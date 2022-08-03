ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale, IN

WTWO/WAWV

Decorated airman retires after 40 years of service

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Dozens of people gathered at Hulman Field on Saturday to celebrate the career of retired Major General L. Kip Clark, who served in the Air Force for nearly four decades. Clark was honored by other military servicemen and women in an hour-long ceremony where he received numerous plaques and congratulations from […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Sullivan City Fire Department honors fallen firefighter

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks in the City of Sullivan are remembering the life of a fallen hero today. The Sullivan City Fire Department held a memorial for fallen firefighter -- Ray Jordan. It was downtown at the First Responder Memorial. Jordan died in the line of duty on August...
SULLIVAN, IN
WTHI

New mural in the works in downtown Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new mural is in the making in downtown Terre Haute. You will be able to see the progress at the Terminal Arcade Building at 9th and Wabash Avenue. You've probably heard the name, Becky Hochhalter. She's been painting beautiful murals all around the city!
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHR

PHOTOS: Semi-truck fire shuts down I-65 near Lebanon

THORNTOWN, Indiana — A semi-truck fire shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Clinton County for hours on Sunday. A semi-truck hauling corn crashed and caught fire at the 151-mile marker, which is near Thorntown and about eight miles north of Lebanon, at around 2 p.m. The...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Upcoming Spay and Neuter Clinics in Vigo and Clay Counties

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One way to help overcrowded shelters is by controlling the overall pet population. Veterinarians say it's important to make sure your pets are spayed and neutered. And this month, you have the opportunity to spay and neuter your cats. Public Veterinary Services will be hosting...
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Honoring the life of local 16-year-old killed in car crash

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - The Paris community is coming together to remember a local teenager. Brody Sanders tragically died in a car crash on Saturday morning. Now, the community is honoring and remembering the life of the 16-year-old. On Sunday, dozens of family, friends, teachers, and classmates came together in...
PARIS, IL
WTHI

Crash on State Road 63 leaves two dead

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A fatal crash on State Road 63 leaves two dead. The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says this happened at 6:45 a.m. on Sunday on State Road 63 at the Durkees Ferry Road intersection. In a preliminary investigation, they say a passenger car was headed eastbound...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Interstate 70 crash kills semi driver

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - An early morning crash claims the life of a St. Louis man. According to the Illinois State Police, this happened on Interstate 70 near milepost 152 in Clark County around 3 a.m. on Saturday. That's just east of Marshall. They say 60-year-old Claude Watson, of...
CLARK COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Scat spat: Argument over dog poop leads to Lebanon woman’s arrest

LEBANON, Ind. — What began as an argument over dog poop led to one neighbor allegedly pointing a loaded gun at another in Lebanon. The dispute involved several people on Ascot Drive, including 37-year-old Mackenzie Ray. On July 31, Ray called police on her neighbors at least three times. When police arrived at the home […]
LEBANON, IN
WTHI

Better Business Bureau warns about "brushing" scam

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular scam could leave you feeling like a big winner, but in reality it likely means someone has your personal information. In this scam alert, the Better Business Bureau has a warning about what is called "brushing." A brushing scam is when you get...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Dog Days of Summer makes its debut in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People and pets from all over the Wabash Valley flooded the streets of Downtown Terre Haute for Dog Days of Summer. "Our community, we are dog lovers!" Christina Crist, the executive director of Team of Mercy, said. "You can't go anywhere without someone carrying a dog, or walking their dog. Everywhere you go in Terre Haute you see that. We don't have a lot of dog events, so why not create something that brings the entire family together."
TERRE HAUTE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Prairie Cheerleaders State Champs

Congratulations to the Clinton Prairie Varsity cheer-leading squad. They won first place over the weekend at the Indiana State Fair cheer-leading competition. In the Large Varsity (with Music) division. They are the 2022 CHAMPS!!
CLINTON, IN
FanSided

Indiana basketball recruiting: 2023 4-star guard decommits from Purdue

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, a 6-foot-1 four-star guard from Montverde Academy, decommits from Purdue, as Indiana basketball was one of two other schools to offer the No. 53 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. Though he received many offers as a sophomore at McCutcheon High School, Gibbs-Lawhorn is reopening up his recruiting and, hopefully, considering the Hoosiers as one of his top schools.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

