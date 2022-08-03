Young Jesus Announce New Album, Share Song Featuring Tomberlin: Listen

Read on pitchfork.com
Elio’s Inferno
Elio introduced herself in 2020 with a dreamy, surprisingly depressing bedroom pop song. “I just want my friends online to be around me when I die,” the 23-year-old artist sang in an airy upper register on “My Friends Online,” about hanging out in public while anxiety-ridden over virtual relationships. The song quickly tapped into generational internet ennui while simultaneously revealing the singer’s pop star ambitions. Elio’s studied songwriting and self-production come from an adolescence playing in a shoegaze band and listening to artists ranging from Ariana Grande to Mazzy Star, leading to a genre fusion that lends her sugary songs some alt-rock nerve. “My Friends Online” eventually earned her cosigns from phenoms like Troye Sivan and Charli XCX, the latter of whom joined her team as a creative consultant to provide the Toronto-based singer with a sounding board for new music. The management choice paid off: Elio’s stickiest songs, like last year’s irrepressible “Charger,” now amplify her relatable themes with Charli-lite hooks. But it’s Elio’s cool delivery, swerving from a conversational lilt to a bratty shout, that makes her music appealing in its own right.
Post your questions for Slipknot’s Corey Taylor
Over the course of their two-decade career, Iowa heavy metallers Slipknot have stayed so laser-focused on their modus operandi – channeling messy anger into face-melting rock songs while dressed in jumpsuits and pungent-looking Halloween masks – that they’ve become essentially impervious to music’s changing tides. Their last three albums all topped the US Billboard charts, while the accompanying tour for next month’s seventh album, The End, So Far, finds the octet playing arenas everywhere from the Czech Republic to Brazil.
Maxo Shares Pink Siifu-Featuring, Madlib-Produced New Song “48”: Listen
Maxo has shared the video for a new song “48.” The track features Pink Siifu and is produced by Madlib. It’s the first solo release from Maxo since the 2019 debut album Lil Big Man. It’s also the first taste of the upcoming album Even God Has a Sense of Humor, which is out “soon” via Def Jam. Watch the Vincent Haycock-directed video for “48” below.
Whitmer Thomas Announces Tour and New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Rigamarole”: Watch
Whitmer Thomas has announced his new album, The Older I Get the Funnier I Was, with a new video for the lead single “Rigamarole.” The album is due out October 21 via Hardly Art. “Rigamarole” features Jay Som’s Melina Duterte (who also produced the album), Al Menne of Great Grandpa, Christian Lee Hutson, and Harrison Whitford, who plays guitar in Phoebe Bridgers’ touring band. Below, check out the video for “Rigamarole,” as well as Thomas’ upcoming tour dates with Al Menne.
Posthumous Lee “Scratch” Perry Box Set Announced
A career-spanning compilation of Lee “Scratch” Perry classics will be released on September 2, shortly after the first anniversary of the legendary producer’s death. King Scratch (Musical Masterpieces From the Upsetter Ark-ive), the first major posthumous release from Perry, comes in CD and LP box sets with an illustrated book featuring an essay by the Perry biographer and reggae historian David Katz. It will be available digitally from August 26, with a double-CD or LP available with a tracklist whittled down to the essentials.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
What Shannon Thornton From P-Valley Is Listening To
Shannon Thornton prepared for her role in P-Valley, the Starz dramedy about the lives of dancers at a Mississippi strip club called the Pynk, by getting really into Southern rap—specifically, rap from New Orleans. “I was doing a lot of research, but it was Juvenile and the Hot Boys that made me go crazy,” she says over Zoom. “Now, whenever we want to have a good time in my trailer I put on Juvenile.”
Watch Panda Bear and Sonic Boom’s Video for New Song “Edge of the Edge”
Panda Bear and Spacemen 3’s Sonic Boom have released the latest single from their upcoming album Reset. “Edge of the Edge” samples Randy & the Rainbows’ 1963 song “Denise” and arrives with a trippy music video directed by longtime Animal Collective and Panda Bear collaborator Danny Perez. Watch the clip for “Edge of the Edge” below.
Beyoncé Updating Renaissance Track “Heated” After Criticism of Ableist Lyrics
Beyoncé is going to update the Renaissance song “Heated” after facing criticism over lyrics considered ableist. The line in question is “spazzin’ on that ass, spaz on that ass”—a word often used as a slur against those with spastic cerebral palsy. “The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced,” Beyoncé’s representative clarified in a statement. A timeline for when the song will be updated was not given.
Carly Rae Jepsen Shares New Song “Beach House”: Listen
Carly Rae Jepsen has shared a new song. “Beach House” is the latest offering from her forthcoming record The Loneliest Time—out October 21. “Beach House” is produced by Alex Hope and co-written by Jepsen, Hope and Nate Cyphert. Jepsen previously released “Western Wind, which was produced by Rostam Batmanglij.” Watch the lyric video for “Beach House” below.
Lil Durk Injured in Stage Pyrotechnic Incident at Lollapalooza 2022
During his performance at Lollapalooza 2022 in Chicago’s Grant Park yesterday (July 30), Lil Durk was injured when it appeared that stage pyrotechnics exploded right in front of him. Durk shared a photo of himself on Instagram showing that his eye was bandaged. Right after Durk walks into the explosion, he abruptly stops rapping and uses his shirt to try to wipe his eyes. “Whoa,” his DJ can be heard saying. “You alright bro?”
Freewave Lucifer f<ck f^ck f>ck
About twice a decade, Kevin Barnes dials back their tendency to indulge every experimental whim and emerges from the studio with an Of Montreal record that delivers a handful of solid, anthemic pop choruses. Inevitably, Barnes then wheels the band’s shiny new sound into the garage for a few years and disassembles its inner workings until it looks like a musical mecha: probably undriveable, but a transfixing, chimeric work of art nonetheless. Once the finished product is suitably unrecognizable, the cycle begins anew. Freewave Lucifer F<ck F^ck F>ck, Of Montreal’s 18th full-length album, is another snapshot of the band in a state of manic deconstruction, retooling 2020’s hooky, ’80s-inspired UR FUN into a labyrinthine dance-rock collage.
The Mars Volta Announce First Album in a Decade, Share New Song: Listen
It’s official: The Mars Volta have announced their first new album in a decade. The self-titled LP is due September 16. The Mars Volta are also releasing a new song called “Vigil” today to celebrate the news. Check it out below. The Mars Volta is 14 tracks...
Ultra
With a nearly all-synth approach that balanced technological exploration and pop hooks, Depeche Mode built a canon and a fanbase across the world in the 1980s. In their music, personal, political, and emotional angst could sound both catchy and danceable. Even when regularly dealing with assumptions they somehow weren’t making “real” music, they broke through in a big way—and then it all went to hell.
Infinite Window
Kuedo’s decade-plus as dubstep’s most devoted Vangelis fan paid off when the English producer was hired, along with Flying Lotus, to soundtrack the anime short Blade Runner: Black Out 2022 in 2017. It’s tantalizing to wonder what he might have done for the actual sequel to 1982’s Blade Runner, 2017’s Denis Villeneuve-directed Blade Runner 2049. Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch’s score did the job it was supposed to do, but what might the movie have sounded like if Villeneuve and collaborators had tapped the wealth of contemporary electronic artists capable of summoning the mood of the original’s rain-soaked robo-jazz dirges?
Beyoncé, Alex G, Plains, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist
The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
Selena Quintanilla Estate Announces Posthumous Album With Previously Unheard Recordings
The Selena Quintanilla estate has announced the release of Moonchild Mixes, a posthumous collection of songs featuring digital alterations of vocals the late Tejano singer recorded as a teenager. The album is due out August 26 via Warner Music Latina; the first single is a new version of “Como Te Quiero Yo a Ti.” Listen to the song below.
At Some Point You Stop
After Joyce Manor guitarist Neil Berthier’s father passed away from dementia in 2020, Berthier responded to a plea from friend and fellow musician Petey, packed his bags, and moved from Boston to Los Angeles. These conflicted emotions clouds At Some Point You Stop, Berthier’s latest album as PHONY (and third solo record following the dissolution of Donovan Wolfington, the band he once led). But in the throes of such heartache, Berthier lets his complex emotions guide his most expansive set of songs yet.
Ela Minus and DJ Python Announce New EP, Share Video for New Song: Watch
Ela Minus and DJ Python have announced a collaborative EP. Their new release, ♡ (pronounced “Corazón”), is out September 16 via the Domino imprint Smugglers Way. The duo has shared a new single from the release called “Pájaros en Verano,” which translates to “Birds in Summer.” Find the video for the track below.
Chance the Rapper and Joey Bada$$ Perform “The Highs & the Lows” on Fallon: Watch
Chance the Rapper and Joey Bada$$ stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform their song “The Highs & the Lows.” Chance and Jimmy Fallon also played Hey Robot, a game in which you try to make a smart speaker say a specified word by asking the right question, as well as celebrating 10 years of Chance’s debut mixtape, 10 Day. Check it out below.
