Patsy June (Unger) Honeycutt joined her heavenly father in the early hours of Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, with loving family at her side. Pat was a devout Christian and lived 90 years as a faithful servant to the Lord. There is no doubt she was met at the gates with rejoicing as she joined the family and friends that were waiting on her, especially the love of her life Bill. She was born in the Cabool, Mo., home of her grandparents on June 28, 1932, to Clias and Freda (Williams) Unger. She is preceded in death by her parents, her step-father, Otis Ice, and her sister, Carol Sue Unger.

CABOOL, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO