali neighbourhood. The crash killed 2 individuals and one is critically injured.
SFist
Vacaville Woman Charged With Setting 10 Los Altos Wildfires In One Day
It was a busy Saturday for the Santa Clara County Fire Department, the local Cal Fire Unit, and the Foothill-De Anza Community College Police Department, as they battled 10 fires — all allegedly set by the same person. It was at 1:13 p.m. this past Saturday afternoon when the...
