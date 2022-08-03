Stella Donnelly

In 2001 – having successfully launched Def Jam South, still dealing with his lifelong battle with clinical depression and a DEA agent called Jack Schumacher – Scarface decided to retire from recording music. With the money he made running Def Jam South, it wasn’t a bad choice. He had just helped make Ludacris into a star. He was 10 years in the game. Not every rapper lasts that long. Brad “Scarface” Jordan became an excellent rapper by rapping about death, his proximity to it, and those little harrowing details that only a soldier in the street remembers. “Mind Playing Tricks With Me” made Geto Boys a household name in every place from Houston to Hacienda Heights. The Untouchable – some days my favorite album from him – put him with 2Pac on “Smile,” a song so raw (even more so knowing what would eventually happen to 2Pac) that it gives the listener an involuntary shiver. Rap-A Lot Records was family, but they had him stuck in a vulturous contract for a decade. Rap didn’t pay off that much. He had earned the right to hang up the mic. Who else has given to the game like Scarface had?

HIP HOP ・ 2 DAYS AGO