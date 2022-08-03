Stella Donnelly

Read on www.stereogum.com
Watch Courtney Barnett Play Three Songs On Saturday Sessions
Just one week after feeling the pain with Dinosaur Jr. at Newport Folk Festival, Courtney Barnett stopped by CBS Saturday Morning to perform a few Saturday Sessions. Among the songs Barnett broke out were “Rae Street,” “Write A List Of Things To Look Forward To,” and “Before You Gotta Go.” All three tracks are taken from Barnett’s 2021 album Things Take Time, Take Time. Watch those Saturday Sessions below.
Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments
This week we looked at why music festivals seem so chaotic this year. That was before we learned an 18-year-old Lollapalooza security guard was arrested for texting her supervisor a false mass shooting threat in order to get off work early on Friday. And that a phone theft crew was arrested at the fest too. Not all festivals are having problems, of course! I’ve been at some great ones this year. If you’re at Outside Lands, have fun, and if you’re not attending you can stream it here (you just missed the Beths).
The Mars Volta – “Vigil”
After roaring back to life with new songs “Blacklight Shine” and “Graveyard Love,” the Mars Volta have announced their first album in 10 years. The self-titled LP, the legendary prog band’s seventh overall, is coming in September, and they’ve shared another new song from it today along with album details.
Stream Bloodz Boi, Claire Rousay, & More Eaze’s Breathtaking New Album a crying poem
“they are the most beautiful six tracks i ever made, feel my sadness.” This is how Beijing musical artist Bloodz Boi sums up a crying poem, his new collaborative album with Claire Rousay and More Eaze. The project is out today, and it’s as breathtakingly beautiful as promised.
Kendrick Lamar Brings The Arty Rebirth Of The Big Steppers Tour To Brooklyn
The long-awaited return of Kendrick Lamar is here. In May, he came back with the messy, complicated, and striking double album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Now, he’s taking the Big Steppers tour across the world. The show, in many ways, was as messy, complicated, and striking as the album it promotes.
Doja Cat Hates Fans Asking If She’s OK For Shaving Her Head And Eyebrows: “I’m Rich, I’m Fine”
Doja Cat is having an eventful week. On Tuesday, the performer got into it with some fans on Twitter after she tweeted “people r so fuckin dumb istg it’s terrifying.” When some fans criticized her in the replies, Doja clapped back with comments like “ur being a cringe ass nerd please stop” and “ur a fuckin nerd and no one likes u.” Getting into it with fans isn’t that unusual for Doja, but later in the week things escalated when she revealed a shaved head on Instagram Live. She then proceeded to shave her eyebrows and made fun of fans expressing concern. Finally, on Friday, she went back on Live to talk about how much she dislikes “are you okay queen” comments.
Watch Drake Perform With Nicki Minaj & Lil Wayne At Young Money Reunion Show
Last night, Young Money affiliates Drake, Nicki Minaj, and (of course) Lil Wayne reunited on stage to celebrate the label that Wayne founded and which was instrumental to all of their come-ups. The Young Money Reunion was supposed to take place this past Monday as part of October World Weekend, but was postponed after Drake had to pull out due to a positive COVID-19 test. It was rescheduled for last night and took place at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto.
WILLOW – “hover like a GODDESS”
It doesn’t feel like much time has passed since WILLOW unleashed her explosive ode to pop punk, last year’s lately I feel EVERYTHING, which featured guest spots from genre forbearers Travis Barker and Avril Lavigne. Since then, she’s done a ton of collabs — Machine Gun Kelly’s “Emo Girl,” PinkPantheress’ “Where You Are,” Camila Cabello’s “psychofreak,” Yungblud’ “Memories,” Siiickbrain’s “PURGE” — and released a new song, “
Madonna Appears On New Beyoncé And Saucy Santana Remixes
Beyoncé only just broke the internet with last week’s Renaissance release. Now, Bey has shared a handful of album remixes; an updated version called “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” features Madonna and interpolates “Vogue.” Reciting her own “Vogue” spoken-word section, Bey shouts out “Queen Mother Madonna, Aaliyah, Rosetta Tharpe, Santigold, Bessie Smith, Nina Simone, Betty Davis, Solange Knowles, Badu this, so Kelly Rowl… Lauryn Hill, Roberta Flack, Toni, Janet, Tierra Wack. Missy, Diana, Grace Jones, Aretha, Anita, Grace Jones.”
Livestream Outside Lands Festival On Twitch
Outside Lands once again descends upon San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park this weekend, and much of the action will be streaming live. Via the festival’s Twitch channel, you’ll be able to catch sets by an impressive array of artists including Phoebe Bridgers, Post Malone, 100 Gecs, Weezer, Rina Sawayama, Wet Leg, Lil Uzi Vert, the Beths, Cassandra Jenkins, Kim Petras, and more. Daily streams begin at 4PM EDT / 1PM PDT. Below, check out the stream and the daily list of performers. (More acts are expected to be added to the stream as the weekend progresses; the festival’s full schedule is here in PDT.)
Slipknot – “Yen”
Slipknot announced their new album THE END, SO FAR last month with the release of lead single “The Dying Song (Time To Sing).” Today they’re back with another advance track. “Yen” leans on clean vocals and slower tempos and reminds me a bit of a System Of A Down ballad, at least until the DJ scratching kicks in. Listen below and check out our recent interview with Slipknot’s Corey Taylor here.
John Lennon’s Angry 1971 Letter To Paul McCartney Up For Auction
Back in 1971, Paul McCartney gave an interview. John Lennon read the interview. He wasn’t pleased, and he wrote to let McCartney know as much. Now that letter is going up for auction via Gotta Have Rock And Roll and is expected to fetch $30k. As TMZ‘s report explains,...
Watch The Decemberists Play New Songs “Black Mariah” And “William Fitzwilliam”
The Decemberists are currently on their Arise From The Bunkers tour, and on Thursday night they performed two new songs at Marymoor Park in Redmond, Washington. Among classics like “Leslie Anne Levine” and “Here I Dreamt I Was An Architect,” the band played new songs “Black Mariah” and “William Fitzwilliam.” The former is a full-on debut, while “William Fitzwilliam” is technically a live band debut, as Colin Meloy has technically played it during a livestream.
The Fix Turns 20
In 2001 – having successfully launched Def Jam South, still dealing with his lifelong battle with clinical depression and a DEA agent called Jack Schumacher – Scarface decided to retire from recording music. With the money he made running Def Jam South, it wasn’t a bad choice. He had just helped make Ludacris into a star. He was 10 years in the game. Not every rapper lasts that long. Brad “Scarface” Jordan became an excellent rapper by rapping about death, his proximity to it, and those little harrowing details that only a soldier in the street remembers. “Mind Playing Tricks With Me” made Geto Boys a household name in every place from Houston to Hacienda Heights. The Untouchable – some days my favorite album from him – put him with 2Pac on “Smile,” a song so raw (even more so knowing what would eventually happen to 2Pac) that it gives the listener an involuntary shiver. Rap-A Lot Records was family, but they had him stuck in a vulturous contract for a decade. Rap didn’t pay off that much. He had earned the right to hang up the mic. Who else has given to the game like Scarface had?
