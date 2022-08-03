Read on www.foxnews.com
The Earth is spinning faster and some say it could have catastrophic effects
We just experienced Earth’s shortest day since the 1960s. June 29, 2022 came to an end 1.59 milliseconds sooner than expected. At first glance, such a small amount of time difference might not seem like a big deal. However, some warn that it could have catastrophic effects if we keep introducing leap seconds to account for the changes in the Earth’s rotational speed.
Probably Not Space Debris: Mystery Remains over Metallic Orb Found in Tree
A well-known weather reporter in Mexico shared the images on his Facebook page saying the object had fallen from the sky.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Have Issued a Dire Warning About a Massive Extinction Event Brought on by Climate Change
A recent study on climate modeling provides an unsettling look into the future of virtually every species on the planet. Over the course of the last half a billion years or thereabouts, there have likely been multiple big extinction events that have affected life on Earth. These occurrences have most...
sciencealert.com
An Interstellar Object May Have Struck Earth. Scientists Plan to Search The Ocean
Back in 2014, an object crashed into the ocean just off the coast of Papua New Guinea. Data collected at the time indicated that the meteorite just might be an interstellar object, and if that's true, then it's only the third such object known (after 'Oumuamua and Borisov), and the first known to exist on Earth.
ohmymag.co.uk
'End of civilization' may only be 18 years away, researchers predict
Let’s take a little trip back in time. In 1972, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) presented a fascinating study called The Limits to Growth. The aim of the study was to find out how long we have until the end of civilization as we know it.
The Lapedo Child had the chin and arms of a human but the jaw and build were Neanderthal
Reconstruction of a Homo neanderthalensis faceCredit: Guérin Nicolas ; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Lapedo Child (also called the Lagar Velho boy) was first discovered in Portugal in 1998. It was the first Ice Age burial that was discovered in the Iberian Peninsula. Its skeleton was recovered largely intact in the Lagar Velho rock shelter in Leiria, Portugal.
natureworldnews.com
Researchers Terrified as "World's Most Active Volcano" Slowly Rises from the Depths of a New Zealand Lake
A supervolcano alert has been issued as the 'world's most active' volcano slowly rises from beneath a lake. Researchers have issued a terrifying warning as one of the most explosive supervolcanoes in history continues to rumble. Lake Taupō. Lake Taupō, a tranquil body of water in the center of New...
Science Proves the Biblical Event When the Sun Stopped For Joshua
Joshua Commanding the Sun to Stand Still upon GibeonJohn_Martin/ Wiki Public Domain. According to the Old Testament version of the bible, one of the greatest miracles happened as Joshua, who was engaged in a battle against Canaan, asked God to stop the sun and the moon so that his army may continue fighting and accomplish victory.
The longest-living animals on Earth
The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
scitechdaily.com
Controversial Prehistoric Egg Identified To Be the Last of the “Demon Ducks of Doom”
Researchers identify ancient birds behind prehistoric giant eggs. A years-long scientific controversy in Australia about what animal is the true mother of gigantic primordial eggs has been settled. In a recent study, scientists from the University of Copenhagen and their global counterparts showed that the eggs could only be the last of a rare line of megafauna known as the “Demon Ducks of Doom.”
Dead Mayan Elite Were Used As Rubber Balls, Ancient Crypt Reveals
The unearthing of a tomb in Mexico has shown that the remains of the Mayan elite were used to play an early form of squash.
The Human Mind Is Not Meant to Be Awake After Midnight, Scientists Warn
In the middle of the night, the world can sometimes feel like a dark place. Under the cover of darkness, negative thoughts have a way of drifting through your mind, and as you lie awake, staring at the ceiling, you might start craving guilty pleasures, like a cigarette or a carb-heavy meal.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Presents Timeline for the Possibility of Earth's Sixth Mass Extinction
According to calculations done by a climate scientist at Tohoku University in Japan, the current mass extinction event is not expected to be as devastating as the previous five. Certainly not for several more centuries. Earth has lost most of its species on several occasions during the past 540 million...
americanmilitarynews.com
200-pound fireball streaks across skies in Virginia, Maryland. Check out the video
A fireball shot across Virginia and Maryland skies just before 10 p.m. July 28, according to eyewitness reports and NASA. Experts say the object was likely a small piece of asteroid measuring about 18 inches in diameter and weighing approximately 200 pounds, according to a Facebook post from NASA’s Meteor Watch. At its brightest, the object was two times brighter than a full moon.
A 3200-year-old Mesopotamian perfume was recreated by scientists from an ancient recipe
Uruk period administrative tablet, pictographic scriptCredit: Unknown person; Public Domain Image. Scientists have attempted to recreate the perfume that was first created 3200 years ago by the first female perfumer and chemist. Her name was Tapputi and she lived in Mesopotamia around 1200 BC.
An AI Just Independently Discovered Alternate Physics
Grab any physics textbook and you'll find formula after formula describing how things wobble, fly, swerve and stop. The formulas describe actions we can observe, but behind each could be sets of factors that aren't immediately obvious. Now, a new AI program developed by researchers at Columbia University has seemingly...
Rainwater everywhere on Earth contains cancer-causing ‘forever chemicals’, study finds
Even in the most remote parts of the world, the level of so-called “forever chemicals” in the atmosphere has become so high that rainwater is now “unsafe to drink” according to newly released water quality guidelines.Forever chemicals are a group of man-made hazardous products known as PFAS, which stands for perfluoroalkyl or polyfluoroalkyl substances, some of which are linked to cancer in humans.In recent decades they have spread globally through water courses, oceans, soils and the atmosphere and as a result, they can now be found in the rainwater and snow in even the most remote locations on Earth...
Mic
Scientists say we haven't given enough thought to human extinction
We know that climate change, left unaddressed, will produce devastating results for the planet, including the extinction of many species that occupy it. While we spend most of our energy and figuring out how we’ll adapt to these new and challenging conditions, scientists say we aren’t giving enough thought to the very real possibility that humanity gets straight-up wiped out, too. A new study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) argues that it’s time researchers start looking into human extinction as a potential “climate endgame.”
Astronomy.com
Mars rover audio reveals different rules for sound on the Red Planet
It’s been nearly 50 years since the Viking 1 lander snapped the first image from the surface of Mars. And yet, until recently, that landscape remained silent to the human ear. Now, thanks to two microphones aboard the Perseverance rover, researchers can tune in from more than a million miles away to probe the Red Planet’s alien atmosphere and unique sound propagation patterns.
Discord bot AI image generator predicts the 'last selfie ever taken'
These visuals of our expected demise will haunt me forever.
