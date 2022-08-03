Read on www.wthitv.com
Decorated airman retires after 40 years of service
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Dozens of people gathered at Hulman Field on Saturday to celebrate the career of retired Major General L. Kip Clark, who served in the Air Force for nearly four decades. Clark was honored by other military servicemen and women in an hour-long ceremony where he received numerous plaques and congratulations from […]
"It's a once-in-a-lifetime chance" - THPD competitors share their experiences from the World Police and Fire Games
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The World Police and Fire Games competitors are back from a big week of competition in the Netherlands, and we had the chance to catch up with a few of them. This international sporting event is for police, fire, and corrections service personnel. More than...
First big fundraiser underway to help provide housing for homeless veterans
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Dozens of Homeless veterans are living on the streets throughout the Wabash Valley. But now, with the help of the local community, more veterans will finally have a place to call home. The Terre Haute Association of Realtors (THAAR) hosted the first big fundraiser for...
Sullivan City Fire Department honors fallen firefighter
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks in the City of Sullivan are remembering the life of a fallen hero today. The Sullivan City Fire Department held a memorial for fallen firefighter -- Ray Jordan. It was downtown at the First Responder Memorial. Jordan died in the line of duty on August...
New mural in the works in downtown Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new mural is in the making in downtown Terre Haute. You will be able to see the progress at the Terminal Arcade Building at 9th and Wabash Avenue. You've probably heard the name, Becky Hochhalter. She's been painting beautiful murals all around the city!
PHOTOS: Semi-truck fire shuts down I-65 near Lebanon
THORNTOWN, Indiana — A semi-truck fire shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Clinton County for hours on Sunday. A semi-truck hauling corn crashed and caught fire at the 151-mile marker, which is near Thorntown and about eight miles north of Lebanon, at around 2 p.m. The...
Upcoming Spay and Neuter Clinics in Vigo and Clay Counties
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One way to help overcrowded shelters is by controlling the overall pet population. Veterinarians say it's important to make sure your pets are spayed and neutered. And this month, you have the opportunity to spay and neuter your cats. Public Veterinary Services will be hosting...
Honoring the life of local 16-year-old killed in car crash
PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - The Paris community is coming together to remember a local teenager. Brody Sanders tragically died in a car crash on Saturday morning. Now, the community is honoring and remembering the life of the 16-year-old. On Sunday, dozens of family, friends, teachers, and classmates came together in...
"There is nothing better than a shelter animal" - Local shelters looking for more pet parents
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Animal shelters across the area are seeing numbers at capacity or over capacity. Now many places are looking for more people to adopt. This has been a trend many shelters throughout the state have seen in recent months, and some say its been harder to take care of pets with rising prices.
Three more are charged for the 2020 murder of Dwayne French, making four in total
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information about a murder investigation that started in 2020. The Terre Haute Police Department says three more people will face murder charges for the 2020 murder of Dwayne French, making four in total. On Saturday, Terre Haute police arrested Richard Durbin Jr.,...
Crash on State Road 63 leaves two dead
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A fatal crash on State Road 63 leaves two dead. The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says this happened at 6:45 a.m. on Sunday on State Road 63 at the Durkees Ferry Road intersection. In a preliminary investigation, they say a passenger car was headed eastbound...
Interstate 70 crash kills semi driver
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - An early morning crash claims the life of a St. Louis man. According to the Illinois State Police, this happened on Interstate 70 near milepost 152 in Clark County around 3 a.m. on Saturday. That's just east of Marshall. They say 60-year-old Claude Watson, of...
Scat spat: Argument over dog poop leads to Lebanon woman’s arrest
LEBANON, Ind. — What began as an argument over dog poop led to one neighbor allegedly pointing a loaded gun at another in Lebanon. The dispute involved several people on Ascot Drive, including 37-year-old Mackenzie Ray. On July 31, Ray called police on her neighbors at least three times. When police arrived at the home […]
Better Business Bureau warns about "brushing" scam
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular scam could leave you feeling like a big winner, but in reality it likely means someone has your personal information. In this scam alert, the Better Business Bureau has a warning about what is called "brushing." A brushing scam is when you get...
Vigo County Commissioners and County Council debate the use of ARP money
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County commissioners want to use another $2 million to repair several of the county's aging and failing culverts. There is only one issue, the county council heard these plans last week and were unimpressed. Mike Morris and fellow commissioners want to use federal...
Dog Days of Summer makes its debut in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People and pets from all over the Wabash Valley flooded the streets of Downtown Terre Haute for Dog Days of Summer. "Our community, we are dog lovers!" Christina Crist, the executive director of Team of Mercy, said. "You can't go anywhere without someone carrying a dog, or walking their dog. Everywhere you go in Terre Haute you see that. We don't have a lot of dog events, so why not create something that brings the entire family together."
clintoncountydailynews.com
Prairie Cheerleaders State Champs
Congratulations to the Clinton Prairie Varsity cheer-leading squad. They won first place over the weekend at the Indiana State Fair cheer-leading competition. In the Large Varsity (with Music) division. They are the 2022 CHAMPS!!
"Inflation is top of mind for everyone..." What to expect this back-to-school shopping season
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- It's time to head back to the classroom! But filing up those backpacks is going to leave your wallet a bit more empty this year. From gas to groceries, it seems inflation has affected the wallets of just about everyone. "Inflation is the top of mind...
Hummel reflects on state of Purdue basketball
Hummel visited Fort Wayne during Wednesday's "Bigger than Basketball" fundraiser.
Indiana basketball recruiting: 2023 4-star guard decommits from Purdue
Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, a 6-foot-1 four-star guard from Montverde Academy, decommits from Purdue, as Indiana basketball was one of two other schools to offer the No. 53 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. Though he received many offers as a sophomore at McCutcheon High School, Gibbs-Lawhorn is reopening up his recruiting and, hopefully, considering the Hoosiers as one of his top schools.
