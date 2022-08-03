ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

The Earth is spinning faster and some say it could have catastrophic effects

We just experienced Earth’s shortest day since the 1960s. June 29, 2022 came to an end 1.59 milliseconds sooner than expected. At first glance, such a small amount of time difference might not seem like a big deal. However, some warn that it could have catastrophic effects if we keep introducing leap seconds to account for the changes in the Earth’s rotational speed.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Flare#Earth#Eruptions#Flares
ohmymag.co.uk

'End of civilization' may only be 18 years away, researchers predict

Let’s take a little trip back in time. In 1972, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) presented a fascinating study called The Limits to Growth. The aim of the study was to find out how long we have until the end of civilization as we know it.
SCIENCE
Jax Hudur

Science Proves the Biblical Event When the Sun Stopped For Joshua

Joshua Commanding the Sun to Stand Still upon GibeonJohn_Martin/ Wiki Public Domain. According to the Old Testament version of the bible, one of the greatest miracles happened as Joshua, who was engaged in a battle against Canaan, asked God to stop the sun and the moon so that his army may continue fighting and accomplish victory.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Solar Power
LiveScience

The longest-living animals on Earth

The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
ANIMALS
scitechdaily.com

Controversial Prehistoric Egg Identified To Be the Last of the “Demon Ducks of Doom”

Researchers identify ancient birds behind prehistoric giant eggs. A years-long scientific controversy in Australia about what animal is the true mother of gigantic primordial eggs has been settled. In a recent study, scientists from the University of Copenhagen and their global counterparts showed that the eggs could only be the last of a rare line of megafauna known as the “Demon Ducks of Doom.”
WILDLIFE
americanmilitarynews.com

200-pound fireball streaks across skies in Virginia, Maryland. Check out the video

A fireball shot across Virginia and Maryland skies just before 10 p.m. July 28, according to eyewitness reports and NASA. Experts say the object was likely a small piece of asteroid measuring about 18 inches in diameter and weighing approximately 200 pounds, according to a Facebook post from NASA’s Meteor Watch. At its brightest, the object was two times brighter than a full moon.
VIRGINIA STATE
ScienceAlert

An AI Just Independently Discovered Alternate Physics

Grab any physics textbook and you'll find formula after formula describing how things wobble, fly, swerve and stop. The formulas describe actions we can observe, but behind each could be sets of factors that aren't immediately obvious. Now, a new AI program developed by researchers at Columbia University has seemingly...
SOFTWARE
The Independent

Rainwater everywhere on Earth contains cancer-causing ‘forever chemicals’, study finds

Even in the most remote parts of the world, the level of so-called “forever chemicals” in the atmosphere has become so high that rainwater is now “unsafe to drink” according to newly released water quality guidelines.Forever chemicals are a group of man-made hazardous products known as PFAS, which stands for perfluoroalkyl or polyfluoroalkyl substances, some of which are linked to cancer in humans.In recent decades they have spread globally through water courses, oceans, soils and the atmosphere and as a result, they can now be found in the rainwater and snow in even the most remote locations on Earth...
SCIENCE
Mic

Scientists say we haven't given enough thought to human extinction

We know that climate change, left unaddressed, will produce devastating results for the planet, including the extinction of many species that occupy it. While we spend most of our energy and figuring out how we’ll adapt to these new and challenging conditions, scientists say we aren’t giving enough thought to the very real possibility that humanity gets straight-up wiped out, too. A new study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) argues that it’s time researchers start looking into human extinction as a potential “climate endgame.”
SCIENCE
Astronomy.com

Mars rover audio reveals different rules for sound on the Red Planet

It’s been nearly 50 years since the Viking 1 lander snapped the first image from the surface of Mars. And yet, until recently, that landscape remained silent to the human ear. Now, thanks to two microphones aboard the Perseverance rover, researchers can tune in from more than a million miles away to probe the Red Planet’s alien atmosphere and unique sound propagation patterns.
ASTRONOMY
Fox News

Fox News

776K+
Followers
173K+
Post
646M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy