ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Suspect charged with shooting McDonald's worker in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oIsCv_0h3C0rQA00

Suspect charged in McDonald's worker shooting 00:33

NEW YORK - A suspected gunman is now facing charges in the shooting of a McDonald's worker in Brooklyn .

Police say 20-year-old Michael Morgan is charged with attempted murder, and his 18-year-old girlfriend faces criminal possession of a weapon for hiding the gun.

Morgan allegedly shot 23-year-old Matthew Webb in the neck around 7 p.m. Sunday outside the restaurant on Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Sources told CBS2 it started when the suspect's mother confronted Webb about her fries being cold. She was FaceTiming with her son, who later went to the restaurant and got into an argument with the worker.

He remains hospitalized with critical injuries.

CBS2 heard reaction from attorney Sanford Rubenstein, who represents the family of Kristal Nieves, a 19-year-old shot and killed in January while working the overnight shift at a Burger King in East Harlem.

"Cold French fries should not result in a shooting. At the end of the day, it's gun violence all over this country, particularly in this city that has to be brought under control, and fast food restaurants are not the safe havens they used to be," Rubenstein told CBS2's Alecia Reid.

There have been other attacks against fast food workers this year. In March, an East Harlem McDonald's employee was stabbed multiple times with a box cutter while trying to break up a fight, and in July, three women violently attacked Bel Fries workers with glass bottles when told extra dipping sauce would cost them less than $2.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

NYPD searching for suspect in stabbing at Yankee Stadium subway station

NEW YORK -- Police are asking for the public's help finding a suspect in connection with a subway stabbing in the Bronx.The NYPD released video of the suspect accused of stabbing a 33-year-old man on Sunday afternoon.Police said the victim was riding the escalator at the Yankee Stadium subway station at 1:30 p.m. when someone stabbed him in the back.The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition. The suspect ran off.It's unclear if the victim knew his attacker.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police: Teens punched 6-year-old, stole scooter in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police are trying to find three teenagers who allegedly punched a child and stole her scooter in Brooklyn.It happened around 5:50 p.m. on July 28 in Williamsburg.According to police, a 6-year-old girl was riding her Razor scooter near the intersection of Throop Avenue and Bartlett Street when she was approached by three individuals, believed to be in their teens.Police say one of the boys punched the girl in the chest, then the other two grabbed her scooter before fleeing.Surveillance video from nearby shows two boys walking around a street corner as a third rides a bicycle. Moments later, the cyclist can be seen coming back around the corner, and the other two boys are seen running down the sidewalk, one carrying a Razor scooter.The 6-year-old girl was treated by EMS at the scene.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Police: Parks employee assaulted with chair at Brooklyn pool

NEW YORK -- Police say a parks employee was assaulted while on the job in Brooklyn on Saturday.It happened around 8 a.m. at Betsy Head Pool in Bushwick.The 38-year-old woman told police someone came up behind her and hit her in the head with a metal chair.She was taken to a local hospital with a head injury and is expected to be OK.In a statement, the New York City parks department said, "Our staff suffering violent assaults is simply appalling. We are actively cooperating with the NYPD on their investigation of the matter."No arrests have been made.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
CBS New York

Dozens of cars have tires slashed in Bayside, Queens

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is trying to track down whoever is responsible for slashing the tires on dozens of cars in a Queens community during the overnight hours from Saturday into Sunday.CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to frustrated residents in Bayside."It's the last thing you want to wake up to on a Sunday morning are two flat tires completely to the ground," Michelle Weinfurt said.But that's the unfortunate way Weinfurt started her day, and she quickly learned she wasn't alone."Saw a whole bunch of other people with their tires that were low to the ground, so right away I knew...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

McDonald's worker dies after being shot on the job in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - A McDonald's worker has died after he was shot in the job earlier this week in Brooklyn. Police said 23-year-old Matthew Webb succumbed to his injuries Wednesday. Sources told CBS2 it started when a woman complained about her fries being cold. She was Facetiming with her son, who later stopped by the restaurant and shot Webb in the neck. Police arrested 20-year-old Michael Morgan on attempted murder and weapons charges. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Driver arrested in deadly hit-and-run of Yonkers teen

YONKERS, N.Y. -- A Yonkers man is facing charges for a hit-and-run that killed a 16-year-old boy. Police said 46-year-old Stephen Dolan was arrested Thursday and charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death.Dolan is accused of hitting 16-year-old CJ Hackett just after midnight Wednesday on McClean Avenue. Hackett, a rising junior at Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, was riding an electric scooter when he was struck. CBS2's Tony Aiello spoke with heartbroken members of the Hackett's close-knit community.  "He's 16, he's friends with everyone, the older kids, the younger kids. He has a little brother...
YONKERS, NY
CBS New York

Woman injured in shooting near Bronx Zoo

NEW YORK -- A woman was injured in a shooting near the Bronx Zoo on Friday.It happened just before 6 p.m. on East 185th Street and Southern Boulevard.The 55-year-old victim told police she was at a bus stop when she heard shots then felt pain. Police say she was struck in the back and is expected to be OK.It does not appear she was the intended target.Police say two suspects took off on a red-and-black motorcycle.No arrests have been made.
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Webb
CBS New York

Suspect accused of killing Queens delivery worker found dead

NEW YORK -- The man accused in the shooting death of a Queens Chinese food delivery worker over duck sauce has died by suicide, authorities say. Glenn Hirsch, 51, was charged with stalking and murdering Zhiwen Yan, a 45-year-old father and restaurant worker. Hirsch had been released on $500,000 cash bail and was under electronic monitoring and home confinement.Hirsch didn't show up for a court appearance, and was later found dead in his home of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. "We just found out that defendant killed himself. Zhiwen Yan's family is in shock.  We ask for privacy, and thank the NYPD and District Attorney for their efforts to seek justice," said Jennifer Wu, attorney for Yan's family. "The loss of a human life is always tragic. Obviously, we would have preferred to try Mr. Glenn Hirsch for the calculated murder of Mr. Zhiwen Yan in a court of law, but this is no longer an option. We once again express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Zhiwen Yan, who continue to grieve his tragic and senseless loss," said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. 
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Beloved Brooklyn bodega cat Boka returned after being stolen

NEW YORK -- A beloved bodega cat has been returned to a Brooklyn deli after he was stolen a week ago.The co-owners of Green Olives Deli & Grill in Park Slope posted a photo of Kediboka on social media Friday, saying, "Great news to everyone. BOKA IS BACK."A man was seen on surveillance video snatching the cat outside the deli and walking away on July 29.Offers to help find him poured in from customers, neighbors and social media followers.READ MORE: Caught on video: Beloved bodega cat Boka stolen in broad daylight in Park SlopeCBS2 has been told that a friend of the man who stole Boka reached out to a couple who had posted about the missing cat on social media and said the man wanted to give Boka back but wished to remain anonymous.The friend brought Boka to the couple, who then returned him home to the deli Friday afternoon.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Suspected remains of 2 people found at scene of N.J. mansion fire

MORRISTOWN, N.J. -- The suspected remains of two individuals were found at the scene of a fire that tore through a mansion in Morristown, New Jersey, officials said Sunday. The Morris County Prosecutor's Office said 87-year-old Robert Ricciardi and 85-year-old Gemma Ricciardi were unaccounted for after the fire Friday on Normandy Heights Road.The suspected remains were found on Saturday, but officials did not immediately say who they belong to. 
MORRISTOWN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#French Fries#Gun Violence#East Harlem#Violent Crime#Mcdonald#Facetiming
CBS New York

BJ's customer shot and killed during attempted robbery

NEW YORK - A customer was shot and killed late Thursday night at BJ's Wholesale Club in Brooklyn.Investigators believe the 19-year-old was the victim of a robbery gone wrong. It happened just after 10 p.m. inside an elevator leading to the store parking garage on Shore Parkway in Bath Beach. Police said the suspect tried to steal 19-year-old Dereck Chen's backpack, then pulled out a gun and shot him in the face when he fought back. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook spoke with an employee who was working when all this went down."They were heading towards the elevator. All I heard was, 'Get off...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn shooting: Man, 19, killed in BJ’s parking lot backpack robbery

BATH BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 19-year-old man was fatally shot by a younger teen Thursday night during a struggle over the victim’s backpack in the parking lot of a BJ’s Wholesale Club, according to authorities. The alleged assailant, 18-year-old Edino Tzul, tried to steal victim Dereck Chen’s bag outside the wholesale store on Shore […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Police searching for missing Newark man with dementia

NEWARK, N.J. -- Police in New Jersey need help locating a missing man with dementia.Fifty-eight-year-old Luis Pacheo, of Newark, has been missing since July 29.Police say he has brown eyes and black hair, is 5-foot-7-inches and weighs around 135 pounds.He was last seen in the 100 block of Elmwood Avenue, wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-877-695-8477.
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Man stabbed to death in Inwood, police say

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was fatally stabbed in Manhattan overnight, police said on Thursday. The victim, 47, was having an argument with another man along Dyckman Street near Seaman Avenue at around 1 a.m. before the suspect stabbed him, authorities said. Officers found him in the vicinity and he was taken by EMS […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Burger King
CBS New York

84-year-old swimmer drowns at Brighton Beach in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A man drowned Thursday after swimming in a closed-off section of a Brooklyn beach.Police say 84-year-old Aronov Femyon was unconscious when on-duty lifeguards at Brighton Beach pulled him from the water around 3:45 p.m. and performed CPR.He was taken to Coney Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Officials say Femyon was in a section of the beach that was closed to swimming and marked off with red flags.The New York City parks department released a statement saying in part, "This unfortunate incident is a painful reminder that New Yorkers should never enter the water in closed sections of our shoreline where lifeguards are not present."
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

4 families displaced, firefighters injured after Newark fire

NEWARK, N.J. -- Four families have been displaced after a fire in Newark.Firefighters were sent to the three-story residential building on Broadway just before noon Friday.Fire and smoke could be seen shooting out of the roof.Several firefighters were injured, but there's no word on the extent of their injuries or their conditions.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
102K+
Followers
24K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy