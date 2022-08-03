Read on www.wyff4.com
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new report shows residents in South Carolina need to make more than $19 an hour to be able to afford to rent a two-bedroom apartment or home. The report comes from the National Low-Income Housing Coalition and shows South Carolina has the 28th highest housing wage in the country.
