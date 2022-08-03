Texas keeps pressure on DC as more migrant buses arrive near US Capitol

Read on www.foxnews.com
jody
4d ago
The Capitol is complaining about receiving 5,000. The country has received over 1,000,000 this year. Do you still think this administration represents the interest of our country?
Donald Bentz
4d ago
keep it up maybe the political people will see we need to CLOSE THE BORDER or keep sending them to DC Delaware new york
Mary Dixon
4d ago
good for Texas and keep sending them to democratic areas because they're the ones that wanted this
Nancy Mace fires back at Kamala Harris' attack on Texas Gov. Abbott: 'She has no solutions'
Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to respond to Vice President Kamala Harris lashing out at Texas Gov. Greg Abbott by calling him a "so-called leader" who is focusing on political attacks, instead of solutions to the border crisis. Mace said Harris is lashing out at...
Arizona mayor on migrant surge: If DC needs National Guard, imagine what's happening in small border towns
Yuma, Arizona mayor Douglas Nicholls called out the Washington D.C. mayor for complaining about the influx of illegal immigrants in her city as Texas continues to send busses of migrants to the nation's capital. Mayor Douglas Nicholls joined "Fox & Friends" Friday to address how the federal government has failed...
Texas Gov. Abbott sent more than 5,100 migrants to Washington. Now, DC mayor says her city is at a 'tipping point'
Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser is asking for aid from the DC National Guard to help with migrants being sent by bus from Texas, according to a letter obtained by CNN affiliate WUSA.
Uvalde teacher says Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s private meetings with victim families were ‘all for show’
A teacher at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas — the site of a mass shooting that left 19 children and two adults dead — was left skeptical after Governor Greg Abbott paid the community a visit. Arnulfo Reyes, a teacher at Uvalde, told CNN that he thought the Republican governor's visit on Monday was "all for show," expressing doubt that any concrete action would be taken to prevent future mass shootings. “I felt like it was just a political thing, I don’t think they cared,” Mr Reyes said. “I think it was just it’s all for show. …...
Former Texas sheriff says Biden admin 'intentionally' opened border, causing 'destruction and chaos'
Fox Nation's "Broken Border Crisis" summit, hosted by Maria Bartiromo, highlighted the crisis facing the southern border and how Texas has been left to provide security in place of the federal government. Lawrence Jones sat down Wednesday with Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez, National Border Patrol Council President...
Jill Biden heckled at Connecticut ice cream shop: 'Your husband is the worst'
First lady Jill Biden was heckled by unknown bystanders on Wednesday as she walked into a Connecticut ice cream shop. "Your husband is the worst President we ever had, you owe us gas money," a man shouted at Biden as she walked into the Arethusa Farms ice cream shop in New Haven.
President's granddaughter announces White House wedding ceremony set for South Lawn
The eldest grandchild of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden has announced she will be married in a ceremony on the White House's South Lawn later this year.
Texas man allegedly tells Cruz he'll murder Republicans with 'a brick in your skull,' court frees him on bond
A man in the Houston area of Texas was charged with making threats against Sen. Ted Cruz but remains at large after a court let him free on a personal recognizance bond. Isaac Nformangum, 22, is wanted by police for allegedly making a series of threatening remarks to Cruz over the telephone.
Mexican president calls on Biden to 'regularize' migrants in US: 'The way out is through transformation'
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told President Biden on Tuesday that the U.S. should "regularize" migrants living and working in this country, even though he said that conservatives would be "screaming all over the place." Lopez Obrador had been listing off recommendations on the question of immigration and the...
Capitol rioter jailed for joint longest sentence of five years for attacking multiple police officers
A Washington, DC man has been sentenced to 63 months in prison after he attacked several police officers with a weapon during the Capitol riot on January 6. Mark Ponder, 56, from northwest DC, is one of only a few DC residents to have been charged in the Capitol riot. He now faces more than five years behind bars.
Media is Saying Governor Abbott didn’t Attend the Uvalde Funerals - Here Are the Real Reasons
Uvalde Elementary School has been a hot topic in the media for the past two months since the shooting. Then some articles put up clickbait that Texas Governor Greg Abbott is blowing to attend any of the funerals.
Retired 3-star general suspended from Army contract after tweet that appeared to mock Jill Biden
WASHINGTON – A retired three-star general was suspended from a $92-an-hour contract consulting the Army and is under investigation after posting a tweet mocking first lady Jill Biden on a hot-button social issue, according to the Army. Retired Lt. Gen. Gary Volesky, the Army's former top spokesman and recipient...
Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies
(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
Mexico City residents angered by influx of Americans speaking English, gentrifying area: report
An influx of Californians and other Americans has made its way to Mexico City, angering some locals who say they are gentrifying the area, according to a report. The Los Angeles Times report on Wednesday outlined how some Mexican locals are "fed up" with the growing number of Americans, many from California, moving to and visiting the country, which has contributed to a rise in rent and a shift from Spanish to English in some places.
'They were just leaving them on the street': Texas Gov. Abbott has sent over 6,100 immigrants to DC as he expands to NYC
Volunteers who met the immigrants in Washington, DC, described how "shell-shocked these people were coming out of the buses."
Black Trump Supporter Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison For Assualting Police Officer During Capitol Riots
Believing the big lie costs this Black Donald Trump supporter five years of freedom.
Jesse Watters: Liberal mayors are blaming Abbott for bussing migrants to their cities
Fox News host Jesse Watters reacted to liberal mayors being overwhelmed by the amount of migrants flocking to their cities on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: Liberals love a radical agenda until it inconveniences them. They want to defund the police until their city gets burned down. They want green energy, but don't ask them to give up their private planes and SUVs. And they totally support open borders and sanctuary cities until a surge of migrants come to their backyard. This was D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser in 2017.
73 migrants -- including 13 kids -- found in D.C. 'stash houses,' official says; smuggling suspected
Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Wednesday found 73 migrants -- including 13 children -- in multiple Washington, D.C., homes believed to be operated by human smugglers, according to an ICE official. The "stash houses," as they are known to investigators, were found in the largely affluent area of Northwest Washington,...
Jones rips lawmakers over border crisis: They were all about compassion until they were on their lawns
Fox News’ Lawrence Jones gives his take on the crisis at the southern border on "The Five." LAWRENCE JONES: Well, it's the reality of what's been happening in Texas for a very long time and, by the way, there are more people that come across the border in Texas in a day than what were dropped off in New York today, but how did we get to this point?
Manchin 2024 re-election chances could 'disappear in a flash' following support for new spending bill
Several West Virginia Republicans could pose a threat to the re-election chances of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., after he and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced a social spending measure last week that would dole out hundreds of billions of dollars and raise hundreds of billions more in new taxes.
