Watch Panda Bear and Sonic Boom’s Video for New Song “Edge of the Edge”

Elio’s Inferno
Elio introduced herself in 2020 with a dreamy, surprisingly depressing bedroom pop song. “I just want my friends online to be around me when I die,” the 23-year-old artist sang in an airy upper register on “My Friends Online,” about hanging out in public while anxiety-ridden over virtual relationships. The song quickly tapped into generational internet ennui while simultaneously revealing the singer’s pop star ambitions. Elio’s studied songwriting and self-production come from an adolescence playing in a shoegaze band and listening to artists ranging from Ariana Grande to Mazzy Star, leading to a genre fusion that lends her sugary songs some alt-rock nerve. “My Friends Online” eventually earned her cosigns from phenoms like Troye Sivan and Charli XCX, the latter of whom joined her team as a creative consultant to provide the Toronto-based singer with a sounding board for new music. The management choice paid off: Elio’s stickiest songs, like last year’s irrepressible “Charger,” now amplify her relatable themes with Charli-lite hooks. But it’s Elio’s cool delivery, swerving from a conversational lilt to a bratty shout, that makes her music appealing in its own right.
Maxo Shares Pink Siifu-Featuring, Madlib-Produced New Song “48”: Listen
Maxo has shared the video for a new song “48.” The track features Pink Siifu and is produced by Madlib. It’s the first solo release from Maxo since the 2019 debut album Lil Big Man. It’s also the first taste of the upcoming album Even God Has a Sense of Humor, which is out “soon” via Def Jam. Watch the Vincent Haycock-directed video for “48” below.
The Killers Share New Song “Boy”: Listen
The Killers have released their new song “Boy.” According to the band, the song predates the 2021 record Pressure Machine and helped inspired the material on that album. The Killers debuted the track at July’s Mad Cool Festival in Madrid. The song is produced by the Killers, Stuart Price, and Shawn Everett. Listen to “Boy” below.
Whitmer Thomas Announces Tour and New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Rigamarole”: Watch
Whitmer Thomas has announced his new album, The Older I Get the Funnier I Was, with a new video for the lead single “Rigamarole.” The album is due out October 21 via Hardly Art. “Rigamarole” features Jay Som’s Melina Duterte (who also produced the album), Al Menne of Great Grandpa, Christian Lee Hutson, and Harrison Whitford, who plays guitar in Phoebe Bridgers’ touring band. Below, check out the video for “Rigamarole,” as well as Thomas’ upcoming tour dates with Al Menne.
Infinite Window
Kuedo’s decade-plus as dubstep’s most devoted Vangelis fan paid off when the English producer was hired, along with Flying Lotus, to soundtrack the anime short Blade Runner: Black Out 2022 in 2017. It’s tantalizing to wonder what he might have done for the actual sequel to 1982’s Blade Runner, 2017’s Denis Villeneuve-directed Blade Runner 2049. Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch’s score did the job it was supposed to do, but what might the movie have sounded like if Villeneuve and collaborators had tapped the wealth of contemporary electronic artists capable of summoning the mood of the original’s rain-soaked robo-jazz dirges?
Mr. Muthafuckin’ eXquire’s “The Last Huzzah!” Remix With Danny Brown, El-P, Das Racist, Despot Is Finally Streaming
More than a decade after it was released, Mr. Muthafuckin’ eXquire’s classic “The Last Huzzah!” remix has been added to streaming services. It boasts features from Danny Brown, El-P, Das Racist, and Despot and comes with a pretty iconic music video. The updated take on his Lost in Translation song was named Best New Track in 2011. Revisit it below.
Carly Rae Jepsen Shares New Song “Beach House”: Listen
Carly Rae Jepsen has shared a new song. “Beach House” is the latest offering from her forthcoming record The Loneliest Time—out October 21. “Beach House” is produced by Alex Hope and co-written by Jepsen, Hope and Nate Cyphert. Jepsen previously released “Western Wind, which was produced by Rostam Batmanglij.” Watch the lyric video for “Beach House” below.
Lil Durk Injured in Stage Pyrotechnic Incident at Lollapalooza 2022
During his performance at Lollapalooza 2022 in Chicago’s Grant Park yesterday (July 30), Lil Durk was injured when it appeared that stage pyrotechnics exploded right in front of him. Durk shared a photo of himself on Instagram showing that his eye was bandaged. Right after Durk walks into the explosion, he abruptly stops rapping and uses his shirt to try to wipe his eyes. “Whoa,” his DJ can be heard saying. “You alright bro?”
Ela Minus and DJ Python Announce New EP, Share Video for New Song: Watch
Ela Minus and DJ Python have announced a collaborative EP. Their new release, ♡ (pronounced “Corazón”), is out September 16 via the Domino imprint Smugglers Way. The duo has shared a new single from the release called “Pájaros en Verano,” which translates to “Birds in Summer.” Find the video for the track below.
John Cale Shares Video for New Song “Night Crawling”: Watch
John Cale has shared the video for a new song called “Night Crawling.” It’s a track written in reference to his time in 1970s New York City with David Bowie. Cale plays the majority of the instruments, with additional drums by Deantoni Parks and backing vocals from Dustin Boyer. Watch the animated video from Mickey Miles below.
“Edge of the Edge”
Like many pandemic-borne projects, Panda Bear and Sonic Boom’s upcoming album Reset mined the past in the face of a seemingly interminable present. While some sought childhood comforts in banana bread recipes, these longtime collaborators—real names Noah Lennox and Pete Kember, respectively—found theirs in the joyful familiarity of favorite records from the 1950s and ’60s. Their sunny new single, “Edge of the Edge,” opens with a looped harmony from Randy & the Rainbows’ 1963 doo-wop hit “Denise.” But its buoyant spirit starts to feel uncanny when the sentimentalism of Lennox’s vocals is disrupted by the jarring buzz of a dial-up internet modem. Its obsolete trill mixes with glittering synths and doo-wop harmonies until this Beach Boys–inspired reverie feels less like a Pacific coast cruise than a bad trip inside a SoCal Radio Shack. As the final chorus concludes in echolalia (“to the edge/of the edge/of the edge”), the cacophony of consumer tech crescendos, buzzing and beeping into silence.
The Mars Volta Announce First Album in a Decade, Share New Song: Listen
It’s official: The Mars Volta have announced their first new album in a decade. The self-titled LP is due September 16. The Mars Volta are also releasing a new song called “Vigil” today to celebrate the news. Check it out below. The Mars Volta is 14 tracks...
Ultra
With a nearly all-synth approach that balanced technological exploration and pop hooks, Depeche Mode built a canon and a fanbase across the world in the 1980s. In their music, personal, political, and emotional angst could sound both catchy and danceable. Even when regularly dealing with assumptions they somehow weren’t making “real” music, they broke through in a big way—and then it all went to hell.
What Shannon Thornton From P-Valley Is Listening To
Shannon Thornton prepared for her role in P-Valley, the Starz dramedy about the lives of dancers at a Mississippi strip club called the Pynk, by getting really into Southern rap—specifically, rap from New Orleans. “I was doing a lot of research, but it was Juvenile and the Hot Boys that made me go crazy,” she says over Zoom. “Now, whenever we want to have a good time in my trailer I put on Juvenile.”
Actress and Mount Kimbie’s Kai Campos Share New Song “AZD Surf”: Listen
Actress and Mount Kimbie’s Kai Campos have teamed up for a new collaborative single. It’s called “AZD Surf” and it’s released today by Ninja Tune. Listen to it below. “AZD Surf” marks the first new music from Actress (aka Darren Cunningham) since the 2020 album...
At Some Point You Stop
After Joyce Manor guitarist Neil Berthier’s father passed away from dementia in 2020, Berthier responded to a plea from friend and fellow musician Petey, packed his bags, and moved from Boston to Los Angeles. These conflicted emotions clouds At Some Point You Stop, Berthier’s latest album as PHONY (and third solo record following the dissolution of Donovan Wolfington, the band he once led). But in the throes of such heartache, Berthier lets his complex emotions guide his most expansive set of songs yet.
Beyoncé Updating Renaissance Track “Heated” After Criticism of Ableist Lyrics
Beyoncé is going to update the Renaissance song “Heated” after facing criticism over lyrics considered ableist. The line in question is “spazzin’ on that ass, spaz on that ass”—a word often used as a slur against those with spastic cerebral palsy. “The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced,” Beyoncé’s representative clarified in a statement. A timeline for when the song will be updated was not given.
The Weeknd Taps Summer Walker for New “Best Friends (Remix)”: Listen
The Weeknd has released a new remix of his Dawn FM track “Best Friends,” now featuring Summer Walker. The Canadian vocalist has been teasing the remix on his official social channels, and he’s also praised Walker’s contributions: He tweeted, “she fucking CRUSHED it,” and also wrote, “she carried.” Listen to the new remix below.
“Ocean” [ft. Tomberlin]
If “Ocean”—the first single from the upcoming Young Jesus record, Shepherd Head—is any indication, John Rossiter is following the upper reaches of his falsetto into novel spheres. In 2020, Welcome to Conceptual Beach grounded Rossiter’s voice in the wail of gospel, the thrum of post-rock. But on “Ocean,” everything is made of air—the drum loop, which imitates a hissing lawn sprinkler; the burbling guitars, which sound like trapped echoes; and the ghostly found sounds that skitter through the composition like small creatures. The track is full of flotsam, but Rossiter’s long-breathed delivery pushes it all forward. Rossiter was purportedly influenced by the death of a close friend during the writing of Shepherd Head, and the lyrics are full of gestures of surrender and acceptance. “God is just the ocean where I’m lost,” he sings, with Tomberlin supplying harmony. At least for the moment, he sounds like someone at peace with the unknowable.
Frankie Cosmos Announce New Album Inner World Peace, Share Video: Watch
Frankie Cosmos have announced the new album Inner World Peace, scheduled for release on October 21 via Sub Pop. The band co-produced the album with Nate Mendelsohn and Katie Von Schleicher at Figure 8 Recording in Brooklyn, New York; Mendelsohn and Von Schleicher also mixed the LP. Below, watch the music video for the new song “One Year Stand.” The visual—directed and edited by Eliza Lu Doyle—stars the band’s Greta Kline and Alex Bailey.
