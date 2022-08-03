TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People and pets from all over the Wabash Valley flooded the streets of Downtown Terre Haute for Dog Days of Summer. "Our community, we are dog lovers!" Christina Crist, the executive director of Team of Mercy, said. "You can't go anywhere without someone carrying a dog, or walking their dog. Everywhere you go in Terre Haute you see that. We don't have a lot of dog events, so why not create something that brings the entire family together."

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO