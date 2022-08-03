Read on www.foxnews.com
Biden tests positive for COVID-19 again, will continue White House isolation
President Biden is still testing positive for COVID-19 and will continue his "strict isolation measures," the White House physician said Friday. Dr. Kevin C. O’Connor said the president "continues to feel very well," and said his cough has "almost completely resolved." "His temperature, pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and...
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Manchin 2024 re-election chances could 'disappear in a flash' following support for new spending bill
Several West Virginia Republicans could pose a threat to the re-election chances of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., after he and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced a social spending measure last week that would dole out hundreds of billions of dollars and raise hundreds of billions more in new taxes.
Lightning strike safety — what to do, how to keep yourself safe
After lightning struck four individuals on Thursday this week right outside the White House in Washington, D.C. — two of those people succumbed to their injuries and have been pronounced dead — people are understandably focused on the harm and danger that lightning strikes pose. How do you...
Brian Kilmeade on China: US, free world in trouble until US decides that 'patriotism matters more than profit'
Fox News host Brian Kilmeade said the United States and free world are in trouble until "we decide as a country that patriotism matters more than profit" in Saturday's opening monologue of "One Nation." BRIAN KILMEADE: Until we decide as a country that patriotism matters more than profit, our nation...
Nancy Pelosi’s Beijing Arrest for 'Hooliganism' Is Trending on Weibo
Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan on Tuesday has been all the buzz on Chinese social media Weibo. The latest trending topic is titled “U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi detained by Beijing police station,” which has nearly two million views and over a thousand discussion posts. The...
Fort Hood army vet gets 18 months in prison for stealing $2.1M in military gear from embattled Texas base
A U.S. army veteran who pleaded guilty to stealing $2.1 million worth of military gear from the embattled Texas base Fort Hood was sentenced last week to just a year and a half behind bars. Jessica Elaintrell Smith, 30, had already pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud...
Tulsi Gabbard blasts Kamala Harris' 'hypocrisy' for Brittney Griner response after marijuana lockups as AG
Former Democratic congresswoman and presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard slammed Vice President Kamala Harris' record on marijuana prosecution after Harris condemned Russia's imprisonment of WNBA star Brittney Griner on a cannabis charge. "Another note of hypocrisy coming from Kamala Harris and this administration is you mentioned during her illustrious record as...
NYC Mayor Adams outraged over ‘small part’ of border crisis impacting his sanctuary city, Texas AG
During an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend," Sunday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton discusses Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to bus migrants to New York City and Washington D.C., as a solution for the overwhelming border crisis, arguing that Texas is sending sanctuary cities a "statement of fairness.'. KEN PAXTON:...
China sanctions House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over 'egregious provocation' in visit to Taiwan
China has announced sanctions against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her family, following her visit to Taiwan which China strongly condemned. China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced the sanctions on Friday, calling Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan an "egregious provocation" and a "gross interference" into the country’s internal affairs.
Trump rally attendees weigh in on who they want on the 2024 presidential ticket
WAUKESHA, Wis. – Americans at a Trump rally on Friday shared who they hoped to see on the presidential ticket in 2024. "I would like [former President] Trump to have another rematch against Sleepy Joe," rally-goer, Junepit, told Fox News. Junepit was attending a campaign rally Trump held Friday...
Mom of California murder victim blasts Soros-backed prosecutors: ‘Helping criminals’
A California mother whose son was murdered snapped back at George Soros for defending liberal district attorneys, claiming that he is "helping criminals." "I do not believe that these district attorneys are acting like district attorneys. They're more like undercover public defenders. They are helping the criminals being released instead of helping my son's case," Imelda Hernandez told "America Reports."
Lawrence Jones has a message for Eric Adams over border crisis: There's no ignoring it now
Lawrence Jones slammed NYC Mayor Eric Adams's call for the Biden administration to use federal dollars to address the influx of migrants from the border only now that migrants are arriving in NYC. Former acting I.C.E. director Tom Homan called for an end to sanctuary city policies on "Cross Country."
First Texas bus of migrants arrives in NYC
The first busload of illegal migrants from Texas has been dropped off in New York City. Roughly 50 migrants arrived at a Port Authority in New York City on Friday. They were greeted and brought into the custody of non-governmental charity workers and volunteers. The bus of illegal migrants was...
Trump pledges to campaign against Manchin in West Virginia because of spending bill deal
Former President Donald Trump on Friday pledged to campaign in West Virginia against Sen. Joe Manchin because of the Democrat's $739 billion tax hike and climate change deal. Trump said that Manchin and Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who are both up for reelection in 2024, would pay a heavy political price for agreeing to back the deal after previously withholding their support.
Florida Senate showdown: Law enforcement members backing Rubio blast former police chief Demings
EXCLUSIVE: Florida law enforcement officials who support Sen. Marco Rubio take aim at his Democratic challenger, Rep. Val Demings, in the Republican incumbent’s latest campaign commercial. The ad by Rubio and the National Senatorial Campaign Committee, which was shared first with Fox News on Friday, is the latest effort...
Border crisis hits home in D.C, so Mayor Bowser finally cares
For the past 18 months, our nation has experienced a historic crisis at the southern border fueled by the Biden administration’s immigration policies allowing millions of illegal aliens into the country. Texas and Arizona are ground zero for this border crisis and, over the past 17 months, have been pleading with the federal government to address the record number of illegal aliens and amounts of deadly fentanyl flooding into their communities.
Ohio Senate showdown: JD Vance calls polls a ‘big joke’ and vows he'll have the funds needed to fight Tim Ryan
DALLAS – With three months to go until election day, Ohio Republican Senate nominee JD Vance says he feels "very confident about where we are." Vance, a former hedge fund executive and best-selling author who won a bruising GOP Senate primary in early May, trails Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan in the latest public opinion surveys in Ohio’s Senate race, one of a handful across the country that may determine whether Republicans win back the chamber’s majority in November’s midterm elections.
Democrats want to squeeze every dollar out of Americans’ pockets for their ‘wasteful’ spending: Rep. Donalds
During an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend," Sunday, Florida Republican Congressman Byron Donalds provided insight on the impending results of Democrats' proposed spending bill as the ‘vote-a-rama’ continues, arguing that the passage of the "Inflation Reduction Act" would be an "absolute tragedy" for Americans. REP. BYRON DONALDS:...
Sens. Sanders, Warren set to give billionaires free pass after years of knocking tax loopholes for wealthy
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent, and Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who have a history of knocking financial "loopholes" used by wealthy individuals and corporations, are set to vote on the Inflation Reduction Act after the measure's carried interest tax provision that targeted billionaires was removed. The social spending...
