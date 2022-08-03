Read on houstonherald.com
Gourleys set for induction in music society
A Houston couple will be among inductees in the George D. Hay Society of West Plains. David and Darlene Gourley are included in the 16th hall of honor induction that is planned for 5 p.m. at the Star Theatre in Willow Springs. The Gourleys have performed gospel music around the...
Houston’s Farmers Market is open today
The Lone Star Farmers Market is open this morning (Friday, Aug. 5) at the Lone Star Plaza in downtown Houston. Items are sold under the pavilion at the Lone Star Plaza at First and Pine streets. Hours are 8 a.m. until one on Fridays. Growers also have access to the...
PATSY JUNE UNGER HONEYCUTT
Patsy June (Unger) Honeycutt joined her heavenly father in the early hours of Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, with loving family at her side. Pat was a devout Christian and lived 90 years as a faithful servant to the Lord. There is no doubt she was met at the gates with rejoicing as she joined the family and friends that were waiting on her, especially the love of her life Bill. She was born in the Cabool, Mo., home of her grandparents on June 28, 1932, to Clias and Freda (Williams) Unger. She is preceded in death by her parents, her step-father, Otis Ice, and her sister, Carol Sue Unger.
Two die in south-central Missouri accidents
Two fatalities occurred Saturday in south-central Missouri, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. A 5:20 p.m. wreck occurred when a 1999 Dodge Caravan driven by Tangala M. Brown, 64, of Mountain Grove, ran off Highway AD south of Mountain Grove, traveled off the right side of the roadway before striking an embankment. Troopers said she was not wearing a seat belt.
UPDATED: One rescued after falling from bluff west of Houston, authorities say
One person was injured late Saturday afternoon after falling from a bluff at a Missouri Conservation Department area known as The Narrows, authorities said. Rescue personnel were called to the Little Piney River side of the bluff west of Houston, where Ben Cook, 17, was reported to have fallen. The area is off Highway Z.
Texas County under heat advisory
The National Weather Service says Texas County is under a heat advisory Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. Heat index values are expected to be 100 to 106. Spotty areas may see heat index values over 100 on Monday, it said.
Houston City Council handles personnel matters
Members of the Houston City Council handled personnel matters Monday evening. The board heard of the resignations of Brandon Wildhaber, public grounds laborer; and Carol Pittman, a city hall assistant.
DEATH NOTICE: Ryan Chick
Graveside services for Ryan Chick, 18, of Cabool, are 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Cabool Cemetery. A visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Second Baptist Church, 13475 Industrial Drive. Send an online condolence. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to a...
Recent Cabool grad killed, classmate seriously hurt in crash that claims three
A recent Cabool graduate was killed and another classmate seriously injured Thursday in an accident that claimed three lives in Cedar County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Authorities said Clay W. Palmer, 19, of Cleveland, Mo., was driving a westbound 2006 Toyota Scion that travelled off Highway B about...
Ozarks Healthcare Behavioral Health Center conducts crisis intervention training for area law enforcement
As the number of people dealing with mental health crises continues to rise across the nation, law enforcement officers across Missouri are training to improve safety and emergency response efforts. Ozarks Healthcare’s Behavioral Health Center (BHC) recently conducted training for local law enforcement. BHC staff presented a 40-hour Crisis Intervention...
Three injured in crash south of Mountain Grove
An accident south of Mountain Grove left three persons injured Saturday morning, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Sgt. Dale Pounds said an eastbound 1997 Chevrolet S-10 driven by Tyler I. Long, 18, of Mountain Grove, failed to yield at a stop sign on Gumbo Road, causing it to strike the side of a northbound 2005 Chevrolet Silverado operated by a 15-year-old boy.
Wanted man held in Texas County Jail
A 57-year-old Willow Springs man wanted on Texas County charges was arrested Thursday night by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Blane C. Bennett was wanted on a felony Texas County warrant – possession of methamphetamine and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor driving while revoked, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failing to properly affix license plate.
