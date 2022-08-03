ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

Biden tests positive for COVID-19 again, will continue White House isolation

President Biden is still testing positive for COVID-19 and will continue his "strict isolation measures," the White House physician said Friday. Dr. Kevin C. O’Connor said the president "continues to feel very well," and said his cough has "almost completely resolved." "His temperature, pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
California State
Local
Indiana Health
Local
Illinois Health
Local
California Health
State
Indiana State
Washington, DC
Health
City
Washington, DC
Fox News

Tulsi Gabbard blasts Kamala Harris' 'hypocrisy' for Brittney Griner response after marijuana lockups as AG

Former Democratic congresswoman and presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard slammed Vice President Kamala Harris' record on marijuana prosecution after Harris condemned Russia's imprisonment of WNBA star Brittney Griner on a cannabis charge. "Another note of hypocrisy coming from Kamala Harris and this administration is you mentioned during her illustrious record as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Fox News

Mom of California murder victim blasts Soros-backed prosecutors: ‘Helping criminals’

A California mother whose son was murdered snapped back at George Soros for defending liberal district attorneys, claiming that he is "helping criminals." "I do not believe that these district attorneys are acting like district attorneys. They're more like undercover public defenders. They are helping the criminals being released instead of helping my son's case," Imelda Hernandez told "America Reports."
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox Virus#Disease Control#Diseases#General Health#Abc 7#The White House
Fox News

First Texas bus of migrants arrives in NYC

The first busload of illegal migrants from Texas has been dropped off in New York City. Roughly 50 migrants arrived at a Port Authority in New York City on Friday. They were greeted and brought into the custody of non-governmental charity workers and volunteers. The bus of illegal migrants was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Trump pledges to campaign against Manchin in West Virginia because of spending bill deal

Former President Donald Trump on Friday pledged to campaign in West Virginia against Sen. Joe Manchin because of the Democrat's $739 billion tax hike and climate change deal. Trump said that Manchin and Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who are both up for reelection in 2024, would pay a heavy political price for agreeing to back the deal after previously withholding their support.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Fox News

Border crisis hits home in D.C, so Mayor Bowser finally cares

For the past 18 months, our nation has experienced a historic crisis at the southern border fueled by the Biden administration’s immigration policies allowing millions of illegal aliens into the country. Texas and Arizona are ground zero for this border crisis and, over the past 17 months, have been pleading with the federal government to address the record number of illegal aliens and amounts of deadly fentanyl flooding into their communities.
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

Ohio Senate showdown: JD Vance calls polls a ‘big joke’ and vows he'll have the funds needed to fight Tim Ryan

DALLAS – With three months to go until election day, Ohio Republican Senate nominee JD Vance says he feels "very confident about where we are." Vance, a former hedge fund executive and best-selling author who won a bruising GOP Senate primary in early May, trails Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan in the latest public opinion surveys in Ohio’s Senate race, one of a handful across the country that may determine whether Republicans win back the chamber’s majority in November’s midterm elections.
OHIO STATE
Fox News

Sens. Sanders, Warren set to give billionaires free pass after years of knocking tax loopholes for wealthy

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent, and Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who have a history of knocking financial "loopholes" used by wealthy individuals and corporations, are set to vote on the Inflation Reduction Act after the measure's carried interest tax provision that targeted billionaires was removed. The social spending...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Fox News

Fox News

776K+
Followers
173K+
Post
646M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy