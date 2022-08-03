Read on www.saturdaydownsouth.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Suni Lee, Auburn star and Olympic gold medalist, flips while throwing out first pitch for Minnesota Twins
Suni Lee was one of the breakout stars of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, winning the gold medal in the all-around gymnastics competition. She also earned a silver in the team competition and a bronze in the uneven bars. This past season, the now-Auburn star earned a gold medal at the NCAA Championships in the balance beam and a silver in the all-around.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bryan Harsin shares sense of humor with T-shirt handout during start of fall camp
Bryan Harsin has worked on sharing more of his personality since his job was in jeopardy during an internal inquiry nearly cost him his job. Since then, the Auburn coach has launched a podcast and in general tried to show more of his sense of humor. On Friday, he made...
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey noncommittal on GOP proposal for closed primary
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey did not take a position when asked today about the state Republican Party’s plans to vote on a resolution supporting a closed primary system in Alabama. Ivey was asked about the issue after taking part in a groundbreaking for the expansion of the James Hardie...
Kidnapped girl escapes captor, leads police to gruesome discovery inside Alabama home
A 12-year-old girl held captive in a rural Alabama residence escaped and was discovered walking along a road, prompting an investigation that led police to discover two decomposing bodies at the home where she had been kept, authorities said Tuesday. José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, was jailed on a kidnapping count,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama man charged with attempted murder in Phenix City shooting
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – On July 30 at around 2 a.m., the Phenix City Police Department Patrol Division responded to a report about a person suffering from gunshot wounds at the Jack Houghston Hospital. After arriving at the hospital, authorities found the victim, Jacorey Battle, 32, from Phenix City, Alabama, suffering from several gunshot wounds. […]
WTVM
Mike & Ed’s Barbecue returns to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s always great having different options for lunch and dinner. Wednesday, Aug. 10, Mike & Ed’s Barbecue is expected to open its doors on Schomburg Road, right next to Subway. The owner, Russell Brown said many people are eager to see the restaurant return...
Alabama high school student who left impact on former teachers dies from brain cancer
As teachers and faculty at Central High School prepare for the upcoming school year, they are remembering the lessons they learned from a former student.
BET
The Tuskegee Experiment: The Granddaughter of One of the Syphilis Study Victims Explains How His Story Has Implications That Are Still Felt Today
The 40-year study in which Black men were subject to experimentation by U.S. government doctors has been the subject of scrutiny since it ended in 1972. As horrifying an incident as this was in American History, it tracks differently for Sharon Hawks and her family. Hawks’ grandfather, Willie Harris, was...
RELATED PEOPLE
WSFA
Montgomery Stockyards ending cattle sales
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Stockyards have held cattle sales since 1958. Now, more than 60 years later, the current owner says they will hold their last public sale on Aug. 22. “It’s going to be a sad and different day for us,” said Jerry Etheredge. Etheredge...
wvtm13.com
Alabama deputy helps woman, children escape armed intruder; suspect jailed
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. — An Alabama deputy is being honored for saving a woman and her children after a 911 call reporting an armed intruder last Thursday. In a news release Tuesday, the Coosa County Sheriff's Office said it received a 911 call from a resident on Coosa County Road 39 stating a person broke into their house. Upon arrival at the scene, Deputy Logan Mitchell said he heard a gunshot inside the house.
WTVM
2 people without home following south Columbus house fire
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A house fire on Whippoorwill Lane in Columbus has forced two people out of their home. There is no word on what started the fire. However, Columbus Fire Marshal John Shull says there were no injuries. This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9...
wtvy.com
2 incidents prompt Elmore Correctional Facility lockdown
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama Department of Corrections facility in Elmore County was placed on lockdown Tuesday after two incidents. ADOC said the lockdown happened inside a housing unit at Elmore Correctional Facility and involved two incidents between inmates. ADOC said the facility has since returned to normal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Detectives: Dadeville girl tied to bed posts, chewed herself free from restraints
DADEVILLE, Ala. (WRBL) – Chilling details involving an alleged kidnapping and discovery of two decomposing bodies are unfolding at a Dadeville mobile home along CR 34. Investigators are calling the 12-year-old girl who escaped the house of horrors early Monday morning a hero. Detectives say the girl was restrained to bed posts inside the mobile home for […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn police arrest second suspect in connection to burglary on South Dean Road
Auburn police have arrested a second suspect involved in a burglary reported on June 13 in the 400 block of South Dean Road. On Sunday, police arrested Alissa Glen Brown, 23, of Birmingham on warrants charging her with burglary third degree and theft of property fourth degree. Previously, Auburn police...
Lanett Police investigate possible bomb threat at local Kroger
LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) — Officers with the Lanett Police Department are on the scene of a possible active bomb threat at Kroger on Gilmer Avenue, according to Lanett Police Chief Richard Casner. A News 3 viewer told us that she was evacuated from the store at around 4:45 p.m. Police say they are investigating the […]
Nearly 500 grams of fentanyl found in Columbus man’s house, officials say
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus, Georgia, man faces a maximum $10 million fine after he pled guilty to intending to distribute fentanyl and adjacent drugs, according to the United States Attorneys Office for Middle District of Georgia. 31-year-old Michael Schlarman, aka White Mike, faces a minimum sentence of ten years up to a maximum […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSFA
Man, 24, dead in single-vehicle Montgomery crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 24-year-old has died after a single-vehicle crash in Montgomery Sunday. According to Montgomery police, the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Capwood Curve. When officers arrived at the crash scene, they found a 2004 Toyota Tundra. The driver, Martinez Santiago, was fatally injured and pronounced dead.
WSFA
Victims identified in Friday Montgomery double homicide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the victims of a fatal Friday night shooting. According to police, 30-year-old William Lee, of Montgomery, died Friday night at a local hospital. The other victim, 30-year-old Emanuel Harmon Jr, of Montgomery, died at the hospital Saturday, police said. The shooting happened...
Muscogee County Sheriff: Man arrest with ‘enough fentanyl to kill every citizen in Muscogee County’
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus man has been arrested and is facing drug related charges following a search warrant conducted at his home. According to Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman, the search of Michael Schlarman’s Wagner Drive home was conducted by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, DEA, FBI, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, […]
Troup County detention officer arrested, charged with selling drugs to inmates
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A Troup County detention officer is under arrest and facing allegations that he was selling drugs to inmates. According to a news release from Sergeant Stewart Smith, the Public Information Officer for the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, Steven Michael Crowder, 23, has been arrested and charged with four counts of […]
Comments / 0