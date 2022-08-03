Suspect charged with shooting McDonald's worker in Brooklyn

Suspect charged in McDonald's worker shooting 00:33

NEW YORK - A suspected gunman is now facing charges in the shooting of a McDonald's worker in Brooklyn .

Police say 20-year-old Michael Morgan is charged with attempted murder, and his 18-year-old girlfriend faces criminal possession of a weapon for hiding the gun.

Morgan allegedly shot 23-year-old Matthew Webb in the neck around 7 p.m. Sunday outside the restaurant on Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Sources told CBS2 it started when the suspect's mother confronted Webb about her fries being cold. She was FaceTiming with her son, who later went to the restaurant and got into an argument with the worker.

He remains hospitalized with critical injuries.

CBS2 heard reaction from attorney Sanford Rubenstein, who represents the family of Kristal Nieves, a 19-year-old shot and killed in January while working the overnight shift at a Burger King in East Harlem.

"Cold French fries should not result in a shooting. At the end of the day, it's gun violence all over this country, particularly in this city that has to be brought under control, and fast food restaurants are not the safe havens they used to be," Rubenstein told CBS2's Alecia Reid.

There have been other attacks against fast food workers this year. In March, an East Harlem McDonald's employee was stabbed multiple times with a box cutter while trying to break up a fight, and in July, three women violently attacked Bel Fries workers with glass bottles when told extra dipping sauce would cost them less than $2.